Moody's assigns Ba2 to Carter's proposed notes; affirms Ba1 CFR with stable outlook

New York, May 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a Ba2 to The
William Carter Company's (Carter's) proposed $400 million
senior unsecured notes due 2025. Concurrently, Moody's
affirmed the company's Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR),
Ba1-PD probability of default rating (PDR) and Ba2 rating on the
$500 million senior unsecured notes due 2027. The speculative-grade
liquidity rating was downgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-1.
The outlook remains stable.
Proceeds from the $400 million senior unsecured proposed notes
will be used to repay approximately $200 million of the outstanding
borrowings under the company's $750 million revolving credit
facility and for general corporate purposes.
The affirmation of the CFR, PDR and unsecured notes rating with
a stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Carter's
credit metrics and liquidity will recover to levels supportive of the
Ba1 rating over the next 24 months.
"Despite the severe disruption across the apparel retail sector,
we expect Carter's to remain resilient due to the strength of its
brand and balance sheet, as well as the replenishment nature of
demand for young children's apparel," said Moody's
Vice President and senior analyst Raya Sokolyanska.
The downgrade of the speculative-grade liquidity rating to SGL-2
from SGL-1 reflects Moody's expectations for weak free cash
flow generation and significant revolver reliance during 2020, but
high cash balances that will adequately support operations. Pro-forma
for the notes issuance, the company will have $956 billion
of balance sheet cash and $547 million revolver borrowings,
with $198 million excess availability. Moody's expects
about breakeven free cash flow for the full year 2020. However,
Moody's projects cash flow deficits in Q2 and Q3 that will be supported
by cash balances and good revolver availability, allowing Carter's
to comfortably meet its operational needs. The company has amended
the terms of its revolving credit facility to waive its financial maintenance
covenants through Q1 2021 and increase covenant cushion until Q3 2021,
among other changes.
Moody's took the following rating actions for The William Carter Company,
Inc.:
.... Corporate family rating, affirmed
Ba1
.... Probability of default rating,
affirmed Ba1-PD
.... Proposed $400 million Senior unsecured
regular bond/debenture due 2025, assigned Ba2 (LGD5)
.... $500 million Senior unsecured
regular bond/debenture due 2027, affirmed Ba2 (LGD5)
.... Speculative grade liquidity rating,
downgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-1
....Outlook, remains stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Carter's Ba1 CFR reflects the company's well-recognized brands
and leading share in the U.S. young children's apparel category.
The replenishment nature of Carter's competitively priced baby and toddler
offering results in resilient performance during recessionary periods
and limited fashion risk compared to other apparel companies. The
rating also incorporates Carter's good liquidity and maintenance of strong
credit metrics relative to similarly-rated apparel peers prior
to the current disruption. The rating also incorporates governance
considerations, including the company's balanced financial
strategies.
Carter's credit profile is limited by the expected deterioration in credit
metrics over the next 12-24 months. Moody's expects
EBITDA to decline by over 60% in 2020 as a result of temporary
store closures, declines in orders from wholesale partners,
depressed margins due to promotional activity and lower consumer spending,
resulting in debt/EBITDA increasing to 5.4 times at year-end
2020 from 3.9 times (Moody's-adjusted, as of
March 31, 2020). However, debt/EBITDA should improve
towards 3.5 times by year-end 2021, as earnings recover
to levels within 30% of 2019, and the company repays revolver
borrowings. The rating also considers Carter's narrow product focus
in infant and toddler apparel, customer concentration, and
geographic focus mainly in the US. As an apparel designer and retailer,
the company also needs to make ongoing investments in its brands and infrastructure,
as well as in social and environmental drivers including responsible sourcing,
product and supply sustainability, privacy and data protection.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines
are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors,
regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments
are unprecedented. The non-food retail sector has been one
of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity
to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the
weaknesses in Carter's credit profile, including its exposure
to widespread store closures and US discretionary consumer spending have
left it vulnerable to these unprecedented operating conditions.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety.
The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Carter's
will maintain its market share and solid operating margins, and
gradually recover earnings towards levels achieved prior to the coronavirus
disruption. Moody's also expects Carter's to maintain balanced
financial policies and good liquidity.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded if there is no clear path for earnings
recovery in 2021 to levels within 30% below 2019. The ratings
could also be downgraded if financial policies become more aggressive
or liquidity erodes. Quantitatively, the ratings could be
downgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained above 3.75 times.
The ratings could be upgraded if the company demonstrates a commitment
to maintaining an investment grade profile, including credit metrics
stronger than the quantitative upgrade triggers. An upgrade would
also require sustained market share and operating performance in key segments,
lease-adjusted debt/EBITDA maintained below 3 times, EBITA/interest
expense above 5.5 times and EBITA margins in the mid-teens.
Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, The William Carter Company
("Carter's") owns the "Carter's",
"OshKosh B'gosh" and "Skip Hop" brands,
which are distributed through more than 1,100 company-operated
stores, websites, as well as national chains, department
stores, specialty retailers and e-commerce platforms domestically
and internationally. Revenues for the twelve months ended March
28, 2020 were approximately $3.5 billion. The
company's parent entity Carters, Inc. is publicly traded.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Apparel Methodology
published in October 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1182038.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
