Moody's assigns Ba2 to Lamb Weston's new $400 million unsecured notes

New York, May 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today assigned a Ba2 rating to $400 million of 8-year senior unsecured notes being offered today by Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. ("Lamb Weston"). All of Lamb Weston's existing ratings, including its Corporate Family Rating (CFR) at Ba1, Probability of Default Rating at Ba1-PD, and Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating at SGL-1, remain unchanged. The rating outlook is stable.

Net proceeds from today's issuance will be used for working capital and other corporate purposes. The offering will further bolster the company's liquidity by building balances of cash and marketable securities to approximately $1.25 billion at closing. Lamb Weston has increased its liquidity position in recent weeks as a precautionary measure and to preserve financial flexibility given uncertainties in global markets due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The proposed note issuance follows the comany's establishment of a new five-year $325 million term loan (unrated) on April 20, 2020 and its borrowing of $495 million under a $500 million revolving credit facility in late March 2020, the proceeds from both actions being held in cash and high-quality short-term investments. Cash balances totaled approximately $30.1 million at the end of the fiscal third quarter ended February 23, 2020.

Lamb Weston's senior unsecured notes are rated Ba2, one notch lower than the Ba1 CFR because of their effective subordination to $1.4 billion of senior secured debt instruments in the capital structure, including $899 million in term loan facilities and the $500 million revolving credit facility. These secured bank facility instruments are not rated by Moody's.

The recent increases in debt will cause Lamb Weston's financial leverage to increase significantly during the fiscal fourth quarter and is likely to increase further over the next fiscal year due to coronavirus related earnings declines. Moody's expects debt/EBITDA for the twelve months ending May 2020 to rise to roughly 4.6x, up from 2.8x for the twelve months ended February 2020. Net debt/EBITDA also will rise throughout fiscal 2021 but should remain below 3.5x.

Moody's assumes that as global capital markets regain more stability, Lamb Weston will apply excess cash balances to debt reduction and will continue to generate positive free cash flow. Moody's also assumes that the company will utilize cash balances to fund upcoming debt maturities, including the $281 million term loan that is due in November 2021. Factoring such debt repayment, Moody's estimates that debt/EBITDA would then be around 4.0x, which is within expectations for the rating based on the company's business profile.

Moody's has assigned ratings to the following debt instruments:

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.:

$400 million senior unsecured notes due April 2028 at Ba2 (LGD4).

The outlook remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Lamb Weston's Ba1 Corporate Family Rating reflects the company's leading North America market position and top-tier global market position in value-added frozen potato products--a category with attractive operating profit margins and good long-term global growth prospects. The rating is further supported by the company's established track record of stable operating performance and moderate financial leverage. The company's ratings are constrained by its narrow business focus, relatively high customer and supply concentrations, and somewhat limited financial flexibility due to high capital expenditures.

Lamb Weston's SGL-1 speculative grade liquidity rating reflects very good liquidity. May 2020 fiscal year end cash on hand will approximate $1.2 billion and provide ample support for business operations through the coronavirus downturn, assuming a recovery in calendar 2021, and comfortably funds debt maturities through calendar 2021. Moody's expects that the company will generate $75 -$125 million of annual free cash flow in fiscal years 2021 and 2022, assuming the current dividend remains in place. The next major debt maturities occur in November 2021 when the company's $500 million secured revolving credit facility and $281 million secured term loan come due.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be considered for upgrade if Lamb Weston sustains stable operating performance, debt/EBITDA below 3.0 and retained cash flow/net debt above 20%. In addition, the company likely will need to achieve additional scale and diversification before Moody's would consider an upgrade to investment grade.

Ratings could be downgraded if expected earnings declines from coronavirus or for other reasons -- such as plant disruptions or market share losses -- are more serious or persist longer than anticipated. A downgrade also is possible if the anticipated $1.2 billion cash balance is utilized to support shareholder-friendly activities such as share repurchases or dividend increases, or if for any reason debt/EBITDA is likely to be sustained above 4.0x.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. Foodservice, which represents 80% of Lamb Weston's sales, is among the sectors most negatively affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Moody's expects that this exposure will be reflected in material declines in Lamb Weston's earnings over the next year. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Brian Weddington, CFA

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



John E. Puchalla, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

