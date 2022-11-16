Moody's assigns Ba2 rating to Telefonica's new green hybrid securities

Madrid, November 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a Ba2 rating to Telefonica Europe B.V.'s €750 million backed issuance of undated, deeply subordinated, guaranteed fixed rate reset securities (the "green hybrid debt"), which are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Telefonica S.A. (Telefonica or the company) on a subordinated basis. The outlook is stable.

"The Ba2 rating assigned to the green hybrid debt is two notches below Telefonica's senior unsecured rating of Baa3 primarily because the instrument is deeply subordinated to other debt in the company's capital structure," says Carlos Winzer, a Moody's Senior Vice President and lead analyst for Telefonica.

Telefonica plans to use the net proceeds from the offering predominantly towards eligible green investments, mainly energy efficiency in the network transformation from copper to fiber optic and 5G deployment.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba2 rating assigned to the hybrid debt is two notches below the group's senior unsecured rating of Baa3.

The two-notch rating differential reflects the deeply subordinated nature of the hybrid debt. The instrument: (1) is perpetual; (2) senior only to common equity; (3) provides Telefonica with the option to defer coupons on a cumulative basis; (4) steps up the coupon by 25 basis points (bps) at least 10 years after the issuance date and a further 75 bps occurring 20 years after the first reset date; and (5) the issuer must come current on any deferred interest if there are any payments on parity or junior instruments. The issuer does not have any preferred shares outstanding that would rank junior to the hybrid debt, and the issuer's articles of association do not allow the issuance of such shares by the issuer.

In Moody's view, the notes have equity-like features that allow them to receive basket "C" treatment, i.e., 50% equity and 50% debt for financial leverage purposes (please refer to Moody's Hybrid Equity Credit methodology published in September 2018).

Telefonica's Baa3 rating reflects (1) the company's large scale; (2) the diversification benefits associated with its strong position in its key markets; (3) the company's strengthened position as an integrated mobile fixed operator in the UK, after the creation of the joint venture (JV) VMED O2 UK Holdings Limited (VMED O2 UK, Ba3 stable); (4) the ample fibre roll-out of its high-quality network in Spain; (5) management's track record, and (6) the company's good liquidity risk management.

However, Telefonica's rating also reflects (1) fierce competition in the low-end residential mobile market in Spain; (2) the negative impact of high inflation, particularly, the surge in energy costs; (3) the company's exposure to emerging market risk, including significant foreign-currency volatility, and (4) the group's increased complexity as the company fully consolidates some subsidiaries that it does not fully own.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable rating outlook reflects Telefonica's strong position in its four core countries of operation — Spain, Brazil, Germany and the UK — which will mitigate the pressure on the company's cash flow arising from the weak revenue growth in Spain because of increasing competition and high inflationary environment.

Although Telefonica's ratings carry a stable outlook, the ratings are weakly positioned at the current level, as revenue growth and cash flow may deteriorate beyond current expectations given the challenging macroeconomic environment.

The stable rating outlook also reflects our expectation that Telefonica's management will maintain leverage reduction as a priority.

Downward rating pressure will arise if the company's leverage exceeds the current maximum leverage tolerance with no likely improvement over the next two to three years.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

As the hybrid debt rating is positioned relative to another rating of Telefonica, either: (1) a change in Telefonica's senior unsecured rating; or (2) a re-evaluation of its relative notching could affect the hybrid debt rating.

A rating downgrade could result if the company were to deviate from its financial strengthening plan as a result of weaker cash flow, or its operating performance in Spain and other key markets were to deteriorate, with no likelihood of an improvement in the underlying trends over a 12-months period. Credit metrics that could result in a downgrade include adjusted retained cash flow/net adjusted debt below 15% or Moody's-adjusted net leverage of 3.75x or above.

Conversely, Moody's could consider an upgrade of Telefonica's rating to Baa2 if the company's credit metrics were to strengthen significantly as a result of an improvement in its operating cash flow and debt reduction. More specifically, the rating could be upgraded if the company were to demonstrate its ability to achieve sustainable improvement in its debt ratios, such as Moody's adjusted retained cash flow/net debt above 22% and Moody's adjusted net debt/EBITDA comfortably and sustainably below 3.0x.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Assignment:

..Issuer: Telefonica Europe B.V.

....BACKED Preference Stock, Assigned Ba2

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Telecommunications Service Providers published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393391. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Telefonica S.A. (Telefonica), domiciled in Madrid, Spain, is a leading global integrated telecommunications provider, with significant presence in Spain, Germany, the UK and Latin America. In 2021, Telefonica generated revenue and EBITDA of €39.2 billion and €12.7 billion, respectively.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Carlos Winzer

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid, 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Ivan Palacios

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid, 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

