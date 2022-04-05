Moody's assigns Ba2 to Sealed Air's new unsecured notes; CFR and outlook unchanged

Approximately $425 million of new debt rated

New York, April 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Ba2 rating to Sealed Air Corp.'s ("Sealed Air") proposed senior unsecured notes. The Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR), the Ba1-PD Probability of Default rating, and all other instrument ratings remain unchanged. The company's speculative liquidity rating remains SGL-1. The instrument rating assigned to Sealed Air Limited, a subsidiary of Sealed Air Corp. also remains unchanged.

The outlook is stable.

The proceeds of the new notes will be used to redeem the existing $425 million senior unsecured notes due 2023, at which time the Ba2 rating on these notes will be withdrawn. The transaction will not increase total debt and have no impact on Sealed Air's key credit metrics.

The terms and conditions of the proposed $425 million senior unsecured notes will be similar to existing senior unsecured notes to be refinanced, except the company has an option to call the new notes after three years. The redemption of the senior unsecured notes extends the maturity profile in a leverage-neutral transaction, a credit positive.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Sealed Air Corp.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Ba2 (LGD4)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Sealed Air's Ba1 CFR reflects Moody's expectation that debt to EBITDA will remain around 4.0x (including Moody's standard adjustments) through the end of 2022 with an EBITDA margin around 20%. For 2021, the company's debt/EBITDA was 3.6x. Moody's expects credit metrics to benefit from management's stated policy to maintain the company's calculation of net debt to adjusted EBITDA at 3.5x or below. Moody's also expects Sealed Air to benefit from its high exposure to food and e-commerce end markets. In addition, Moody's expects the company to benefit from a focus on higher margin, automated equipment and sustainable packaging solutions and investments in R&D.

Recognizing Sealed Air is a specialty packaging company focusing on perishable foods and product protection, the company's credit profile is constrained by the concentration of sales in cyclical and event risk prone end markets, including industrial, transportation and meat, and continued use of free cash flow for dividends and share repurchases. Sealed Air is an innovative leader in the markets they serve, yet operates in a fragmented and competitive packaging industry which has many private, unrated competitors and strong price competition, particularly on the protective packaging side of the business.

Sealed Air's SGL-1 rating reflects our expectation that the company will maintain very good liquidity, characterized by a considerable amount of cash, expectation of enough cash flow to fund all normal cash needs, and abundant availability under committed credit facilities. Credit facilities include a $1 billion revolver which expires in 2027. In addition, the company has a $50 million US and a EUR 80 million European accounts receivable securitization program, which both expire annually and are renewable.

The Baa2 ratings on the senior secured credit facilities and the senior secured notes are two notches above the corporate family rating. The notching reflects the instruments' priority position in the capital structure, security, guarantees, and the benefit of the loss absorption provided by the unsecured debt. The senior secured notes are guaranteed by all the wholly owned domestic subsidiaries of Sealed Air Corporation that guarantee the senior secured credit facilities.

The Ba2 ratings on the unsecured notes reflect their subordination to the substantial amount of secured indebtedness. The issuer is the ultimate parent Sealed Air Corporation. The unsecured notes are unconditionally guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by all the wholly-owned domestic subsidiaries of Sealed Air Corporation that guarantee the senior secured credit facilities.

The stable outlook reflects an expectation that credit metrics will be supported by the company's high exposure to stable end markets, a continued focus on innovation and management's stated goal to maintain the company's calculation of net debt to adjusted EBITDA at 3.5x or below.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

A ratings upgrade would require a commitment to an investment grade financial profile and capital structure. Additionally, it would require a sustainable improvement in credit metrics and a stable competitive environment. Specifically, Moody's could upgrade the ratings if adjusted debt to EBITDA is below 3.5x, adjusted EBITDA margin is above 22%, and free cash flow to debt is above 12%

Moody's could downgrade the rating if there is deterioration in credit metrics, the competitive environment or liquidity. Additionally, the ratings could be downgraded if there is a large, debt financed acquisition. Specifically, Moody's could downgrade the ratings if adjusted debt to EBITDA is above 4.25x, adjusted EBITDA margin is below 18%, or free cash flow to debt sustained below 8%.

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE) is a global manufacturer of automated packaging equipment, services and sustainable materials for various food, e-commerce, and industrial applications. The company had $5.5 billion of revenues for 2021.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers published in December 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287890. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

