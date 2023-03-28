Moody's assigns Ba2 rating to Level 3 sr. secured first lien notes, all other ratings Including Lumen's B2 CFR unchanged; outlook negative

Approximately $16 billion of rated debt

New York, March 28, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned Ba2 rating to Level 3 Financing, Inc.'s (Level 3) $1,100 million first lien senior secured notes maturing in 2030. Lumen Technologies, Inc.'s (Lumen) B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), and all other ratings at Lumen, Level 3 and Qwest Corporation are not impacted by the proposed transaction. The outlook is negative. Lumen's SGL-3 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating remains unchanged.

On March 16, 2023, Lumen announced an offer to exchange a basket of outstanding unsecured senior notes issued by Lumen maturing in 2025, 2026, 2028 and 2029 for 10.5% first lien senior secured notes due 2030 by Level 3. The exchange offer also includes the Lumen unsecured senior notes due in 2039 and 2042. The terms and conditions of the proposed 10.5% first lien senior secured notes are expected to be the same as the existing first lien senior secured debt at Level 3 and enjoy the same downstream guaranteed from Level 3 Parent, LLC.

The exchange offer remains in its initial stages. If completed, the $1,100 million exchange offer will improve the company's maturity profile, liquidity and address refinancing needs in 2025 and 2026. However, financial and operating risks remain high. The negative outlook continues to reflect Moody's concerns over Lumen's declining operating performance, reduced financial flexibility, and elevated leverage.

The Ba2 rating assigned to the $1,100 million first lien senior secured notes is three notches higher than Lumen's B2 CFR reflecting their priority position to the unsecured notes and collateral securing these notes at the Level 3 level, as well as their structural senior position to the outstanding debt at Lumen. If any of the outstanding unsecured debt securities are fully exchanged into the 10.5% first lien senior secured notes, their ratings will be withdrawn at the close of the transaction.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Level 3 Financing, Inc.

....Backed Senior Secured First Lien Global Notes, Assigned Ba2 (LGD1)

LGD Adjustments:

..Issuer: Level 3 Financing, Inc.

....LGD Backed Senior Secured Global Notes, Adjusted to (LGD1) from (LGD2)

....LGD Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Adjusted to (LGD1) from (LGD2)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Lumen's B2 CFR reflects the company's elevated leverage, declining operating performance, sizable capex initiatives, and execution risks associated with the company's turn-around efforts. In addition, the rating considers the competitive nature of the business Lumen operates in and the deteriorating economic environment. At the same time the rating takes into consideration, the company's leading position in providing communications services and solutions to fortune 500 clients and US government agencies, adequate liquidity and commitment from the management team to use the net proceeds from the EMEA asset sale to reduce leverage.

Moody's expects Lumen to maintain adequate liquidity over the next 12-18 months. Lumen's liquidity position is supported by around $1.25 billion in cash, and full availability under the company's $2,200 million undrawn revolving credit facility, expiring January 2025. The revolving credit facility is governed by a maximum total leverage ratio of 4.75x and a minimum consolidated interest coverage ratio of at least 2.0x. Moody's estimates Lumen will remain in compliance with the total leverage ratio and interest coverage ratio for the next 12 months.

Lumen's ESG Credit Impact Score is highly negative (CIS-4). The score reflects aggressive financial policy, negative social trends that the company is experiencing in its legacy business, and cyber security risk exposure given the company's collection of sensitive consumer data.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's concerns over Lumen's declining operating performance, reduced financial flexibility, and elevated leverage during a period of increased financial and operating risks. While Moody's believes that Lumen remains committed to reducing leverage, Moody's is concerned about the company's execution risks.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's could downgrade Lumen's CFR if: 1) the pace of revenue contraction across the bulk of the company's business segments is not expected to steadily and sustainably slow over the next 12-18 months, 2) targeted capital investing to grow fiber-enabled locations proves insufficient to deliver a fully sustained flattening of negative aggregate broadband revenue trends within its Mass Markets segment in 2023, 3) the disposition of EMEA assets is delayed or prohibited from closing for regulatory or other reasons, 4) free cash flow is expected to become significantly negative on a sustained basis, 5) the company's liquidity and/or access to capital markets materially deteriorates, or 6) the company is unable or unwilling to refinance its senior credit facilities due January 31, 2025 over the next few quarters. In addition, the rating could be further downgraded if there is deterioration of Lumen's competitive market positioning irrespective of its credit metrics.

Moody's could upgrade Lumen's CFR if: 1) both revenue and EBITDA had first stabilized and inflected for a sustained period of at least 12-18 months, 2) leverage (Moody's adjusted) is expected to be sustained below 4.5x, 3) free cash flow to debt was in the mid-single digit percentage range and 4) liquidity improves and is considered good.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Telecommunications Service Providers published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393391. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Monroe, Louisiana, Lumen is an integrated communications company that provides an array of communications services to large enterprise, mid-market enterprise, government and wholesale customers in its larger Business segment. The company's smaller Mass Markets segment primarily provides broadband services to its residential and small business customer base. The company generated $17.5 billion in revenue over the last 12 months ended December 31, 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Emile El Nems

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Lenny J. Ajzenman

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

