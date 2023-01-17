Moody's assigns Ba2 to Sealed Air's new unsecured notes; CFR and outlook unchanged

Approximately $775 million of new debt rated

New York, January 17, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Ba2 rating to the new senior unsecured notes of Sealed Air Corp. The Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR), the Ba1-PD probability of default rating, all other instrument ratings, the SGL-2 rating, and the stable outlook for Sealed Air Corp. remain unchanged. The instrument rating assigned to Sealed Air Limited, a subsidiary of Sealed Air Corp. also remains unchanged. The proceeds will be used to finance the acquisition of the "bag-in-box" fluids and liquids packaging business of Liqui-Box Holdings, Inc. (B3 stable) and to refinance the existing 4.5% Euro senior unsecured notes due 2023.

"The transaction is in line of our expectation when we affirmed Sealed Air's ratings following its acquisition announcement in November 2022," said Motoki Yanase, VP - Senior Credit Officer at Moody's.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Sealed Air Corp.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Ba2 (LGD5)

The ratings are subject to the transaction closing as proposed and receipt and review of the final documentation

RATINGS RATIONALE

Sealed Air Corp.'s Ba1 CFR reflects the company's focus on value-added products used for perishable foods and product protection, which supports its high margins, and steady demand from food markets and growth in e-commerce and industrial markets. In addition, a meaningful installed base of automated equipment on customer premises drives recurring materials and services sales.

These credit strengths of the company are counterbalanced with weaknesses, including the cyclicality in some of its end markets (industrial, transportation) and event risk in fresh foods such as meat. Sealed Air is an innovative leader in the markets it serves; yet, it operates in a fragmented and competitive packaging industry that has many private, unrated competitors and strong price competition, particularly on the protective packaging side of the business.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that credit metrics will be supported by the company's high exposure to stable end markets, a continued focus on innovation and the company's stated goal to maintain net debt to EBITDA at 3.5x or lower.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

A ratings upgrade requires a commitment to an investment grade financial profile including an unencumbered capital structure. Additionally, upgrade would require a sustainable improvement in credit metrics. Specifically, the ratings could be upgraded if debt to EBITDA is below 3.5x, EBITDA margin is above 22% and free cash flow to debt is above 12%.

The ratings could be downgraded if there is deterioration in credit metrics, the competitive environment or liquidity. Additionally, a large, debt financed acquisition or shareholder return could lead to a downgrade. Specifically, the ratings could be downgraded if debt to EBITDA is above 4.25x, EBITDA margin is below 18.0% or FCF to debt drops below 8.0%.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360650. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Sealed Air Corp. (NYSE: SEE) is a global manufacturer of automated packaging equipment, services and sustainable materials for various food, e-commerce, and industrial applications. Sealed Air reports in two segments, Food and Protective as of the twelve months that ended September 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

