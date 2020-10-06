Moody's assigns Ba2 rating to iQor US, Inc. (DIP)'s Term Loan Facility

New York, October 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a Ba2 rating to iQor US, Inc. (DIP)'s ("IQor DIP") senior secured super-priority debtor-in-possession term loan. The new money proceeds of the DIP term loan, and an unrated DIP ABL revolver, will be used to finance the company's operations over the near term as it seeks to complete its court-sanctioned auction process under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Court. The rating on the DIP term loan is being assigned on a "point in-time" basis and will not be monitored going forward and, therefore, no outlook is assigned to the rating.

iQor US, Inc. ("iQor") and its various subsidiaries voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on September 10, 2020. Moody's withdrew all ratings of iQor following the filing.

Moody's took the following rating action for iQor US, Inc. (DIP)'s:

Issuer: iQor US, Inc. (DIP)

$50 Million Senior Secured Super-Priority Debtor-In-Possession Term Loan-Assigned Ba2

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba2 rating assigned to IQor DIP's senior secured super-priority debtor-in-possession term loan principally reflects the collateral coverage of this debt instrument based on the expected market value of the company's pledged assets and the relatively high level of certainty that the DIP term loan will be repaid in full via committed exit financing from the existing lenders. Other considerations in evaluating the credit quality of the DIP term loan include the type of lien on the collateral, upstream and downstream guarantees, the nature of the collateral, and the covenants of the DIP term loan. Moody's also considers the nature of the bankruptcy and reorganization, and the size of the DIP term loan relative to pre-petition debt as part of a rating determination. The rating incorporates the cause of the bankruptcy. IQor DIP's bankruptcy was driven primarily by high debt levels, constrained liquidity, and intensifying competitive pressures within its business that have weighed heavily on operating performance in recent years.

The rating also considers that the entirety of the DIP financing, inclusive of the more strongly collateralized $80 million DIP ABL revolver. represents nearly 15% of pre-petition debt. The pre-petition capital structure consisted of a receivables facility with approximately $42 million outstanding, a super-priority term loan with $26.6 million outstanding, a $627 million first lien term loan, and a $170 million second lien term loan. Under the prearranged plan, $130 million of DIP financing has been provided in the form of an $80 million ABL DIP revolver and a $50 million super-priority DIP term loan.

Exit financing would consist of $80 million in rollover ABL financing, $75 to $97.5 million in rollover term loan financing and $300 million in the form of a new money first lien term from existing first lien lenders. The DIP term loan will mature the earliest of (i) the date that is three months after the petition date (with an option by the lenders to extend an additional month), (ii)the date on which the obligations become due and payable pursuant to the credit agreement, whether by acceleration or otherwise, (iii)the effective date of a Chapter 11 Plan for the Debtors, (iv) the date of consummation of a sale under 363 of the bankruptcy code, or (v) the first business day on which the Interim Order expires by its terms or is terminated unless the Final Order has been entered and becomes effective

iQor, a wholly owned operating subsidiary of iQor Holdings Inc. ("Holdings), is a global provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) solutions. The company generated revenue of approximately $940 million in the last twelve months ended March 31, 2020.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Debtor-in-Possession Lending published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108429. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

This rating is assigned on a point-in-time basis and will be withdrawn as soon as practicable, before which it is subject to monitoring.

