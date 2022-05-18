Moody's assigns Ba2 to AcadeMir Charter Schools, Inc., FL's Series 2022A and 2022B bonds; outlook stable

AcadeMir Preparatory Academy and AcadeMir Charter School Middle

New York, May 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Ba2 rating and stable outlook to the Miami-Dade County Industrial Development Authority's (FL) approximately $23.2 million Educational Facilities Revenue Bonds (AcadeMir Charter Schools, Inc. Project), Series 2022A and $250,000 Taxable Educational Facilities Revenue Bonds (AcadeMir Charter Schools, Inc. Project), Series 2022B of AcadeMir Charter Schools, Inc. D/B/A as AcadeMir Preparatory Academy and AcadeMir Charter School Middle (the "schools"). Upon issuance of the series 2022A & 2022B bonds, the schools will share $23 million in debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment of the Ba2 rating incorporates adequate demand, and reasonable projections for debt service coverage and liquidity despite increased leverage. Pro forma fiscal 2022 debt service coverage is projected at 1.39x and declines slightly to 1.31x by 2026. Pro forma days cash on hand is projected to be 96 days for fiscal 2022 and strengthen to over 200 days by 2026. Pro forma maximum annual debt service is $1.5 million and occurs in 2033.

The Ba2 rating also reflects challenges and risks with respect to the valuable and key role the founders, the management company, and the board play in governance, long term strategy and day to day management, which subjects the schools to unique strategic, succession and mission risk. The five-member Board of Directors provides oversight across 6 charters and the Board is actively pursuing opening two additional middle schools, an elementary school, and two high schools. Three board members have been with the schools since its founding. In addition, Superior Schools Inc., the management company, is owned and operated by the Mir family, the founders of AcadeMir Charter Schools, Inc. and provides back office service for each school and the board.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects an expectation of balanced to positive operating performance, and at minimum meet projected debt service coverage and liquidity targets. Likewise, the outlook expects a continuation of the schools' enrollment growth and achievement of full enrollment and maintaining or improving its competitive position. In addition, the outlook reflects an assumption that continued expansion of other AcadeMir Charter Schools, Inc. will not have an impact on the financial position of AcadeMir Preparatory Academy or AcadeMir Charter School Middle.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Trend of debt service coverage and liquidity measures exceeding projections

- Positive operating trends for new and existing charter schools - Successful achievement of borrower strategic plans

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Weakening debt service coverage or material decline in liquidity

- Declining enrollment or weakened academic performance - Increased leverage at the school, borrower, or other schools that increases borrower leverage or reduces operating flexibility - Evidence that management and governance risks are negatively impacting the reputation, enrollment, or operations of the school

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds of each series are secured by a gross revenue pledge of AcadeMir Preparatory Academy and the AcadeMir Charter School Middle and any other public charter school owned by the Borrower using facilities that are financed or refinanced with the proceeds of the Series 2022 Bonds and a first priority lien on its facilities. The security is a joint and several pledge of both charter schools.

The bond covenants include the schools on an aggregate basis must have a debt service coverage requirement of 1.1x as of June 30, 2023, a liquidity test of 60 days cash on hand to be measured starting June 30, 2022. If the coverage and liquidity covenants are not met the school is required to hire a management consultant to review and make recommendations as to the operation and administration of the school.

The additional bond test requires the schools to have historical coverage and projected two consecutive years with a coverage ratio of 1.2x. The borrower, other schools are not limited by the additional bond test as long as other school debt is only secured by other school revenues or property. The debt service reserve is funded at the lesser of the standard three-pronged test: maximum annual debt service, or 125% of average annual debt service, or 10% of initial principle, which will be funded from bond proceeds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The current issuance will be used to acquire the school property currently leased by the schools. The bond proceeds will also fund a debt service reserve, capitalized interest, and costs of issuance. Following this purchase AcadeMir Charter Schools, Inc., the Borrower, will own all the facilities at its AcadeMir Preparatory Academy and AcadeMir Charter School Middle Campus.

PROFILE

AcadeMir Charter Schools, Inc. was incorporated in 2008. AcadeMir Charter Schools, Inc. currently operates six schools under the D/B/A nomenclature. This includes the school securing the bonds (AcadeMir Preparatory Academy, AcadeMir Charter School Middle), as well as, AcadeMir Charter School West, AcadeMir Charter School of Math and Science, AcadeMir Charter School Preparatory, and AcadeMir Charter School East, all of which operate under separate charter authorization with Maimi-Dade School District. Additionally, AcadeMir Charters Schools, Inc. expects to operate AcadeMir Charter School Elementary (South) with an estimated opening date in fall 2022. The board and management also plan to open two high schools to serve its K-8 population in Miami-Dade School District. In addition, the board and management team are in the process or have attained additional charter authorization to open additional charter schools over the next five years.

The AcadeMir Preparatory Academy (K-5) and AcadeMir Charter School Middle (6-8) on a single campus. Total campus enrollment is 759 students. The schools are near full capacity, but will add 50 to 60 more students over the next five years. The AcadeMir Charter School Middle was granted its third charter in 2022, expiring in 2037; AcadeMir Preparatory Academy was granted its second charter in 2020, expiring in 2025

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Charter Schools published in September 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1039451. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Frederick Cullimore

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_NE

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

101 Arch Street

Boston 02110

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Nicolanne Serrano

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_NE

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

