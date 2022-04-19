Moody's assigns Ba2 to Indiana Math and Science Academy-North, IN revenue bonds; outlook is stable

New York, April 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Ba2 rating to the Indiana Finance Authority's Educational Facilities Revenue Bonds, Series 2022A (Indiana Math and Science Academy-North Indianapolis Inc. Project) and Taxable Educational Facilities Revenue Bonds, Series 2022B (Indiana Math and Science Academy-North Indianapolis Inc. Project). The bonds have an expected par value of $12 million and $200 thousand respectively. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba2 rating assignment reflects the Indiana Math and Science Academy-North's (IMSA) generally stable enrollment and likelihood of moderate growth. The rating also reflects IMSA's broad Indianapolis service areas which includes strong competition from a large number of traditional public and charter school options.

The school's demonstrated ability to manage competition will be challenged by historically poor academic performance that has recently improved from very low levels and is showing some indications of weakening as a result of COVID-driven learning loss. The short-term impact of the learning loss school's charter renewal appears limited as both the state and the authorizer have shown leniency in recognition of the effects of the pandemic. As a result, charter renewal is expected in 2024. The credit profile benefits from an established history of charter renewal and has solid prospects for additional renewal.

The financial performance of IMSA shows currently satisfactory liquidity, coverage and stable operations. These factors will be challenged by a strong increase in debt resulting from the current issue. The rating also considers IMSA's adequate legal covenants and governance, which is a key driver for all initial ratings and is a key component to managing the charter renewal process.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that IMSA will avoid material enrollment declines and effectively manage the charter renewal process. The outlook also anticipates that cash and coverage will remain in line with the rating and that the renovation project will be completed on time and foster some additional enrollment growth.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained operating surpluses that result in material improvement to liquidity and coverage

- Steady and material enrollment growth - Consistent improvement to academic outcomes and stronger competitive profile

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Operating deficits that drive declines to debt service coverage and liquidity

- Deterioration of academic performance resulting in pressure on charter renewal - Enrollment declines

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are issued by the Indiana Finance Authority but are not a debt, liability or general obligation of the IFA.

The bonds will be payable and secured by the Trust Estate, which consists of gross revenues and amounts derived from recourse to the mortgage including land.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the sale will be used to acquire IMSA's currently leased facility and finance a renovation project that will add ten classrooms and other facilities totaling approximately 14,000 additional square feet to the existing 80,000 square feet of space.

PROFILE

Indiana Math and Science Academy-North was incorporated in 2008 and opened in 2010-11. The school opened as a K-8 facility and then added one grade per year until it reached grades K-12 in 2014-15. IMSA operates pursuant to charter authorized by the Mayor's office of Indianapolis. The charter was initially granted for a period of seven years in 2010 and has since been renewed once with current expiration date of June 30, 2024. Current enrollment is approximately 677 students.

