Moody's assigns Ba2 to Greenland Holding's MTN drawdown

Hong Kong, July 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Ba2 rating to the proposed
senior unsecured USD notes to be issued by Greenland Global Investment
Limited.
The notes will be issued under Greenland Global's medium-term note
(MTN) program ((P)Ba2), which is unconditionally and irrevocably
guaranteed by Greenland Holding Group Company Limited (Ba1 stable).
The outlook on the rating is stable.
Greenland Holding will primarily use the proceeds from the issuance to
refinance its existing debt.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The proposed notes will lengthen Greenland Holding's debt maturity profile
without materially impacting its credit metrics, because the proceeds
will mainly be used to refinance its existing debt," says Danny
Chan, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst, who
is also the Lead Analyst for Greenland Holding.
Moody's expects Greenland Holding's revenue/adjusted debt will weaken
to around 131% in 2020 from 137% in 2019, as construction
suspensions and delays caused by the coronavirus outbreak adversely affect
the revenue growth of its property development and construction businesses.
Its revenue/debt will likely recover to 143% in 2021, supported
by an expected rebound in revenue from these businesses and slowing debt
growth.
At the same time, Moody's expects Greenland Holding's EBIT/interest
coverage will decline to 2.7x-2.8x over the next
12-18 months from 3.3x in 2019, mainly because of
higher interest expenses as well as weakening profit margins due to increasing
revenue contribution from its low-margin construction business.
The company's contracted sales fell 27% to RMB50.5
billion in the first quarter of 2020 compared with the same period last
year, as disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak weakened
sales. Moody's expects contracted sales to remain stable
at RMB380 billion-RMB400 billion over the next 12-18 months
compared with RMB388 billion in 2019, supported by Greenland Holding's
sizable land bank and strong sales execution.
Greenland Holding's Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR) reflects its:
(1) large-scale and nationwide coverage, as well as wide
range of products in the property business across different tier cities
in China (A1 stable); (2) fast-growing construction business
driven by acquisitions and organic growth; and (3) access to funding
because of its local state-owned enterprise (SOE) background.
On the other hand, Greenland Holding's rating is constrained by
its weak interest coverage and the execution risks associated with its
fast-growing construction business.
The company's liquidity is adequate, despite its cash holdings
covering only 72% of its short-term debt as of March 2020.
Moody's expects the company's cash holdings, together with
cash flow generated from operating activities, will be sufficient
to cover its maturing debt (including onshore puttable bonds) and committed
land payments over the next 12-18 months.
The company has a good history of accessing different funding channels
to support its debt refinancing and high funding needs because of its
ownership by the Shanghai municipal government. Moreover,
the proposed notes, together with the USD500 million notes issued
in June 2020, will help improve its liquidity.
The Ba2 rating on the proposed notes reflects the risk of structural subordination,
given that the majority of claims are at the operating subsidiaries and
will be prioritized over claims at the holding company in the event of
a bankruptcy. In addition, there are few mitigating factors
for structural subordination at the holding company, reducing the
likely recovery rate for claims at the holding company level.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will
continue to control its debt growth and pace of land acquisitions while
growing its scale over the next 12-18 months.
Moody's could upgrade the rating if the company (1) sustains its leading
position in China's residential market; (2) maintains prudent practices
in its land acquisition and financial management; and (3) improves
its credit metrics, such that its revenue/debt remains above 140%
and EBIT/interest remains above 3.5x on a sustained basis.
On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade the rating if the
company experiences (1) weak sales performance or weak collections on
its sales proceeds; (2) a decline in its profit margin; (3)
a sizable increase in debt, arising from aggressive expansion or
land acquisitions; or (4) an increase in the risk profile of its
non-property businesses.
Moody's would also consider downgrading the rating if the company's
credit metrics weaken, such that its revenue/adjusted debt falls
below 100% and adjusted EBIT/interest declines to 2.0x-2.5x
on a sustained basis.
A significant reduction in the Shanghai government's ownership of Greenland
Holding, which would hurt the company's access to funding,
could also bring about a downgrade.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property
Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Shanghai, Greenland Holding Group Company Limited
is a state-controlled enterprise that primarily focuses on the
real estate sector, with dealings in construction, finance
and auto dealerships as well. The Shanghai State-owned Assets
Supervision and Administration Commission is effectively the largest shareholder
of Greenland Holding.
