Moody's assigns Ba2 rating to iQor US, Inc. (DIP)'s Term Loan Facility

New York, October 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned
a Ba2 rating to iQor US, Inc. (DIP)'s ("IQor
DIP") senior secured super-priority debtor-in-possession
term loan. The new money proceeds of the DIP term loan, and
an unrated DIP ABL revolver, will be used to finance the company's
operations over the near term as it seeks to complete its court-sanctioned
auction process under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Court.
The rating on the DIP term loan is being assigned on a "point in-time"
basis and will not be monitored going forward and, therefore,
no outlook is assigned to the rating.
iQor US, Inc. ("iQor") and its various subsidiaries voluntarily
filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on September 10, 2020. Moody's
withdrew all ratings of iQor following the filing.
Moody's took the following rating action for iQor US, Inc.
(DIP)'s:
Issuer: iQor US, Inc. (DIP)
$50 Million Senior Secured Super-Priority Debtor-In-Possession
Term Loan-Assigned Ba2
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Ba2 rating assigned to IQor DIP's senior secured super-priority
debtor-in-possession term loan principally reflects the
collateral coverage of this debt instrument based on the expected market
value of the company's pledged assets and the relatively high level of
certainty that the DIP term loan will be repaid in full via committed
exit financing from the existing lenders. Other considerations
in evaluating the credit quality of the DIP term loan include the type
of lien on the collateral, upstream and downstream guarantees,
the nature of the collateral, and the covenants of the DIP term
loan. Moody's also considers the nature of the bankruptcy and reorganization,
and the size of the DIP term loan relative to pre-petition debt
as part of a rating determination. The rating incorporates the
cause of the bankruptcy. IQor DIP's bankruptcy was driven
primarily by high debt levels, constrained liquidity, and
intensifying competitive pressures within its business that have weighed
heavily on operating performance in recent years.
The rating also considers that the entirety of the DIP financing,
inclusive of the more strongly collateralized $80 million DIP ABL
revolver. represents nearly 15% of pre-petition debt.
The pre-petition capital structure consisted of a receivables facility
with approximately $42 million outstanding, a super-priority
term loan with $26.6 million outstanding, a $627
million first lien term loan, and a $170 million second lien
term loan. Under the prearranged plan, $130 million
of DIP financing has been provided in the form of an $80 million
ABL DIP revolver and a $50 million super-priority DIP term
loan.
Exit financing would consist of $80 million in rollover ABL financing,
$75 to $97.5 million in rollover term loan financing
and $300 million in the form of a new money first lien term from
existing first lien lenders. The DIP term loan will mature the
earliest of (i) the date that is three months after the petition date
(with an option by the lenders to extend an additional month), (ii)the
date on which the obligations become due and payable pursuant to the credit
agreement, whether by acceleration or otherwise, (iii)the
effective date of a Chapter 11 Plan for the Debtors, (iv) the date
of consummation of a sale under 363 of the bankruptcy code, or (v)
the first business day on which the Interim Order expires by its terms
or is terminated unless the Final Order has been entered and becomes effective
iQor, a wholly owned operating subsidiary of iQor Holdings Inc.
("Holdings), is a global provider of customer engagement and
technology-enabled Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) solutions.
The company generated revenue of approximately $940 million in
the last twelve months ended March 31, 2020.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Debtor-in-Possession
Lending published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108429.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
This rating is assigned on a point-in-time basis and will
be withdrawn as soon as practicable, before which it is subject
to monitoring.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Oleg Markin
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Karen Nickerson
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653