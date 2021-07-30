Moody's assigns Ba2 rating to United Rental's $750 million sr unsecured notes due 2032

New York, July 30, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Ba2 rating to United Rentals (North America), Inc.'s (URNA) planned $750 million senior unsecured notes due 2032. URNA's parent, United Rentals, Inc. and URNA's domestic subsidiaries will guarantee the notes. The company's other ratings, including its Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR), Ba1-PD probability of default rating, Baa3 senior secured first lien rating, Baa3 senior secured second lien rating, and Ba2 senior unsecured rating are unaffected. The outlook remains stable.

URNA plans to use the proceeds from the notes, together with about $286 million of revolver borrowings, to fund the redemption of all $1 billion of the 5.875% senior unsecured notes due 2026. The ratings on those notes will be withdrawn following the redemption.

Assignments:

..Issuer: United Rentals (North America), Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Ba2 (LGD5)

RATINGS RATIONALE

URNA's Ba1 CFR reflects the company's considerable scale from its position as North America's largest equipment rental company. The rating also reflects the company's broad array of equipment offerings, solid end market and customer diversification, low financial leverage and consistent profits. URNA will remain acquisitive, which will increase its scale and expand its product offerings to better meet its customers' needs. The ratings incorporate Moody's acknowledgment of URNA's track record of quickly integrating acquisitions and subsequently deleveraging to restore its credit metrics.

Moody's expects URNA to organically grow its topline about 5% while debt-to-EBITDA remains below 3 times over the next 12-18 months. Profit margin will be pressured relative to 2020 as certain operating expenses return that were not incurred as a result of the pandemic last year. There are also inflationary labor and delivery expenses to contend with, as well as competitive pricing pressures in certain regions resulting from lower, albeit improving, industry-wide equipment utilization rates.

URNA's free cash flow will be solid but down in 2021 relative to 2020 as an increase in capital expenditures and working capital more than offsets the increased funds flow from rebounding volumes and profitability (free cash flow includes proceeds from equipment sales). Staying competitive requires access to considerable capital to grow the equipment fleet, so capital spending can increase substantially. URNA reduced capex in 2020 and aged its equipment portfolio, but it is likely to incur higher than replacement level spending over the near term.

Despite having to make a large amount of equipment purchases, URNA must also regularly dispose of its used fleet, even in weak market conditions. Although used equipment pricing at URNAs retail locations was up 7% year-over-year, pricing in the secondary market for used equipment is likely to decline at some point, at which point prices could fall below book estimates.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that URNA will have 5% topline growth as the economy continues to improve, and that URNA will gradually deleverage towards 2.0 times debt-to-EBITDA over the next 12-18 months.

The SGL-1 speculative grade liquidity rating reflects URNA's very good liquidity, largely supported by about $2.4 billion of availability under a $3.75 billion ABL facility that matures in 2024. URNA also has $106 million of availability on an A/R facility, cash of about $336 million, and expected free cash flow of about $1.2 billion in 2021. Free cash flow includes the proceeds from equipment sales that we expect to be in the $850 million range. Relative to 2020, higher cash flow from a rebound in revenue will be more than offset by a significant increase in capital expenditures.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The ratings could be upgraded with debt-to-EBITDA sustained around 2 times and FFO-to-debt maintained around 40%. Moody's would also expect maintenance of strong margins that preserve financial flexibility to fund what may be large capital investment in an expanding market after a period of lower than replacement level spending. Strong liquidity to manage through industry cycles and consistent evidence of equipment sales at strong realized values would also be necessary for a rating upgrade.

The ratings could be downgraded if debt-to-EBITDA is likely to approach 3 times, FFO-to-debt declines below 25%, or if market expansion becomes overly aggressive and is likely to stress margins. In addition, the ratings could be downgraded if there is a loss of market share during an expanding market, or an inability to promptly delever following debt-funded acquisitions or weakening liquidity.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Equipment and Transportation Rental Industry published in April 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1061773. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

United Rentals (North America), Inc., headquartered in Stamford, CT, is the largest US equipment rental company with a rental fleet of approximately 615,000 units. Investment in rental equipment approximates $13.8 billion across the company's about 1,165 rental locations across North America (and 11 branches in Europe). The company has two reportable segments: General Rentals and Trench, Power and Pumps. While the primary source of revenue is from renting equipment, the company also sells new and used equipment and related parts and services. United Rentals reported about $8.6 billion of revenue for the twelve month period ended June 30, 2021.

