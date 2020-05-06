Moody's assigns Ba2 to Carter's proposed notes; affirms Ba1 CFR with stable outlook

New York, May 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a Ba2 to The William Carter Company's (Carter's) proposed $400 million senior unsecured notes due 2025. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the company's Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR), Ba1-PD probability of default rating (PDR) and Ba2 rating on the $500 million senior unsecured notes due 2027. The speculative-grade liquidity rating was downgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-1. The outlook remains stable.

Proceeds from the $400 million senior unsecured proposed notes will be used to repay approximately $200 million of the outstanding borrowings under the company's $750 million revolving credit facility and for general corporate purposes.

The affirmation of the CFR, PDR and unsecured notes rating with a stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Carter's credit metrics and liquidity will recover to levels supportive of the Ba1 rating over the next 24 months.

"Despite the severe disruption across the apparel retail sector, we expect Carter's to remain resilient due to the strength of its brand and balance sheet, as well as the replenishment nature of demand for young children's apparel," said Moody's Vice President and senior analyst Raya Sokolyanska.

The downgrade of the speculative-grade liquidity rating to SGL-2 from SGL-1 reflects Moody's expectations for weak free cash flow generation and significant revolver reliance during 2020, but high cash balances that will adequately support operations. Pro-forma for the notes issuance, the company will have $956 billion of balance sheet cash and $547 million revolver borrowings, with $198 million excess availability. Moody's expects about breakeven free cash flow for the full year 2020. However, Moody's projects cash flow deficits in Q2 and Q3 that will be supported by cash balances and good revolver availability, allowing Carter's to comfortably meet its operational needs. The company has amended the terms of its revolving credit facility to waive its financial maintenance covenants through Q1 2021 and increase covenant cushion until Q3 2021, among other changes.

Moody's took the following rating actions for The William Carter Company, Inc.:

.... Corporate family rating, affirmed Ba1

.... Probability of default rating, affirmed Ba1-PD

.... Proposed $400 million Senior unsecured regular bond/debenture due 2025, assigned Ba2 (LGD5)

.... $500 million Senior unsecured regular bond/debenture due 2027, affirmed Ba2 (LGD5)

.... Speculative grade liquidity rating, downgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-1

....Outlook, remains stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Carter's Ba1 CFR reflects the company's well-recognized brands and leading share in the U.S. young children's apparel category. The replenishment nature of Carter's competitively priced baby and toddler offering results in resilient performance during recessionary periods and limited fashion risk compared to other apparel companies. The rating also incorporates Carter's good liquidity and maintenance of strong credit metrics relative to similarly-rated apparel peers prior to the current disruption. The rating also incorporates governance considerations, including the company's balanced financial strategies.

Carter's credit profile is limited by the expected deterioration in credit metrics over the next 12-24 months. Moody's expects EBITDA to decline by over 60% in 2020 as a result of temporary store closures, declines in orders from wholesale partners, depressed margins due to promotional activity and lower consumer spending, resulting in debt/EBITDA increasing to 5.4 times at year-end 2020 from 3.9 times (Moody's-adjusted, as of March 31, 2020). However, debt/EBITDA should improve towards 3.5 times by year-end 2021, as earnings recover to levels within 30% of 2019, and the company repays revolver borrowings. The rating also considers Carter's narrow product focus in infant and toddler apparel, customer concentration, and geographic focus mainly in the US. As an apparel designer and retailer, the company also needs to make ongoing investments in its brands and infrastructure, as well as in social and environmental drivers including responsible sourcing, product and supply sustainability, privacy and data protection.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The non-food retail sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in Carter's credit profile, including its exposure to widespread store closures and US discretionary consumer spending have left it vulnerable to these unprecedented operating conditions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Carter's will maintain its market share and solid operating margins, and gradually recover earnings towards levels achieved prior to the coronavirus disruption. Moody's also expects Carter's to maintain balanced financial policies and good liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if there is no clear path for earnings recovery in 2021 to levels within 30% below 2019. The ratings could also be downgraded if financial policies become more aggressive or liquidity erodes. Quantitatively, the ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained above 3.75 times.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company demonstrates a commitment to maintaining an investment grade profile, including credit metrics stronger than the quantitative upgrade triggers. An upgrade would also require sustained market share and operating performance in key segments, lease-adjusted debt/EBITDA maintained below 3 times, EBITA/interest expense above 5.5 times and EBITA margins in the mid-teens.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, The William Carter Company ("Carter's") owns the "Carter's", "OshKosh B'gosh" and "Skip Hop" brands, which are distributed through more than 1,100 company-operated stores, websites, as well as national chains, department stores, specialty retailers and e-commerce platforms domestically and internationally. Revenues for the twelve months ended March 28, 2020 were approximately $3.5 billion. The company's parent entity Carters, Inc. is publicly traded.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Apparel Methodology published in October 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1182038. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

