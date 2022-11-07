Moody's assigns Ba2 rating to Spirit AeroSystems new senior secured first lien notes, second lien notes downgraded to B3; outlook stable

New York, November 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moodys") assigned Ba2 ratings to Spirit Aerosystems, Inc. ("Spirit") new first lien senior secured notes due 2029. Proceeds from the notes will be used to refinance existing indebtedness. Moody's also assigned Ba2 ratings to Spirit's amended and extended first lien senior secured term loan, which now matures in January 2027. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the company's B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B2-PD Probability of Default rating. Moody's affirmed the Ba2 rating on the first lien senior secured notes due 2025 and 2026 and the Caa1 rating on the senior unsecured notes due 2023 and 2028. Moody's also downgraded the second lien senior secured notes due 2025 to B3 from B2. Spirit's SGL-3 speculative grade liquidity rating is unchanged. The ratings outlook is stable.

The downgrade of the second lien senior secured notes reflects the incremental first lien senior secured debt that comes from the refinancing and the resultant reduction in unsecured debt cushion supporting the second lien notes. The downgrade also reflects the large and growing amount of first lien obligations and the likelihood that, if and when, Spirit enters into a revolving credit facility, that facility would be senior to the second lien notes.

The following is a summary of today's rating actions:

Issuer: Spirit Aerosystems, Inc.

Assignments:

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Ba2 (LGD2)

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned Ba2 (LGD2)

Downgrades:

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B3 (LGD4) from B2 (LGD4)

Affirmations:

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba2 (LGD2)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B2 corporate family rating reflects Spirit's considerable scale as a strategically important supplier in the aerostructures market. The company maintains a sustainable competitive position underpinned by its life-of-program production agreements and long-term requirements contracts on key Boeing and Airbus platforms. The rating also considers Spirit's position as the largest independent supplier of aerostructures to Boeing, and the company's role as the sole provider of the Boeing 737 fuselage and critical parts for other aircraft programs. Tempering considerations include high platform (737 MAX) and customer concentration with Boeing accounting for 56% of 2021 sales, weak credit metrics, and the cyclical nature of the commercial aerospace industry.

Several years of meaningfully lower production rates on key narrow-body and wide-body platforms caused a large cumulative cash burn (around $1.5 billion between 2020 to 2022) and a weak set of credit metrics, with September 2022 debt-to-EBITDA well in excess of 10x. More recently, the on-going recovery in commercial aerospace and the associated increase in build rates on narrow-body aircraft has been hampered by supply chain constraints and labor shortages. These impediments will persist over the near-term, although Moody's expects them to gradually dissipate over the next 12 to 24 months. Thereafter, Moody's anticipates a marked improvement in cash flow and earnings such that credit metrics will be restored to 2019 levels in 2025.

The SGL-3 speculative grade liquidity rating denotes Moody's expectations of adequate liquidity over the next 12 months. Moody's expects Spirit to maintain cash balances of around $500 to $600 million during 2023. The majority of Spirit's debt (83%) is fixed-rate and floating-rate represents a modest portion (17%), so interest rate risk is limited. Moody's expects Spirit to have negative free cash flow approaching $500 million in 2022. Moody's anticipates limited free cash generation during 2023 with FCF-to-debt in the low single-digits, most of which will be driven by a one-time cash benefit from the termination of Spirit's US pension plan. Spirit does not have a revolving credit facility at this time.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations of steady and gradually improving operating performance over the next 12 to 24 months as build rates on narrow-body and wide-body aircraft move upwards.

The Ba2 rating on Spirit's first lien senior secured debt is three notches above the B2 CFR. This reflects their seniority and first lien security interest in substantially all of the company's assets. The B3 rating for the senior secured second lien notes reflects their second priority claim in substantially all assets of the company. The Caa1 rating for the company's unsecured notes reflects the first loss position and their lack of security.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to a ratings upgrade include the continued ramp in production of the 737 MAX, improving liquidity, and expectations of sustained earnings growth.

Factors that could lead to a ratings downgrade include delays in the ramp up of narrow-body aircraft production rates (particularly the 737MAX) or a slower than expected ramp up in wide-body production rates. Expectations of weakening liquidity or a further weakening of earnings could also result in downward rating pressure.

Headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit Aerosystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of publicly traded Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR). The company designs and manufactures aerostructures for commercial aircraft. Components include fuselages, pylons, struts, nacelles, thrust reversers and wing assemblies, principally for Boeing but also for Airbus and others. Revenues for the twelve months ended September 2022 were approximately $4.8 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75735. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

