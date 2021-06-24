Moody's assigns Ba2 to West China Cement's senior unsecured notes

Hong Kong, June 24, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Ba2 senior unsecured rating
to the proposed USD notes to be issued by West China Cement Limited (WCC,
Ba2 positive).
WCC will use the proceeds from the proposed issuance for refinancing and
general corporate purposes.
RATINGS RATIONALE
WCC's Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR) reflects the company's dominant
market share in cement production in the central and southern part of
Shaanxi Province and its track record of low leverage.
The rating also takes into consideration WCC's business synergies with
Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (Anhui Conch, A2 stable) and
Anhui Conch's technical support to WCC. Anhui Conch held a 21.1%
stake in WCC as of the end of 2020.
At the same time, WCC's rating is constrained by the cyclical nature
of the cement industry, developing operating scale and limited diversification
in terms of product and market coverage.
These risks are partially tempered by favorable industry conditions in
the markets that WCC operates in, where cement supply is constrained
due to regulatory and environmental factors. Such restrictions
help balance the supply and demand for cement, supporting high cement
prices. Moreover, WCC's low financial leverage provides a
strong buffer against business volatilities.
"The proposed issuance will not affect materially WCC's credit profile,
because Moody's expects the temporary increase in leverage will
be offset by the company's higher operating cash flow and EBITDA
in the coming years as new projects complete," says Roy Zhang,
a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.
Moody's also expects that WCC's solid operating cash flow,
together with its low leverage, as measured by adjusted debt/EBITDA
of below 2.0x, to partially temper project execution risks
in Africa. WCC's expansion strategy in Africa, if implemented
successfully, will further improve the company's operating
scale and business diversification.
WCC's liquidity is adequate. The company had cash and cash-like
sources of about RMB1.5 billion as of the end 2020. This,
together with its strong operating cash flow, is sufficient to cover
its debt maturities and planned capital expenditure over the next 12 to
18 months.
The senior unsecured bond rating on the proposed USD notes is unaffected
by structural subordination due to claims at the operating company level.
This is because, despite its status as a holding company with a
majority of claims at the operating subsidiaries, WCC's creditors
benefit from the group's highly diversified business profile —
with cash flow generation across a large number of operating subsidiaries
in different parts of China and overseas — and which mitigates structural
subordination risk.
WCC's CFR also takes into account the following environmental, social
and governance (ESG) considerations.
Globally, the building materials sector has elevated credit exposure
to environmental risks, which could be significant for WCC's credit
quality within the next three to five years. In China, the
cement sector is one of the country's major contributors to carbon dioxide
emissions. It is also a major emitter of sulfur dioxide,
nitrogen oxides and dust. The mining and manufacturing process
for cement production is energy intensive given its large consumption
of coal, electricity and water.
WCC has upgraded its production lines to meet higher emission standards
and has implemented measures to increase energy efficiency, as well
as reduce dust and carbon emissions. As the local industry leader,
WCC continues to invest in equipment and processes to manage the environmental
risks. It benefits from tightened environmental standards in China
as the industry consolidates.
In terms of corporate governance, the company was 32.3%
owned by its founder and chairman, Zhang Jimin, as of the
end of 2020. The concentrated shareholding risk is partially tempered
by its listing status and the presence of Anhui Conch, which held
a 21.1% stake in the company as of the end of 2020.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
The positive outlook on WCC reflects our expectation that the company
will continue to grow its business and market diversification, while
generating a healthy cash flow and maintaining prudent financial management
and adequate liquidity.
WCC's rating could be upgraded if the company can manage the execution
risks of its expansion, and demonstrates financial prudence while
increasing its scale and geographic diversification, such that it
sustains a cash to short-term debt ratio above 1.0x and
adjusted debt/EBITDA below 2.0x.
Given the positive outlook, WCC's rating is unlikely to be
downgraded. However, the outlook could return to stable if
WCC's financial and/or liquidity position weaken because of falling revenue,
rising costs, aggressive debt-funded expansion or unexpected
shareholder distributions.
Financial indicators for a return to a stable outlook include debt/EBITDA
exceeding 2.5x or adjusted debt/capitalization above 50%
on a sustained basis.
Any reduction in Anhui Conch's support for, or level of ownership
in, WCC would be negative for WCC's rating.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Building Materials published
in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158917.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
West China Cement Limited (WCC) is one of the leading cement producers
by capacity in China's Shaanxi Province. As of the end 2020,
the company's annual capacity was 33.2 million tons. Most
of WCC's plants are located in central and southern Shaanxi Province.
As of the end of 2020, the company was 32.3% owned
by its founder and chairman, Zhang Jimin, and 21.1%
owned by Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (Anhui Conch). WCC
was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in August 2010.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and
Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating
and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when
it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted
in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s)
generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings
process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory
Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the
issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating
Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and
governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by
Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main
60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office
that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by
Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary
Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating
agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status
and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on
www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
