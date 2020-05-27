Moody's assigns Ba2 rating to Petrobras Global Finance's proposed notes

New York, May 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a Ba2 rating to Petrobras Global Finance B.V.'s proposed new global notes, which will be unconditionally guaranteed by Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - PETROBRAS (Petrobras, Ba2 stable). The Ba2 rating on the proposed notes is based on the rating of Petrobras. The proposed notes are senior unsecured and pari passu with Petrobras Global Finance B.V.'s and Petrobras' other senior foreign currency debt. The outlook on the rating is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Petrobras' Ba2 ratings and ba2 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA), a measure of the company's standalone credit risk without government support considerations, are supported by Petrobras' dominance in the Brazilian oil industry and its importance to the country's economy; its sizeable oil and gas reserves, equivalent to over 11 years of life; the diligent effort to improve its credit metrics, which were strengthened in the last five years, and its adequate liquidity position, which Moody's expect to continue so in the foreseeable future. The ratings and BCA are also supported by the company's renowned high technological offshore expertise and potential for continued growth in production over the long-term. However, Petrobras' ratings are constrained by still high debt and financial expenses levels vis-a-vis cash generation; business plan execution risk; and potential government interference contrary to the business and financial interest of the company.

Petrobras' Ba2 ratings also consider Moody's joint-default analysis for the company as a government-related issuer; Petrobras' ratings reflect the assumption for moderate support and dependence from the Government of Brazil (Ba2 stable) based on the government's weak fiscal accounts but limited dependence on foreign currency funding, the high level of diversification of the Brazilian economy, and the country's limited reliance on local production of fuel. Petrobras' corporate governance has improved since the beginning of the Lava Jato investigations in early 2014; the company has secured its best new corporate practices with some new managing rules, standards and procedures in its bylaws, most recently updated in April 2019.

Petrobras' liquidity position is good. Moody's expects that the company's cash generation in the next two years will be more than enough to cover mandatory cash obligations plus annual capital expenditures of about $8.5 billion, as per Moody's estimates, allowing it to reduce debt further, even without asset sales.

The stable outlook on Petrobras' ratings incorporates our view that the company's credit profile will continue to gradually improve in the foreseeable future.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of Petrobras' Ba2 rating would require further improvement in its overall credit metrics; continued financial discipline; evidence of lower exposure to adverse government influence; and a stable energy regulatory environment in the country. In addition, an upgrade of Petrobras' ratings would consider Moody's ratings on the government of Brazil.

Negative actions on Petrobras' rating could result from a deterioration in operating performance or external factors that increase liquidity risk or debt leverage permanently. Downgrades could also be prompted if negative developments from the litigations against Petrobras appear to have the potential of significantly affecting the company's liquidity or financial profile or if the rating on the government of Brazil is downgraded.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Integrated Oil and Gas Methodology published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1172345, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Petrobras is an integrated energy company, with total assets of $187 billion as of March 31, 2020. The company dominates Brazil's oil and natural gas production, as well as downstream refining and marketing. Petrobras also holds a significant stake in petrochemicals and a position in sugar-based ethanol production and distribution. The Brazilian government directly and indirectly owns about 36.75% of Petrobras' outstanding capital stock and 50.5% of its voting shares.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Nymia C. Almeida

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V

Ave. Paseo de las Palmas

No. 405 - 502

Col. Lomas de Chapultepec

Mexico, DF 11000

Mexico

JOURNALISTS: 1 888 779 5833

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Marianna Waltz, CFA

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

