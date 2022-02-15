Moody's assigns Ba2 to CCM Merger, Inc.'s $240 million term loan due 2026

New York, February 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned
a Ba2 rating to CCM Merger, Inc.'s ("CCM")
first amended $240 million term loan due 2026. Proceeds
from the $240 million term loan A due 2026 were used to refinance
CCM's $275 million term loan B due 2025 in full of which
$238 million was outstanding at the time the refinancing occurred.
Moody's will withdraw the Ba2 rating on the term loan B since the
instrument was repaid.
The Ba2 assigned to term loan A, two-notches above CCM's
B1 Corporate Family Rating, reflects the loss absorption cushion
provided to the bank facilities by the company's senior unsecured
notes.
The term loan refinancing did not have an impact on CCM's B1 Corporate
Family Rating, B1-PD Probability of Default Rating,
the B3 rating on the company's $275 million 6.375%
senior notes due 2026, and the Ba2 rating on the $45 million
senior secured first lien credit facility due 2025. CCM's
term loan A and revolving credit facility are part of the same credit
agreement and share the same collateral on a first lien basis.
Although CCM's ratings were not affected, the term loan refinancing
has positive credit implications, albeit modest ones. These
benefits include the one-year extension of the term loan along
with interest savings of about $5 million annually as a result
of improved pricing. There are no material debt maturities until
CCM's term loan due 2026 and senior notes due 2026 mature. The
company's revolver expires prior to the maturity of the term loan and
senior notes. However, there is nothing currently outstanding
on the revolver and Moody's does not expect the company will need to use
the revolver to support its operations.
The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:
New Assignments:
..Issuer: CCM Merger, Inc.
....Senior Secured Term Loan A, Assigned
Ba2 (LGD2)
RATINGS RATIONALE
CCM's B1 CFR reflects the demonstrated stability and favorable characteristics
of the Detroit gaming market -- high population density and limit
of three casinos in the Detroit gaming market - history of financial
support from its owner, and limited capital expenditure plans.
Also supporting CCM's credit profile is the expectation that the company
has demonstrated the ability and willingness to use its free cash flow
to repay debt above and beyond scheduled required amortization amounts.
Debt-to-EBITDA for the latest 12-month period ended
30-Sep-2021 was 3.8x, which strongly positions
the company at the B1 Corporate Family Rating level.
Key credit concerns include CCM's small, single asset profile,
credit pressure from efforts to contain the coronavirus, potential
for a slow recovery, and long-term fundamental challenges
facing regional gaming companies.
The coronavirus outbreak and the government measures put in place to contain
it continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and
regions. Although an economic recovery is underway, the recovery
is tenuous, and continuation will be closely tied to containment
of the virus. As a result, a degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts remains. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
The gaming sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected
by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment.
More specifically, CCM remains vulnerable to a renewed spread of
the outbreak. CCM also remains exposed to discretionary consumer
spending that leave it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these
unprecedented operating conditions. Additional social risk for
gaming companies includes evolving consumer preferences related to entertainment
choices and population demographics that may drive a change in demand
away from traditional casino-style gaming. Younger generations
may not spend as much time playing casino-style games (particularly
slot machines) as previous generations. Data security and customer
privacy risk is elevated given the large amount of data collected on customer
behavior. In the event of data breaches, the company could
face higher operational costs to secure processes and limit reputational
damage.
Corporate governance in terms of financial policy is also good.
Marian Ilitch, the company's owner, has supported the
company with cash infusions to support liquidity when necessary,
and the company has historically paid down debt in amounts above scheduled
amounts.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
A ratings upgrade is unlikely without a diversification of the asset base.
CCM would also need to continue to generate consistent and positive free
cash flow, achieve and maintain debt-to-EBITDA below
3.0x, and adhere to financial policies that maintain low
leverage. CCM's ratings could be downgraded if competition
in the Detroit gaming market increases, there is a decline in EBITDA
performance from factors such as volume pressures or higher operating
costs, a deterioration in liquidity, or an inability to achieve
and sustain debt-to-EBITDA on an LTM basis below 4.5x.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Gaming published in
June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276316.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
CCM, through its subsidiary Detroit Entertainment L.L.C,
owns and operates the MotorCity Casino Hotel in Detroit, Michigan,
one of only three commercial casinos allowed to operate in the Detroit
area. CCM is owned by Marian Ilitch and generated approximately
$378 million in net revenue in the last twelve months ended 30-Sep-2021.
The company is privately held and does not publicly disclose detailed
financial information.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Keith Foley
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
John E. Puchalla, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
