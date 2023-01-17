Moody's assigns Ba2 rating to WhiteWater Whistler Holdings' proposed Term Loan B

New York, January 17, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned first time ratings to Whitewater Whistler Holdings, LLC (WhiteWater), including a Ba2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), a Ba2-PD Probability of Default Rating and a Ba2 rating to its proposed $500 million secured Term Loan B due 2030. The rating outlook is stable.

WhiteWater will use the debt proceeds along with $1.5 billion of equity contributions from a fund managed by I Squared Capital (I Squared, unrated), including retained equity by the management team, to acquire a 62.5% interest in Whistler Pipeline, LLC (Whistler). Whistler includes the Whistler Pipeline system, a 70% interest in ADCC Pipeline, LLC (ADCC), and a 50% interest in Waha Gas Storage, LLC (WGS). The Whitewater team will continue to operate Whistler, just as it operates some other pipelines out of the Permian basin.

Whistler pipeline is a 450 mile long natural gas pipeline with 2 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of takeaway capacity that transports natural gas from the Permian Basin to Gulf Coast markets. The takeaway capacity will increase to 2.5 Bcf/d once the ongoing compressor expansion project is complete by year-end 2023. The pipeline was put in service in July 2021, and should generate roughly $410 million EBITDA in 2023 and about $490 million starting in 2024.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Whitewater Whistler Holdings, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned Ba2-PD

....Senior Secured Term Loan B, Assigned Ba2 (LGD4)

Outlooks:

..Issuer: Whitewater Whistler Holdings, LLC

.... Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

On December 11, 2022, I Squared entered into an agreement with First Infrastructure Capital, Ridgemont Equity Partners, and WTG-Stonepeak, LLC to acquire their combined 62.5% interest in the pipeline for about $2 billion of total consideration.

WhiteWater's Ba2 CFR is supported by its relatively predictable distributions from its majority ownership interest in Whistler. Whistler's credit profile is underpinned by the over 90% of take-or-pay contracts (minimum volume commitments, MVCs) on its pipeline system that transports natural gas from the highly prolific and low-cost Permian Basin to the demand centers connected to the US Gulf Coast, LNG export centers, and Mexico. About 85% of Whistler's projected revenue will come from investment-grade shippers with an overall weighted average remaining contract life of over 10 years on the Whistler mainline and a weighted average counterparty credit rating of Baa1. Whistler's cash flows are derived under multi-year firm fixed price Transportation Services Agreements (TSA) with multiple creditworthy shippers that are expected to provide both significant deleveraging at Whistler as well as more meaningful distributions to its equity owners over time.

The positive credit features incorporated in WhiteWater's ratings are counterbalanced by the proposed term loan's structural subordination to Whistler's $1.7 billion of project level balance sheet debt. WhiteWater has no physical assets nor does it generate revenue or cash flow. It will be entirely dependent on distributions from Whistler to service its term loan, which will be subject to the terms of Whistler's debts.

The remaining equity ownership in Whistler owned by an affialiate of MPLX LP (Baa2 stable), a strong midstream company that is also key shipper on the pipeline. This co-owership by MPLX is a favorable attribute for Whistler's credit profile, which in turn benefits WhiteWater's credit profile as well.

From a governance perspective, with its 62.5% ownership and sole operatorship of Whistler, WhiteWater will benefit from majority ownership rights and founding member approval rights that provide voting power over all key governance items. However, MPLX has the ability to participate in major decisions, and Moody's expects there to be strategic alignment between WhiteWater and MPLX in their financial management of Whistler.

The secured Term Loan is rated Ba2, same as the Ba2 CFR, reflecting a single class of debt with no other priority-claim debt present ahead of the Term Loan in WhiteWater's capital structure.

As proposed, the new credit facilities are expected to provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors. Notable terms include the following: Incremental debt capacity up to $286 million, provided it will be used for growth/reinvestment of an asset owned by Whistler. The credit agreement permits the transfer of assets to unrestricted subsidiaries, up to the carve-out capacities, subject to "blocker" provisions which relate to material intellectual property rights. Non-wholly-owned subsidiaries are not required to provide guarantees; dividends or transfers resulting in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees, with no explicit protective provisions limiting such guarantee releases. The credit agreement provides some limitations on up-tiering transactions, including a requirement that each directly affected lender consents to amendments to the waterfall and certain pro rata provisions, or amendments that subordinate the liens on all or substantially all the value of the collateral to the liens securing any other indebtedness or to contractually subordinate any obligations under the credit documentation.

WhiteWater will have adequate liquidity through 2023 based on fairly predictable distributions from Whistler. Although WhiteWater will not have a revolving credit facility, the company should be able to maintain a small cash balance to cover any unplanned operating expenses and will have a debt service reserve account backed by a $25 million letter of credit facility. The holding company is entirely dependent on cash distributions from Whistler to service its debt and to support any distributions by WhiteWater to its sponsors. Excess liquidity will be swept into mandatory Term Loan B debt prepayments based on preset debt/EBITDA levels. The Term Loan B requires the maintenance of a 1.1x minimum debt service coverage ratio covenant, which Moody's anticipates will be met by an acceptable margin.

The stable outlook reflects Whistler's fully contracted and highly predictable cash flow profile and Moody's expectation of declining financial leverage over time.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A material improvement in Whistler's credit profile and scale would be required to consider a ratings upgrade for WhiteWater. In addition, if proportionately consolidated debt/EBITDA declines below 4x with FFO/debt above 20% alongside a strong contractual position then the ratings could be upgraded. A downgrade could occur should the credit profile of Whistler materially decline, including if the credit quality of its contracted shippers deteriorates and remaining contract term shortens significantly. FFO/debt that falls below 10% could also result in a downgrade.

Whitewater Whistler Holdings, LLC is an I Squared Capital backed holding company that owns a 62.5% operating interest in the Whistler natural gas pipeline and other associated assets in Texas.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Natural Gas Pipelines published in July 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64961. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Arvinder Saluja, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Peter Speer

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

