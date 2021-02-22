Moody's assigns Ba2 to Berry's new 1st lien term loan; Ba3 CFR unchanged; outlook stable

New York, February 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Ba2 rating to Berry Global Inc.'s (a wholly owned subsidiary of Berry Global Group Inc. ("Berry")) proposed senior secured first lien term loan due 2026. Berry's existing ratings, including the Ba3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and Ba3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR) are unchanged. The outlook remains stable. Berry's SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating (SGL) is also unchanged.

The terms and conditions of the new term loan are expected to be the same as the existing. The proceeds from the new term loan will be used to repay the existing senior secured first lien term loan due 2026 at par and pay fees and expenses. Moody's considers the transaction credit neutral. The rating on the existing term loan will be withdrawn at the close of the transaction.

The Ba2 ratings on the first lien senior secured term loans and notes, one notch above the Ba3 CFR, reflect the instruments' subordination to the asset based revolver for the most liquid assets (accounts receivable and inventory) and the benefit of the loss absorption provided by a considerable amount of second lien debt. The Ba3 CFR reflects an expectation of continued high leverage through 2021 resulting from the debt financed acquisition of RPC Group PLC (RPC) in July 2019.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Berry Global Inc.

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned Ba2 (LGD3)

The rating is subject to the receipt and review of the final documentation.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's expects Berry to improve leverage to 4.7 times by year-end 2021 driven primarily by debt reduction as the company continues to use free cash flow to pay down debt. Strengths in Berry's credit profile include its considerable scale (revenue), a concentration of sales in relatively stable end markets (food and healthcare), and strong free cash generation. Berry is the largest rated packaging manufacturer by revenue and has 75% of its customer business under long-term contracts with cost pass-through provisions (raises customer switching costs and protects against increases in volatile raw material costs). Governance risks are low given that Berry is a public company and nine of its ten board members are independent.

Weaknesses in Berry's credit profile include high leverage, some exposure to more cyclical end markets and lengthy lags in contractual cost pass-through mechanisms with customers (leaving the company exposed to changes in volumes before increases in raw material prices can be passed through). Berry operates in the fragmented and competitive packaging industry which has many private, unrated competitors and strong price competition.

The stable outlook reflects management's pledge to direct all free cash flow to debt reduction until metrics improve to pre-acquisition levels.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The rating could be upgraded if the company sustainably improves credit metrics within the context of a stable competitive environment while maintaining good liquidity. Specifically, the ratings could be upgraded if funds from operations to debt is above 15.5%, debt to EBITDA is below 4.25 times, and EBITDA to interest expense is above 5.25 times.

The rating could be downgraded if Berry fails to improve credit metrics or there is any deterioration in liquidity or the competitive environment. Additional debt financed acquisitions or excessive acquisitions (regardless of financing) could also prompt a downgrade. Specifically, the ratings could be downgraded if funds from operations to debt is below 13%, debt to EBITDA is above 4.8 times, or EBITDA to interest expense is below 4.25 times.

Based in Evansville, Indiana, Berry Global Group Inc. is a manufacturer of both rigid and flexible plastic packaging for food, beverage, health care, personal care, and industrial end markets. Berry generates approximately 51% of sales in North American, 40% in EMEA, 5% in Asia Pacific, and 4% in the rest of the world. Net sales for the twelve months ended September 30, 2020 totaled approximately $11.7 billion.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers Methodology published in September 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1236221. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

