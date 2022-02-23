Moody's assigns Ba2 rating to Twitter's new senior unsecured notes

New York, February 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned Ba2 rating to Twitter, Inc.'s (Twitter) proposed $1 billion of senior unsecured notes. The new notes will be pari passu with the company's existing senior unsecured Ba2 rated notes. The company's corporate family rating (CFR) and its stable rating outlook are unaffected. The company intends to use net proceeds from the debt offering for general corporate purposes, including share repurchases, capital expenditure and repayment of debt.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Twitter, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Global Notes, Assigned Ba2 (LGD4)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The proposed debt issuance along with Twitter's recently announced share repurchase and ASR programs are credit negative but have no immediate effect on the Ba2 CFR. The proposed issuance of $1 billion of senior unsecured notes due 2030 will increase gross leverage but Moody's anticipates that cash levels will be sustained above the company's $5 billion in pro forma debt.

While the transaction further increases gross leverage above Moody's downgrade threshold of 3.5x, the company has a net cash liquidity position, with pro forma cash and short-term investments near $6.4 billion as of December 31, 2021. In addition, after year end in January, the company closed the sale of MoPub for approximately $1 billion, adding to its year end cash balance. Moody's expects free cash flow generation to be constrained by the company's continuing capital investment cycle which is targeted to drive monetizable daily active users (mDAUs) to 315 million and revenue to $7.5 billion by year end 2023. The company expects this investment cycle to yield revenue growth in the low to mid 20% growth range for 2022 over 2021, and 2022 expense growth in the mid 20% range. Moody's believes that after the investment cycle recedes in 2023 and 2024 to a normalized level on the higher revenue base, gross leverage will return to historical levels consistent with the company's Ba2 credit ratings. Meanwhile, the credit profile will be supported by the negative net leverage due to the very strong liquidity profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The ratings could be upgraded if management adapts more conservative financial policy and commits to sustain debt/EBITDA below 2x (Moody's adjusted), and maintaining free cash flow to debt above 25%. Conversely, the ratings could be downgraded if adjusted debt /EBITDA is sustained above 3.5x, and cash and short-term investments to debt maintained below 1x. The ratings could be downgraded if the number of daily active and monthly active users and mobile use decline.

Twitter, Inc., with its headquarters in San Francisco, California, is a social networking internet based mobile and desktop platform that helps users discover and converse about what's happening in the world right now. As of December 31, 2021, Twitter had 217 million monetizable daily active users and is available in more than 40 languages around the world. The company generated approximately $5.1 billion of revenue in 2021, roughly 89% of which was generated through the company's Advertising Services segment.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

