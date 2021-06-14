Moody's assigns Ba2 rating to Poste's proposed hybrid notes and affirms its Baa3 rating; stable outlook

Milan, June 14, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
assigned a Ba2 rating to the proposed junior subordinated ("hybrid") notes
to be issued by Poste Italiane S.p.A. (Poste).
Concurrently, the agency has also affirmed Poste's Baa3 long-term
issuer rating, the provisional (P)Baa3 senior unsecured rating on
its €2 billion euro medium-term note (EMTN) programme,
the Baa3 senior unsecured instrument rating on the €1 billion notes
due 2024 and 2028 and the Prime-3 short-term issuer rating.
The outlook on all ratings remains stable. The baa3 Baseline Credit
Assessment (BCA) has also been affirmed.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Ba2 rating assigned to the proposed hybrid notes is two notches below
Poste's long-term issuer rating of Baa3, reflecting
the deeply subordinated nature compared to Poste's senior unsecured
debt. The hybrid notes will rank senior only to equity, will
be perpetual and Poste can opt to defer coupons on a cumulative basis.
The proposed hybrid notes will qualify for a "basket C" and a 50%
equity treatment of the borrowing for the calculation of the credit ratios
by Moody's (please refer to Moody's Hybrid Equity Credit methodology published
in September 2018 for further details). As the hybrid notes' rating
is positioned relative to Poste's issuer rating, a change
in either (1) Moody's relative notching practice; or (2) the long
term issuer rating of Poste could affect the hybrid's rating.
The proceeds from the issuance will be used to further strengthen Poste's
balance sheet and liquidity position and to strengthen and diversify the
regulatory capital structure of BancoPosta and Poste Vita.
The Baa3 rating affirmation reflects the fact the Poste's credit
quality is closely correlated to that of the Government of Italy (Baa3
stable). The sovereign rating constrains Poste's rating and BCA
of baa3, given the company's significant exposure to the Italian
government because of its large portfolio of government bonds (in connection
with its banking and insurance businesses), the company's direct
exposure to the macroeconomic situation in Italy and the fact that the
Italian government is the company's largest shareholder.
The baa3 BCA reflects Poste's strong business profile, underpinned
by its leading position as Italian postal service operator and financial
services provider, with the solid results from the company's financial
and insurance services offsetting the losses in the postal services segment
and the structural decline in mail volume that has not yet been fully
offset by growth in the parcel services division at operating profit level
(whilst parcel revenue growth offset mail revenue decline in Q1-21).
Poste's credit metrics are currently solid for the BCA as a result
of continued good operating performance, excluding some negative
impact on earnings in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. In
Q1 2021, Poste's operating performance materially improved
compared to Q1 2020 with 10% higher revenue and 41% higher
company reported EBIT, leading to lower leverage with Moody's
adjusted Debt/EBITDA of 1.8x as of March 2021 from 2.0x
in 2020, along with improved profitability with EBITDA margin of
25.4% for the twelve months that ended March 2021 from 23.8%
in 2020 and strong cash flow generation with RCF/Net Debt improving to
112% from 84.9% for the same period.
Moody's regards Poste Italiane as a Government-Related Issuer (GRI),
given that the Italian government effectively controls, either directly
or through Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, approximately 65% of
Poste's capital. In line with the GRI methodology, Poste's
Baa3 rating reflects a combination of its BCA of baa3, the Baa3
rating with a stable outlook of the Italian government, the very
high default dependence between Poste Italiane and the Italian government
and Moody's expectation of moderate probability of support from the government
in the event of need.
LIQUIDITY
Poste's liquidity is good. As of March 2021, Poste
had around €2.9 billion in unrestricted cash and financial
assets. Poste also has access to €1.75 billion revolving
credit facilities that were fully undrawn as of March 2021. These
sources, together with continued solid cash from operations (excluding
the provision movements associated with the insurance business) in the
range of €1.6 billion-€1.8 billion per
year, will comfortably cover the company's cash uses.
The proposed new hybrid issuance will reinforce liquidity position and
strengthen and diversify the regulatory capital structure of BancoPosta
and Poste Vita.
RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK
Poste's stable outlook is in line with the stable outlook on Italy's
rating. Any subsequent change to the Italian sovereign rating or
the outlook could result in a rating action for Poste. The stable
outlook is also supported by the solid anticipated metrics as illustrated
by Moody's expectation of Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA in the range of
1.8x to 2.1x over the next 12-18 months.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward potential on Poste's rating is currently limited by the sovereign
rating. Therefore, an upgrade of Poste's issuer rating
and BCA could follow an upgrade of Italy's rating. In addition,
Poste's financial profile and credit metrics are already strong
and supportive of a higher rating. An upgrade could also be driven
by a weakening of the current strong ties between Poste and the Italian
government, including a reduction in the company's balance-sheet
exposure to the Italian sovereign through its large portfolio of Italian
government bonds and evidence of the government's weakened influence on
the company's governance and strategy.
The rating and BCA could be downgraded following a downgrade of the sovereign
rating. Poste's strong business and financial profile offer
significant capacity under the current rating and BCA. Therefore,
a downgrade of Poste's rating and BCA because of a deterioration
in its credit metrics is unlikely at this stage.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The methodologies used in these ratings were Business and Consumer Service
Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
COMPANY PROFILE
Poste Italiane S.p.A. is the country's leading postal
service operator. The company has a universal service obligation
(USO) to provide comprehensive postal services in Italy. It operates
a branch network of around 12,800 post offices and is one of the
largest employers in Italy, with around 122,900 employees
as of March. Poste also provides financial services through an
integrated business division named BancoPosta and insurance services through
its wholly-owned subsidiary, Poste Vita S.p.A.
