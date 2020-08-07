Moody's assigns Ba2 rating to Standard Industries' senior unsecured notes

New York, August 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a Ba2 rating to Standard
Industries Inc.'s (Standard) proposed issuance of senior unsecured
notes due 2031. Standard's Ba2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR),
Ba2-PD Probability of Default Rating and the existing Ba2 rating
on the company's senior unsecured notes are not impacted by the proposed
transaction. The outlook remains stable.
Moody's views the proposed transaction as credit positive since proceeds
from proposed notes issuance will be used to redeem a similar amount of
the company's senior unsecured notes due 2025. This transaction
will reduce the refunding risk in late 2025. Moody's expectation
is that cash on hand will be used to pay the call premium, accrued
interest and related fees and expenses in a leverage neutral transaction.
Interest savings from the proposed refinancing will be nominal relative
to Standard's total future cash interest payments, which Moody's
estimates will be nearly $200 million per year.
"Standard Industries is showing a great willingness to refinance
debt significantly before upcoming maturity dates," according
to Peter Doyle, a Moody's VP-Senior Analyst.
The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:
Assignments:
..Issuer: Standard Industries Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Ba2 (LGD4)
RATINGS RATIONALE
Standard Industries' Ba2 CFR reflects the company's very good liquidity,
including Moody's expectation of robust free cash flow (prior to dividends)
as the company reduces costs, works though inventory and reduces
capital expenditures. Free cash flow, significant cash on
hand and full availability under the company's $650 million revolving
credit facility is more than sufficient to contend with ongoing economic
uncertainty. Moody's current forecast includes Standard's leverage
at year end will be around 5.0x at year end, slightly better
than the leverage of 5.2x at Q2 2020. Standard has a debt
structure (long-term notes) that does not lend itself to deleveraging
through debt repayment. The company's high leverage is Standard's
greatest credit challenge.
Moody's expectation is that Standard will benefit from an economic recovery
beginning in late 2020 or early 2021, even though revenue and earnings
will be at lower levels than the previous year. Moody's believes
that roofing repair products experience less demand volatility than other
building products due to their nondiscretionary nature. The upfront
costs for roof repair or replacement are worth the investment compared
to the potential costs of repairing long-term damage from water
and resulting property damage. Also, many other home repair
and remodeling decisions can be postponed with little risk of marginal
cost.
Economic disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak led to a reduction
of construction activity including the demand for replacement of residential
and commercial roofs. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. Governance risks Moody's
considers in Standard's credit profile include an aggressive financial
policy evidenced by its high leverage, dividends and potential for
debt financed acquisitions. Standard has no independent directors
on its Board of Directors.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Standard will benefit
from the economic recovery in its global end markets and improve its credit
metrics while maintaining its very good liquidity profile.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Factors that could lead to an upgrade:
(All ratios incorporate Moody's standard adjustments):
» Debt-to-LTM EBITDA maintained below 3.0x
» A very good liquidity profile is preserved
» Ongoing trends in end markets sustain organic growth
Factors that could lead to a downgrade:
(All ratios incorporate Moody's standard adjustments):
» Debt-to-LTM EBITDA sustained above 4.25x
» EBITA margin trending towards 10%
» The company's liquidity profile deteriorates
Standard Industries Inc., headquartered in Parsippany,
NJ, is a leading manufacturer and marketer of roofing products and
accessories with operations primarily in North America and Europe.
The company manufactures and sells residential and commercial roofing
and waterproofing products, insulation products, aggregates,
specialty construction and other products. Standard Industries
is privately owned and does not disclose financial information publicly.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Manufacturing Methodology
published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Peter Doyle
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Dean Diaz
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653