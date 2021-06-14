Moody's assigns Ba2 rating to Poste's proposed hybrid notes and affirms its Baa3 rating; stable outlook

Milan, June 14, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a Ba2 rating to the proposed junior subordinated ("hybrid") notes to be issued by Poste Italiane S.p.A. (Poste). Concurrently, the agency has also affirmed Poste's Baa3 long-term issuer rating, the provisional (P)Baa3 senior unsecured rating on its €2 billion euro medium-term note (EMTN) programme, the Baa3 senior unsecured instrument rating on the €1 billion notes due 2024 and 2028 and the Prime-3 short-term issuer rating. The outlook on all ratings remains stable. The baa3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) has also been affirmed.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba2 rating assigned to the proposed hybrid notes is two notches below Poste's long-term issuer rating of Baa3, reflecting the deeply subordinated nature compared to Poste's senior unsecured debt. The hybrid notes will rank senior only to equity, will be perpetual and Poste can opt to defer coupons on a cumulative basis.

The proposed hybrid notes will qualify for a "basket C" and a 50% equity treatment of the borrowing for the calculation of the credit ratios by Moody's (please refer to Moody's Hybrid Equity Credit methodology published in September 2018 for further details). As the hybrid notes' rating is positioned relative to Poste's issuer rating, a change in either (1) Moody's relative notching practice; or (2) the long term issuer rating of Poste could affect the hybrid's rating.

The proceeds from the issuance will be used to further strengthen Poste's balance sheet and liquidity position and to strengthen and diversify the regulatory capital structure of BancoPosta and Poste Vita.

The Baa3 rating affirmation reflects the fact the Poste's credit quality is closely correlated to that of the Government of Italy (Baa3 stable). The sovereign rating constrains Poste's rating and BCA of baa3, given the company's significant exposure to the Italian government because of its large portfolio of government bonds (in connection with its banking and insurance businesses), the company's direct exposure to the macroeconomic situation in Italy and the fact that the Italian government is the company's largest shareholder.

The baa3 BCA reflects Poste's strong business profile, underpinned by its leading position as Italian postal service operator and financial services provider, with the solid results from the company's financial and insurance services offsetting the losses in the postal services segment and the structural decline in mail volume that has not yet been fully offset by growth in the parcel services division at operating profit level (whilst parcel revenue growth offset mail revenue decline in Q1-21).

Poste's credit metrics are currently solid for the BCA as a result of continued good operating performance, excluding some negative impact on earnings in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. In Q1 2021, Poste's operating performance materially improved compared to Q1 2020 with 10% higher revenue and 41% higher company reported EBIT, leading to lower leverage with Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA of 1.8x as of March 2021 from 2.0x in 2020, along with improved profitability with EBITDA margin of 25.4% for the twelve months that ended March 2021 from 23.8% in 2020 and strong cash flow generation with RCF/Net Debt improving to 112% from 84.9% for the same period.

Moody's regards Poste Italiane as a Government-Related Issuer (GRI), given that the Italian government effectively controls, either directly or through Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, approximately 65% of Poste's capital. In line with the GRI methodology, Poste's Baa3 rating reflects a combination of its BCA of baa3, the Baa3 rating with a stable outlook of the Italian government, the very high default dependence between Poste Italiane and the Italian government and Moody's expectation of moderate probability of support from the government in the event of need.

LIQUIDITY

Poste's liquidity is good. As of March 2021, Poste had around €2.9 billion in unrestricted cash and financial assets. Poste also has access to €1.75 billion revolving credit facilities that were fully undrawn as of March 2021. These sources, together with continued solid cash from operations (excluding the provision movements associated with the insurance business) in the range of €1.6 billion-€1.8 billion per year, will comfortably cover the company's cash uses.

The proposed new hybrid issuance will reinforce liquidity position and strengthen and diversify the regulatory capital structure of BancoPosta and Poste Vita.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

Poste's stable outlook is in line with the stable outlook on Italy's rating. Any subsequent change to the Italian sovereign rating or the outlook could result in a rating action for Poste. The stable outlook is also supported by the solid anticipated metrics as illustrated by Moody's expectation of Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA in the range of 1.8x to 2.1x over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward potential on Poste's rating is currently limited by the sovereign rating. Therefore, an upgrade of Poste's issuer rating and BCA could follow an upgrade of Italy's rating. In addition, Poste's financial profile and credit metrics are already strong and supportive of a higher rating. An upgrade could also be driven by a weakening of the current strong ties between Poste and the Italian government, including a reduction in the company's balance-sheet exposure to the Italian sovereign through its large portfolio of Italian government bonds and evidence of the government's weakened influence on the company's governance and strategy.

The rating and BCA could be downgraded following a downgrade of the sovereign rating. Poste's strong business and financial profile offer significant capacity under the current rating and BCA. Therefore, a downgrade of Poste's rating and BCA because of a deterioration in its credit metrics is unlikely at this stage.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The methodologies used in these ratings were Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

COMPANY PROFILE

Poste Italiane S.p.A. is the country's leading postal service operator. The company has a universal service obligation (USO) to provide comprehensive postal services in Italy. It operates a branch network of around 12,800 post offices and is one of the largest employers in Italy, with around 122,900 employees as of March. Poste also provides financial services through an integrated business division named BancoPosta and insurance services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Poste Vita S.p.A.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Lorenzo Re

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Italia S.r.l

Corso di Porta Romana 68

Milan 20122

Italy

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Ivan Palacios

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Italia S.r.l

Corso di Porta Romana 68

Milan 20122

Italy

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

