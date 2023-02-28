Moody's assigns Ba2 rating to Teva's new senior notes

New York, February 28, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned Ba2 ratings to the proposed Euro-denominated and US dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes offering by Teva Pharmaceutical Finance Netherlands II BV and Teva Pharmaceutical Finance Netherlands III BV, respectively. There are no changes to Teva's existing ratings, including the Ba2 Corporate Family Rating, Ba2-PD Probability of Default Rating and SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating. The outlook remains stable.

Both entities are subsidiaries of the parent company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., (collectively "Teva"). The proposed notes will have downstream guarantees from the parent. Moody's anticipates the proposed notes will rank pari passu with all other existing senior unsecured debt.

Teva will use the net proceeds from the notes to conduct tender offers for existing debt obligations maturing from 2023 to 2026, similar to its past refinancing strategies. The bond coupon rates benefit from certain key performance indicator requirements tied to emission reductions and increasing healthcare access in "low-and-middle income countries."

Assignments:

..Issuer: Teva Pharmaceutical Finance Netherlands II BV

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Ba2 (LGD3)

..Issuer: Teva Pharmaceutical Finance Netherlands III BV

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Ba2 (LGD3)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Teva's Ba2 Corporate Family Rating reflects its significant global scale, its leading position in generic pharmaceuticals, and its good diversity including a branded pharmaceutical business. While earnings declines are moderating, Teva's future earnings growth depends on the relative stability of its global generics business, coupled with the ramp up of branded drugs like Austedo and Ajovy. Upcoming biosimilar launches will also help improve Teva's growth.

Teva's credit profile is constrained by its high financial leverage, even after considerable debt reduction. Adjusted debt/EBITDA was around 5.9x as of December 31, 2022, which excludes certain management EBITDA addbacks, and includes Moody's debt adjustment for the estimated net present value of opioid settlement liabilities. These liabilities represent about 0.5x turn of adjusted financial leverage. Teva also faces an unresolved price-fixing investigation. Moody's anticipates that Teva will continue to use the majority of its free cash flow to reduce debt, supporting steady deleveraging.

Moody's rates all of Teva's debt Ba2, the same as its Ba2 Corporate Family Rating. All of Teva's debt is unsecured and unconditionally guaranteed by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., the parent company.

ESG considerations are material to Teva's credit profile. The company's ESG Credit Impact Score is moderately negative (CIS-3). Teva has very highly negative exposure to social risk factors (S-5 issuer profile score). These relate to material cash outflows associated with opioid settlements, and unresolved allegations of generic drug price fixing. Governance risk exposures are moderately negative (G-3 issuer profile score) due to high financial leverage, but this is mitigated by demonstrated commitment to debt repayment and proactive debt maturity management.

The outlook is stable, incorporating Moody's expectation that Teva's credit metrics will steadily improve but that financial leverage will continue to be high over the next 12 to 18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include a track record of generating organic growth, continued uptake of Austedo and Ajovy, and continued progress at resolving litigation exposures. Quantitatively, debt/EBITDA sustained below 5.0x (including Moody's debt adjustment for opioid liabilities) could lead to an upgrade.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include material erosion in operating performance or significant litigation outflows beyond the proposed opioid payments. Quantitatively, debt/EBITDA sustained above 5.5x (including Moody's debt adjustment for opioid liabilities) could lead to a downgrade.

Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is a global pharmaceutical company offering a mix of generic and branded products. Reported revenue in 2022 totaled approximately $14.9 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceuticals published in November 2021

