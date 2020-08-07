Moody's assigns Ba2 rating to Standard Industries' senior unsecured notes

New York, August 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a Ba2 rating to Standard Industries Inc.'s (Standard) proposed issuance of senior unsecured notes due 2031. Standard's Ba2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), Ba2-PD Probability of Default Rating and the existing Ba2 rating on the company's senior unsecured notes are not impacted by the proposed transaction. The outlook remains stable.

Moody's views the proposed transaction as credit positive since proceeds from proposed notes issuance will be used to redeem a similar amount of the company's senior unsecured notes due 2025. This transaction will reduce the refunding risk in late 2025. Moody's expectation is that cash on hand will be used to pay the call premium, accrued interest and related fees and expenses in a leverage neutral transaction. Interest savings from the proposed refinancing will be nominal relative to Standard's total future cash interest payments, which Moody's estimates will be nearly $200 million per year.

"Standard Industries is showing a great willingness to refinance debt significantly before upcoming maturity dates," according to Peter Doyle, a Moody's VP-Senior Analyst.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Assignments:

..Issuer: Standard Industries Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Ba2 (LGD4)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Standard Industries' Ba2 CFR reflects the company's very good liquidity, including Moody's expectation of robust free cash flow (prior to dividends) as the company reduces costs, works though inventory and reduces capital expenditures. Free cash flow, significant cash on hand and full availability under the company's $650 million revolving credit facility is more than sufficient to contend with ongoing economic uncertainty. Moody's current forecast includes Standard's leverage at year end will be around 5.0x at year end, slightly better than the leverage of 5.2x at Q2 2020. Standard has a debt structure (long-term notes) that does not lend itself to deleveraging through debt repayment. The company's high leverage is Standard's greatest credit challenge.

Moody's expectation is that Standard will benefit from an economic recovery beginning in late 2020 or early 2021, even though revenue and earnings will be at lower levels than the previous year. Moody's believes that roofing repair products experience less demand volatility than other building products due to their nondiscretionary nature. The upfront costs for roof repair or replacement are worth the investment compared to the potential costs of repairing long-term damage from water and resulting property damage. Also, many other home repair and remodeling decisions can be postponed with little risk of marginal cost.

Economic disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak led to a reduction of construction activity including the demand for replacement of residential and commercial roofs. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Governance risks Moody's considers in Standard's credit profile include an aggressive financial policy evidenced by its high leverage, dividends and potential for debt financed acquisitions. Standard has no independent directors on its Board of Directors.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Standard will benefit from the economic recovery in its global end markets and improve its credit metrics while maintaining its very good liquidity profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Factors that could lead to an upgrade:

(All ratios incorporate Moody's standard adjustments):

» Debt-to-LTM EBITDA maintained below 3.0x

» A very good liquidity profile is preserved

» Ongoing trends in end markets sustain organic growth

Factors that could lead to a downgrade:

(All ratios incorporate Moody's standard adjustments):

» Debt-to-LTM EBITDA sustained above 4.25x

» EBITA margin trending towards 10%

» The company's liquidity profile deteriorates

Standard Industries Inc., headquartered in Parsippany, NJ, is a leading manufacturer and marketer of roofing products and accessories with operations primarily in North America and Europe. The company manufactures and sells residential and commercial roofing and waterproofing products, insulation products, aggregates, specialty construction and other products. Standard Industries is privately owned and does not disclose financial information publicly.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

