Moody's assigns Ba2 rating to Standard Industries' senior unsecured notes

New York, May 18, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a Ba2 rating to Standard Industries Inc.'s (Standard) proposed issuance of $250 million of senior unsecured notes due 2027. The issuance is an add-on to the company's existing $500 million notes due 2027. Standard's Ba2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), Ba2-PD Probability of Default Rating and the existing Ba2 rating on the company's senior unsecured notes are not impacted by the proposed transaction. The outlook remains stable.

Moody's views the proposed transaction as credit positive since most of the proceeds from the $250 million add-on will be used to repay the balance of the company's 2023 notes, at which time the rating for these notes will be withdrawn. This will push all refunding risk to late 2024. The balance of the proceeds will be used to add cash to the balance sheet and to pay related fees and expenses in essentially a leverage neutral transaction.

"Standard has done a good job in extending its maturity profile," according to Peter Doyle, a Moody's VP-Senior Analyst. "However, Standard faces a massive wall of maturing debt beginning in late 2024 when about 20% of the company's debt comes due every year for the next five years."

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Assignments:

..Issuer: Standard Industries Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Ba2 (LGD4)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Standard's Ba2 CFR reflects Moody's expectation that the company will benefit from an economic recovery beginning in late 2020 or early 2021, even though revenue and earnings will be at lower levels than the previous year. Moody's believes that roofing repair products experience less demand volatility than other building products due to their nondiscretionary nature. The upfront costs for roof repair or replacement are worth the investment compared to the potential costs of repairing long-term damage from water and resulting property damage. Also, many other home repair and remodeling decisions can be postponed with little risk of marginal cost. For 2021, Moody's Global Macro Outlook incorporates a 4.5% growth in GDP for the US, from which Standard derives the majority of its revenue and most of its earnings and cash flow, and a 4.7% growth rate for the Euro area, Standard's second largest market.

Further supporting Standard's credit profile is the company's very good liquidity, including Moody's expectation of free cash flow (prior to dividends) as the company reduces costs, works though inventory and reduces capital expenditures. Free cash flow, about $500 million of cash on hand (excluding the cash that can be utilized to repay revolver borrowing) and availability under the company's $650 million revolving credit facility is more than sufficient to contend with ongoing economic uncertainty.

Moody's forecasts include a scenario in which Standard's leverage deteriorates to the range of 5.5x -- 6.0x from 4.6x at FYE19. Standard Industries has a debt structure (five long-term notes) that does not lend itself to deleveraging. The very high leverage is Standard's greatest credit challenge. Moody's estimate of leverage is a result of an anticipated revenue decline, earnings contraction, and repayment of all revolver borrowings.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak and the resulting economic contraction are creating a severe and extensive credit shock, limiting construction activity including the demand for replacement of residential roofs, insulation, and glass fiber materials. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Governance risks Moody's considers in Standard's credit profile include an aggressive financial policy, evidenced by its high leverage, dividends and potential for debt financed acquisitions. Standard has no independent directors on its Board of Directors.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Standard will benefit from a recovery in its global end markets and improve credit metrics while maintaining its very good liquidity profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade:

Moody's view over the intermediate term will limit upward rating movement. Over the long-term Standard could be considered for an upgrade if it achieves the following (all ratios incorporate Moody's standard adjustments):

» Debt-to-LTM EBITDA maintained below 3.0x

» A very good liquidity profile is preserved

» Ongoing trends in end markets sustain organic growth

Factors that could lead to a downgrade:

Standard fails to improve its operations and credit metrics remain below the following (all ratios incorporate Moody's standard adjustments):

» Debt-to-LTM EBITDA sustained above 4.25x

» EBITA margin trending towards 10%

» The company's liquidity profile deteriorates

Standard Industries Inc., headquartered in Parsippany, NJ, is the leading manufacturer and marketer of roofing products and accessories with operations primarily in North America and Europe. The company manufactures and sells residential and commercial roofing and waterproofing products, insulation products, aggregates, specialty construction and other products. Standard Industries is privately owned and does not disclose financial information publicly.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Peter Doyle

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Dean Diaz

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

