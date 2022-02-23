Moody's assigns Ba2 rating to Twitter's new senior unsecured notes

New York, February 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned
Ba2 rating to Twitter, Inc.'s (Twitter) proposed $1
billion of senior unsecured notes. The new notes will be pari passu
with the company's existing senior unsecured Ba2 rated notes.
The company's corporate family rating (CFR) and its stable rating
outlook are unaffected. The company intends to use net proceeds
from the debt offering for general corporate purposes, including
share repurchases, capital expenditure and repayment of debt.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Twitter, Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Global Notes, Assigned
Ba2 (LGD4)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The proposed debt issuance along with Twitter's recently announced
share repurchase and ASR programs are credit negative but have no immediate
effect on the Ba2 CFR. The proposed issuance of $1 billion
of senior unsecured notes due 2030 will increase gross leverage but Moody's
anticipates that cash levels will be sustained above the company's
$5 billion in pro forma debt.
While the transaction further increases gross leverage above Moody's
downgrade threshold of 3.5x, the company has a net cash liquidity
position, with pro forma cash and short-term investments
near $6.4 billion as of December 31, 2021.
In addition, after year end in January, the company closed
the sale of MoPub for approximately $1 billion, adding to
its year end cash balance. Moody's expects free cash flow
generation to be constrained by the company's continuing capital
investment cycle which is targeted to drive monetizable daily active users
(mDAUs) to 315 million and revenue to $7.5 billion by year
end 2023. The company expects this investment cycle to yield revenue
growth in the low to mid 20% growth range for 2022 over 2021,
and 2022 expense growth in the mid 20% range. Moody's
believes that after the investment cycle recedes in 2023 and 2024 to a
normalized level on the higher revenue base, gross leverage will
return to historical levels consistent with the company's Ba2 credit
ratings. Meanwhile, the credit profile will be supported
by the negative net leverage due to the very strong liquidity profile.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
The ratings could be upgraded if management adapts more conservative financial
policy and commits to sustain debt/EBITDA below 2x (Moody's adjusted),
and maintaining free cash flow to debt above 25%. Conversely,
the ratings could be downgraded if adjusted debt /EBITDA is sustained
above 3.5x, and cash and short-term investments to
debt maintained below 1x. The ratings could be downgraded if the
number of daily active and monthly active users and mobile use decline.
Twitter, Inc., with its headquarters in San Francisco,
California, is a social networking internet based mobile and desktop
platform that helps users discover and converse about what's happening
in the world right now. As of December 31, 2021, Twitter
had 217 million monetizable daily active users and is available in more
than 40 languages around the world. The company generated approximately
$5.1 billion of revenue in 2021, roughly 89%
of which was generated through the company's Advertising Services segment.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Business and Consumer
Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
