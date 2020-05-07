Moody's assigns Ba2 to Lamb Weston's new $400 million unsecured notes

New York, May 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
assigned a Ba2 rating to $400 million of 8-year senior unsecured
notes being offered today by Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. ("Lamb
Weston"). All of Lamb Weston's existing ratings,
including its Corporate Family Rating (CFR) at Ba1, Probability
of Default Rating at Ba1-PD, and Speculative Grade Liquidity
Rating at SGL-1, remain unchanged. The rating outlook
is stable.
Net proceeds from today's issuance will be used for working capital
and other corporate purposes. The offering will further bolster
the company's liquidity by building balances of cash and marketable
securities to approximately $1.25 billion at closing.
Lamb Weston has increased its liquidity position in recent weeks as a
precautionary measure and to preserve financial flexibility given uncertainties
in global markets due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The proposed note issuance follows the comany's establishment of a new
five-year $325 million term loan (unrated) on April 20,
2020 and its borrowing of $495 million under a $500 million
revolving credit facility in late March 2020, the proceeds from
both actions being held in cash and high-quality short-term
investments. Cash balances totaled approximately $30.1
million at the end of the fiscal third quarter ended February 23,
2020.
Lamb Weston's senior unsecured notes are rated Ba2, one notch
lower than the Ba1 CFR because of their effective subordination to $1.4
billion of senior secured debt instruments in the capital structure,
including $899 million in term loan facilities and the $500
million revolving credit facility. These secured bank facility
instruments are not rated by Moody's.
The recent increases in debt will cause Lamb Weston's financial
leverage to increase significantly during the fiscal fourth quarter and
is likely to increase further over the next fiscal year due to coronavirus
related earnings declines. Moody's expects debt/EBITDA for
the twelve months ending May 2020 to rise to roughly 4.6x,
up from 2.8x for the twelve months ended February 2020.
Net debt/EBITDA also will rise throughout fiscal 2021 but should remain
below 3.5x.
Moody's assumes that as global capital markets regain more stability,
Lamb Weston will apply excess cash balances to debt reduction and will
continue to generate positive free cash flow. Moody's also
assumes that the company will utilize cash balances to fund upcoming debt
maturities, including the $281 million term loan that is
due in November 2021. Factoring such debt repayment, Moody's
estimates that debt/EBITDA would then be around 4.0x, which
is within expectations for the rating based on the company's business
profile.
Moody's has assigned ratings to the following debt instruments:
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.:
$400 million senior unsecured notes due April 2028 at Ba2 (LGD4).
The outlook remains stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Lamb Weston's Ba1 Corporate Family Rating reflects the company's leading
North America market position and top-tier global market position
in value-added frozen potato products--a category
with attractive operating profit margins and good long-term global
growth prospects. The rating is further supported by the company's
established track record of stable operating performance and moderate
financial leverage. The company's ratings are constrained by its
narrow business focus, relatively high customer and supply concentrations,
and somewhat limited financial flexibility due to high capital expenditures.
Lamb Weston's SGL-1 speculative grade liquidity rating reflects
very good liquidity. May 2020 fiscal year end cash on hand will
approximate $1.2 billion and provide ample support for business
operations through the coronavirus downturn, assuming a recovery
in calendar 2021, and comfortably funds debt maturities through
calendar 2021. Moody's expects that the company will generate
$75 -$125 million of annual free cash flow in fiscal
years 2021 and 2022, assuming the current dividend remains in place.
The next major debt maturities occur in November 2021 when the company's
$500 million secured revolving credit facility and $281
million secured term loan come due.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be considered for upgrade if Lamb Weston sustains stable
operating performance, debt/EBITDA below 3.0 and retained
cash flow/net debt above 20%. In addition, the company
likely will need to achieve additional scale and diversification before
Moody's would consider an upgrade to investment grade.
Ratings could be downgraded if expected earnings declines from coronavirus
or for other reasons -- such as plant disruptions or market
share losses -- are more serious or persist longer than
anticipated. A downgrade also is possible if the anticipated $1.2
billion cash balance is utilized to support shareholder-friendly
activities such as share repurchases or dividend increases, or if
for any reason debt/EBITDA is likely to be sustained above 4.0x.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. Foodservice, which
represents 80% of Lamb Weston's sales, is among the
sectors most negatively affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Moody's
expects that this exposure will be reflected in material declines in Lamb
Weston's earnings over the next year. We regard the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged
Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
