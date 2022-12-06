info

Rating Action:

Moody's assigns Ba2 rating to Iliad's proposed notes

06 Dec 2022

Milan, December 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a Ba2 rating to the proposed €750 million senior unsecured notes due 2027 to be issued by Iliad S.A. ("Iliad"), the operating subsidiary of Iliad Holding S.A.S. ("Iliad Holding" or "the company"), a European telecommunications operator with presence in France, Italy and Poland. The outlook is stable.

Proceeds from this debt issuance will be used to partially refinance the €2 billion bridge facility maturing on the 1 of January 2025.

"The refinancing will marginally increase Iliad's weighted average debt maturity" says Ernesto Bisagno, a Moody's VP-Senior Credit Officer and lead analyst for Iliad.

"The transaction is leverage neutral, but given the current market conditions, the interest costs are higher than those of the outstanding bonds," added Mr Bisagno.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Iliad Holding's Ba3 rating reflects: (1) the company's scale and geographical diversification owing to the company's presence in France, Italy and Poland; (2) its strong positioning in the French and Polish telecom markets with a growing market share in the Italian mobile segment; (3) its solid revenue growth rates and margins, which remain above industry average; and (4) the expectation of improving free cash flow (FCF) generation (before spectrum payment).

However, the rating also reflects: (1) the company's high leverage with Moody's adjusted leverage expected at around 4.8x in 2022 (pro forma for 12 months contribution from UPC Poland), following the debt financed expansions in Italy and Poland, and the debt incurred to fund share buybacks and the take private deal; (2) uncertainties around the path of deleveraging and, more broadly, financial policies going forward owing to the concentrated ownership despite management's commitment to deleverage to below 4.0x in the short term; (3) the highly competitive market environment; (4) the sustained capex levels largely as a consequence of 5G investments in France and the roll-out of its own network in Italy, which put pressure on free cash flow generation; and (5) modest execution risk from M&A activity.

Iliad's revenue increased materially over 2019-21, driven by a combination of positive organic growth in Italy and France, and the contribution from the acquisition of Play Communications SA (Play) in Poland. Underlying growth was particularly strong in 2021, with revenue and EBITDA (before lease expenses) up by 29% and 57%, respectively (up 4.8% and 22.3%, excluding M&A contribution), with the Italian operations reaching EBITDA break-even for the first time since launch, driven by stronger revenue and good progress of the network rollout plan. Operating performance remained strong in 2022, with revenue and EBITDA (before lease expenses) up by another 9.6%/12.6% for the first 9 months (up 6.7% and 9% excluding M&A contribution).

Despite strong growth, the company's Moody's-adjusted FCF was negative over 2020-21 because of high capex. In addition, Iliad Holding's debt increased further in 2021 because of the €3.1 billion take-private deal and Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA increased to 5.3x as of December 2021 (from 5.0x as of December 2020, pro forma for the 12 months contribution from Play). Over the past five years, Moody's adjusted debt has increased to €19.3 billion in 2021, including new debt at the holding company level which was created in 2019.

Moody's expects Iliad's revenue to increase in the high single digit range each year over 2022-23, driven by the contribution from the acquired assets in Poland and positive organic growth across all of Iliad's geographies. Moody's expects that the impact from higher inflation will not derail profit growth, owing to a combination of manageable staff costs and increased cost efficiencies, offsetting higher energy costs.

In 2022, the rating agency expects FCF to improve and be broadly neutral (before spectrum payment) benefiting from stronger EBITDA, steady working capital needs and capital spending; partially offset by higher tax paid on the gain on past disposals and higher interest paid. Iliad's Moody's adjusted debt will remain broadly stable at December 2022, because the impact from the acquisition of UPC Poland was offset by debt repayments with proceeds from the towers disposal. In 2023, Moody's expect FCF to turn positive towards €250 million - €300 million, mostly driven by additional earnings growth but will also depend on the funding costs for the refinancing of the 2023 debt maturities.

Because of higher earnings, the company's Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA will improve to 4.8x in 2022, and decrease towards 4.6x by 2023, which would leave the company more adequately positioned in the rating category.

LIQUIDITY

Iliad Holding's liquidity is adequate and reflects a combination of (1) cash of €434 million at 30 September 2022; (2) expected neutral free cash flow before spectrum payment in 2022, improving towards €250 million in 2023; (3) access to fully undrawn three multi-year revolving credit facilities of €2,000 million (at Iliad, recently upsized from €1,750 million and extended to July 2027 plus two year extension options), €413 million equivalent (at Play) and €300 million (at Iliad Holding), respectively; and (4) access to a new €2 billion bridge facility maturing on the 1 of January 2025 (€300 million used at September 2022).

The closest debt maturities include the €650 million senior unsecured bond maturity which was repaid in December 2022, the €419 million (out of €500 million Schuldschein issue) due in May 2023, and the €600 million senior unsecured bond due in February 2024.

There are maintenance financial covenants on Iliad's and Play's Revolving Credit Facilities (RCF) set at 3.75x and 3.25x, respectively. Iliad Holding's RCF includes a springing leverage of 7.0x and expected to be tested once the RCF will be more than 40% drawn. Moody's expects headroom under the covenants to remain adequate over the next 12 months, although to diminish at Iliad level, due to the increased net debt following UPC Poland's acquisition and the spectrum payment.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's has used the standard 50% family recovery rate assumption given that the capital structure includes a mix of both bank loans and bonds. The Ba2 assigned to Iliad's senior unsecured notes is one notch above the CFR and reflects their senior ranking in the waterfall of liabilities, as the debt at Opco level is closer to the cash flow generating assets. The B2 instrument rating on Iliad Holding's backed senior secured notes is two notches below the CFR, reflecting its structural subordination to the debt raised at Play and Iliad, and the contractual subordination to the super senior RCF at Iliad Holding.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

Due to the high leverage, Iliad Holding is currently weakly positioned in the rating category with no headroom for operational underperformance against current expectations. However, the stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that the company will be committed to a deleveraging path and reduce its Moody's-adjusted leverage towards 4.6x, at the latest by fiscal 2023, supported by ongoing operating performance improvements in France, Poland and Italy. The stable outlook also assumes that FCF will improve and turn positive (before spectrum payments) in 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Upward rating pressure in the next 12-18 months is unlikely but could develop if the company successfully delivers on its business plan, showing strong and stable revenue growth as well as a sustainable improvement in EBITDA margins. Quantitatively, that would require Moody's adjusted debt/ EBITDA to reduce below 3.75x and Moody's adjusted retained cash flow (RCF) to improve towards 20%.

Downward pressure on the ratings could develop if operating performance deteriorates relative to expectations or the company engages in large debt-financed acquisitions, such that its Moody's adjusted debt / EBITDA remains above 4.75x; its Moody's adjusted RCF to debt stays below 15%; or if the company fails to address its funding requirements in the coming months.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Assignments:

..Issuer: Iliad S.A.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Ba2

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Telecommunications Service Providers published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393391. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Iliad Holding is the holding company owned by Mr Xavier Niel.

Headquartered in Paris, Iliad Holding is a leading telecommunications operator in France, Italy and Poland, with 43.4 million subscribers and more than 15,000 employees. In 2021, the company reported revenues of €7.6 billion and EBITDAaL of €2.95 billion.

Ernesto Bisagno, CFA
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Italia S.r.l
Corso di Porta Romana 68
Milan, 20122
Italy
Ivan Palacios
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Italia S.r.l
Corso di Porta Romana 68
Milan, 20122
Italy
