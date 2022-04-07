Moody's assigns Ba2 to Sinclair's new term loan B and revolving credit facility

New York, April 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Ba2 instrument rating to Sinclair Television Group, Inc's (Sinclair) proposed new $750 million term loan B due 2029 and the proposed revolving credit facility due 2027. The remaining ratings, namely the Ba3 corporate family rating, the Ba3-PD probability of default rating, the Ba2 rating on the existing senior secured facilities, the B2 on the existing senior unsecured notes and the SGL-1 speculative grade liquidity rating remain unchanged.

Proceeds from the new loan will be used to pay down $379 million outstanding on Sinclair's existing term loan B due 2024 and redeem the $348 million of senior notes due 2026.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Sinclair Television Group, Inc

....Gtd Senior Secured Term Loan B4, Assigned Ba2 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned Ba2 (LGD3)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Sinclair's Ba3 CFR is supported by the company's established brand, its scale and the significant reach of its portfolio of broadcast channels. The company is one of the largest US broadcasters with 185 TV stations in 86 markets as of December 31, 2021. The company's revenue model benefits from a mix of recurring retransmission fees that help offset the inherent volatility of traditional advertising related revenue. The company benefit from political advertising in even years, and in 2020 the US presidential election drove the company's free cash flow to around $650 million, which more than offset declines caused by COVID-19. Sinclair expects 2022's political advertising spend to also bring a material increase over 2021 EBITDA and free cash flow.

Sinclair's Ba3 CFR also reflects the inherent volatility of core TV advertising as well as increased uncertainty over long-term growth rates of retransmission revenues as cable subscribers have been cutting the cord in higher numbers, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has historically tolerated high leverage, in particular in times of M&A.

Pro forma for the proposed transaction, Sinclair's leverage (Moody's adjusted and computed on a 2-year EBITDA average, to account for political advertising swings) is around 4.8x at year end 2021. This figure is expected to improve by year end 2022 as core advertising is expected to surpass the heavily disrupted advertising revenues from 2020, and expectations for political spending on local TV are high. Our run-rate expectations are that core TV revenues will continue to decline by low single digit (ex-COVID impact) annually as advertising budgets continue to shift towards digital platforms. In addition, the continuing trends of cord cutting raises questions over whether broadcasters can continue increasing retransmission revenues by the historical mid-teen rates. Increases in retransmission rates happen at the time of renewal of the agreement with MVPDs. In 2022, around 21% of Sinclair's subscribers are up for renewal and 59% in 2023 which should bring material step-ups in retransmission fee revenue.

Sinclair's liquidity profile is very good as reflected in its SGL-1 speculative grade liquidity rating. As of December 31, 2021, the company had about $317 million in cash and cash equivalents and full availability under its $650 million revolving credit facility which the company is seeking to extend the maturity of to April 2027. The revolver has a springing 4.5x first lien net leverage covenant, tested at or above 35% utilization. The company generated about $301 million of free cash flow in 2021, a figure we expect the company will materially exceed in 2022 as a result of political ad spend.

The Ba2 (LGD3) rating on the company's senior secured facilities and notes reflects their priority ranking ahead of the B2 (LGD5) rated senior unsecured notes. The instrument ratings reflect the probability of default of the company, as reflected in the Ba3-PD probability of default rating (PDR), an average expected family recovery rate of 50% at default given the mix of secured and unsecured debt in the capital structure, and the particular instruments' rankings in the capital structure.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Sinclair will continue to operate with metrics commensurate with its Ba3 rating, in particular leverage (Moody's adjusted on a two-year basis) between 4.25x and 5.5x. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectations that the company will maintain a very good liquidity profile in 2022 and beyond.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if:

• Debt to 2-year average EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) is sustained comfortably below 4.25x and,

• 2-year average Free cash flow to debt (Moody's adjusted) is sustained above 10%

A positive rating action would also be contingent on maintaining good liquidity.

Ratings could be downgraded if:

• Debt to 2-year average EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) rises above 5.5x, or

• 2-year average free cash flow to debt (Moody's adjusted) falls below 5%.

Deterioration in the company's liquidity could also put pressure on the ratings.

Sinclair Television Group, Inc., headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD and founded in 1986, is a leading U.S. television broadcaster. As of December 31, 2021, the company owns and/or operates 185 television stations across 86 markets. The station group reaches approximately 24% of the US population (taking into account the UHF discount). The affiliate mix is diversified across primary and digital sub-channels including ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX. The company also owns a local cable news network in Washington D.C., four radio stations and the Tennis Channel. Members of the Smith family exercise control over most corporate matters of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. ("SBGI"), Sinclair Television Group, Inc.'s ultimate parent, with 81% of voting rights (through the dual class share structure). The company reported $3.09 billion of revenue in 2021.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media published in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276775. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

