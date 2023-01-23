Moody's assigns Ba2 to PRA's senior unsecured notes

London, January 23, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Ba2 rating to PRA Group, INC.'s ("PRA") proposed new 5-year guaranteed senior unsecured note in the amount of $350 million. At the same time, Moody's affirmed PRA's corporate family rating ("CFR") of Ba1 and its guaranteed senior unsecured debt rating of Ba2. The outlook remains stable.

Moody's expects PRA's new 5-year $350 million senior unsecured notes to be pari passu with the existing guaranteed senior unsecured notes, currently rated Ba2. PRA will use the proceeds from the issuance to repay its $345 million convertible notes maturing in June 2023.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The announced 5-year $350 million debt issuance will strengthen PRA's liquidity and funding profile by extending the average duration of its debt maturities. PRA's affirmed Ba1 CFR reflects the company's: 1) historically solid profitability and strong interest coverage; 2) relatively low Debt/EBITDA leverage; 3) strong capitalisation; 4) established track record with more than 20 years of operating performance; 5) large, globally diversified franchise; and 6) high regulatory risk inherent to the debt collection business.

With the issuance, PRA will improve its liquidity profile by eliminating its near-term maturities and extending the weighted average profile of its liability stack. The coupon on the new $350 million notes will likely be meaningfully higher than on its existing debt given prevailing market conditions (PRA's $345 million convertible notes maturing in June 2023 carry a coupon of 3.5%, while PRA's 8-year $350 million notes issued in September 2021 bear a coupon of 5%). A higher coupon rate on the new notes will result in higher interest expense and will therefore impact the company's profitability. Based on preliminary results for the full year of 2022, disclosed by PRA at the time of the offering announcement, Moody's expects the company's Debt/EBITDA leverage to increase to 2.2x-2.4x from 2.1x at 30 September 2022 (based on annualised EBITDA for the first nine months in 2022) and 2.0x at year-end 2021. The expected increase in leverage is mainly driven by lower EBITDA due to continued decline in collections, as a result of lower portfolio purchases in prior periods and increased consumer spending after the pandemic. Positively, PRA's portfolio purchases increased during 4Q 2022, which will translate into higher portfolio income and collections in future periods.

The Ba2 rating of PRA's guaranteed senior unsecured notes reflects their priorities of claims and asset coverage in the company's current liability structure.

RATINGS OUTLOOK

The outlook on PRA is stable, reflecting Moody's expectations that the company's profitability, interest coverage and leverage metrics will remain sound, notwithstanding the recent weakening in earnings and EBITDA due to lower portfolio purchases in recent quarters, which Moody's expects to reverse within the next 12 months as the supply of nonperforming loan portfolios increases. While deteriorating economic conditions will likely reduce consumer debt servicing ability and lead to a slowdown of collections and lower profitability, Moody's expects that any resulting negative impact will be at least partially offset by higher levels of portfolio income from increased portfolio investments.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

PRA's CFR could be upgraded if the company: 1) continues to demonstrate strong financial performance, with consistently solid profitability and improved cash flows, while maintaining low leverage and solid capitalisation; 2) further improves its liquidity and funding profile, as evidenced by further reduction in its reliance on credit facilities and additional laddering of debt maturities; 3) diversifies its geographic mix, which would reduce its exposure to the regulatory risk in a given region; and 4) diversifies its product offering mix to include revenue sources from capital-light fee-based businesses. PRA's CFR could also be upgraded if Moody's deems that the operating environment for debt purchasers has improved. Finally, PRA's debt ratings could be upgraded in the event of a material reduction if the amount of credit facilities relative to senior unsecured debt outstanding.

PRA's CFR could be downgraded in case of: 1) meaningful and sustained deterioration in the company's profitability and cash flows; 2) increase in leverage, on a sustained basis, to above 3x Debt/EBITDA leverage; 3) substantial erosion in capitalisation; 4) failure to maintain adequate committed revolving borrowing availability, or if liquidity otherwise materially weakens; and 5) a regulatory development in a country to which the company has significant business exposure that would as a result significantly impact the company's franchise.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65543. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

