Moody's assigns Ba2 to CCM Merger, Inc.'s $240 million term loan due 2026

New York, February 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned a Ba2 rating to CCM Merger, Inc.'s ("CCM") first amended $240 million term loan due 2026. Proceeds from the $240 million term loan A due 2026 were used to refinance CCM's $275 million term loan B due 2025 in full of which $238 million was outstanding at the time the refinancing occurred. Moody's will withdraw the Ba2 rating on the term loan B since the instrument was repaid.

The Ba2 assigned to term loan A, two-notches above CCM's B1 Corporate Family Rating, reflects the loss absorption cushion provided to the bank facilities by the company's senior unsecured notes.

The term loan refinancing did not have an impact on CCM's B1 Corporate Family Rating, B1-PD Probability of Default Rating, the B3 rating on the company's $275 million 6.375% senior notes due 2026, and the Ba2 rating on the $45 million senior secured first lien credit facility due 2025. CCM's term loan A and revolving credit facility are part of the same credit agreement and share the same collateral on a first lien basis.

Although CCM's ratings were not affected, the term loan refinancing has positive credit implications, albeit modest ones. These benefits include the one-year extension of the term loan along with interest savings of about $5 million annually as a result of improved pricing. There are no material debt maturities until CCM's term loan due 2026 and senior notes due 2026 mature. The company's revolver expires prior to the maturity of the term loan and senior notes. However, there is nothing currently outstanding on the revolver and Moody's does not expect the company will need to use the revolver to support its operations.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

New Assignments:

..Issuer: CCM Merger, Inc.

....Senior Secured Term Loan A, Assigned Ba2 (LGD2)

RATINGS RATIONALE

CCM's B1 CFR reflects the demonstrated stability and favorable characteristics of the Detroit gaming market -- high population density and limit of three casinos in the Detroit gaming market - history of financial support from its owner, and limited capital expenditure plans. Also supporting CCM's credit profile is the expectation that the company has demonstrated the ability and willingness to use its free cash flow to repay debt above and beyond scheduled required amortization amounts. Debt-to-EBITDA for the latest 12-month period ended 30-Sep-2021 was 3.8x, which strongly positions the company at the B1 Corporate Family Rating level.

Key credit concerns include CCM's small, single asset profile, credit pressure from efforts to contain the coronavirus, potential for a slow recovery, and long-term fundamental challenges facing regional gaming companies.

The coronavirus outbreak and the government measures put in place to contain it continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Although an economic recovery is underway, the recovery is tenuous, and continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, a degree of uncertainty around our forecasts remains. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The gaming sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, CCM remains vulnerable to a renewed spread of the outbreak. CCM also remains exposed to discretionary consumer spending that leave it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions. Additional social risk for gaming companies includes evolving consumer preferences related to entertainment choices and population demographics that may drive a change in demand away from traditional casino-style gaming. Younger generations may not spend as much time playing casino-style games (particularly slot machines) as previous generations. Data security and customer privacy risk is elevated given the large amount of data collected on customer behavior. In the event of data breaches, the company could face higher operational costs to secure processes and limit reputational damage.

Corporate governance in terms of financial policy is also good. Marian Ilitch, the company's owner, has supported the company with cash infusions to support liquidity when necessary, and the company has historically paid down debt in amounts above scheduled amounts.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

A ratings upgrade is unlikely without a diversification of the asset base. CCM would also need to continue to generate consistent and positive free cash flow, achieve and maintain debt-to-EBITDA below 3.0x, and adhere to financial policies that maintain low leverage. CCM's ratings could be downgraded if competition in the Detroit gaming market increases, there is a decline in EBITDA performance from factors such as volume pressures or higher operating costs, a deterioration in liquidity, or an inability to achieve and sustain debt-to-EBITDA on an LTM basis below 4.5x.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Gaming published in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276316. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CCM, through its subsidiary Detroit Entertainment L.L.C, owns and operates the MotorCity Casino Hotel in Detroit, Michigan, one of only three commercial casinos allowed to operate in the Detroit area. CCM is owned by Marian Ilitch and generated approximately $378 million in net revenue in the last twelve months ended 30-Sep-2021. The company is privately held and does not publicly disclose detailed financial information.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Keith Foley

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



John E. Puchalla, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

