Moody's assigns Ba2 to Gray's $1.5 billion term loan D and $500 million new revolver

New York, October 21, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Ba2 rating to Gray Television, Inc.'s ("Gray") proposed $1.5 billion term loan and $500 million revolver. Gray's B1 corporate family rating (CFR), B1-PD probability of default rating (PDR), the Ba2 rating on the company's existing senior secured debt and the B3 rating on the company's senior unsecured notes remain unchanged. The speculative grade liquidity rating is also unchanged at SGL-1. The outlook is stable.

The new term loan will be used alongside around $1.125 billion of new unsecured debt to finance the acquisition of Meredith Local Media Group which is expected to close in Q4 2021.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals and is expected to close in Q4 2021.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Gray Television, Inc.

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned Ba2 (LGD2)

....Senior Secured Term Loan, Assigned Ba2 (LGD2)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Following the close of the transaction, Gray will own television stations in 113 designated market areas (DMAs) and will reach 36% percent of US television households, including the number-one ranked television station in 79 DMAs and the first and/or second highest ranked television station in 101 of its DMAs (Comscore's 2020 average all-day ratings). Moody's expects that the transaction will be immediately free cash flow accretive and that the expected $55 million of synergies are easily attainable with a low cost to achieve.

The B1 CFR reflects Gray's long standing commitment to a prudent financial policy as well as Moody's expectations that, absent voluntary debt payment, leverage (Moody's adjusted on a 2-year average basis) will remain around 5.3x-5.5x pro-forma for the Meredith acquisition and that of Quincy Media, Inc. which closed in August.

Gray's B1 rating reflects the company's exposure to the inherently volatile TV advertising market with around 50% of the company's revenues coming from core (excl. political) TV advertising which declined materially in 2020 as a result of the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy. The other half of the company's revenue are derived through retransmission fees which have grown as a result of rate increases but are also be subject to increased pressure from cord cutting which Moody's expect could accelerate in the future.

Gray's B1 rating also reflects the company's large and improved scale as reflected in a quasi-national footprint of its network of broadcast stations as well as the strong market position of these stations in their DMAs. Gray's rating is also supported by the company's strong cash flow generation with over $500 million generated in 2020 despite the COVID-19 disruption. The rating incorporates Moody's expectation that following the Quincy and Meredith acquisitions, Gray will not engage in large M&A.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that while the Meredith acquisition will cause a temporary increase in leverage, Gray will continue to generate meaningful free cash flow and a prudent and leverage conscious financial policy. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectations that the company will maintain a very good liquidity profile in 2021 and beyond.

Gray has a very good liquidity profile as reflected in the SGL-1 rating. At the end of September 2021, the company had $322 million of cash on hand. The company also has a fully undrawn (and not expected to be drawn on) revolving credit facility which will be upsized to $500 million concurrently with the new Term Loan D raise. In addition, Moody's expects Gray to continue to generate material free cash flow, even under assumptions of continued secular pressures on advertising and MVPD subscriber attrition. Gray also has the option to pay in kind the dividend on its $650 million preferred shares (8% cash rate, 8.5% PIK) to conserve cash. If it were to draw on its revolver, the company would have to comply with a first lien senior secured net leverage ratio covenant of 4.5x stepping down to 4.25x on the second anniversary post closing. Moody's expects Gray to maintain ample headroom under the covenant in the coming quarters.

The instrument ratings reflect the probability of default of the company, as reflected in the B1-PD Probability of Default Rating, an average expected family recovery rate of 50% at default given the mix of secured and unsecured debt in the capital structure, and the particular instruments' ranking in the capital structure. The Ba2 (LGD2) rating on the company's senior secured credit facilities reflects their first priority ranking above the company's senior notes, which are rated B3 (LGD5).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the ongoing disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, upwards movement on the rating is currently limited until visibility over the recovery of the TV advertising market is established. Upwards pressure would also require the company to maintain leverage (Moody's adjusted on a two year basis) below 4.5x on a sustained basis while also maintaining its strong free cash flow generation.

Downward pressure on the ratings could ensue should Gray's leverage trends above 5.5x on a sustained basis as a result of weak performance or more aggressive financial policies or should liquidity or covenant compliance weaken.

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Gray Television, Inc. is a television broadcast company that currently owns and operates television stations across 101 markets that reach approximately 25% of US television households. Gray operates the number 1 or 2 ranked stations in about 91% of its markets.

Meredith is a diversified media company with magazine publishing, brand licensing, and television broadcasting operations. The company currently operates two business segments, National Media (NMG), and Local Media (LMG). The National Media segment includes national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services. Meredith's Local Media Group portfolio includes 17 television stations reaching 11 percent of U.S. households and 30 million viewers. Meredith's portfolio is concentrated in large, fast-growing markets, with seven stations in the nation's Top 25 markets, including Atlanta, Phoenix, St. Louis, and Portland, and 13 stations in the Top 50. In the last twelve months ended March 31 2021, Meredith generated revenue of around $3 billion.

