Moody's assigns Ba2 to West China Cement's senior unsecured notes

Hong Kong, June 24, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Ba2 senior unsecured rating to the proposed USD notes to be issued by West China Cement Limited (WCC, Ba2 positive).

WCC will use the proceeds from the proposed issuance for refinancing and general corporate purposes.

RATINGS RATIONALE

WCC's Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR) reflects the company's dominant market share in cement production in the central and southern part of Shaanxi Province and its track record of low leverage.

The rating also takes into consideration WCC's business synergies with Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (Anhui Conch, A2 stable) and Anhui Conch's technical support to WCC. Anhui Conch held a 21.1% stake in WCC as of the end of 2020.

At the same time, WCC's rating is constrained by the cyclical nature of the cement industry, developing operating scale and limited diversification in terms of product and market coverage.

These risks are partially tempered by favorable industry conditions in the markets that WCC operates in, where cement supply is constrained due to regulatory and environmental factors. Such restrictions help balance the supply and demand for cement, supporting high cement prices. Moreover, WCC's low financial leverage provides a strong buffer against business volatilities.

"The proposed issuance will not affect materially WCC's credit profile, because Moody's expects the temporary increase in leverage will be offset by the company's higher operating cash flow and EBITDA in the coming years as new projects complete," says Roy Zhang, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

Moody's also expects that WCC's solid operating cash flow, together with its low leverage, as measured by adjusted debt/EBITDA of below 2.0x, to partially temper project execution risks in Africa. WCC's expansion strategy in Africa, if implemented successfully, will further improve the company's operating scale and business diversification.

WCC's liquidity is adequate. The company had cash and cash-like sources of about RMB1.5 billion as of the end 2020. This, together with its strong operating cash flow, is sufficient to cover its debt maturities and planned capital expenditure over the next 12 to 18 months.

The senior unsecured bond rating on the proposed USD notes is unaffected by structural subordination due to claims at the operating company level. This is because, despite its status as a holding company with a majority of claims at the operating subsidiaries, WCC's creditors benefit from the group's highly diversified business profile — with cash flow generation across a large number of operating subsidiaries in different parts of China and overseas — and which mitigates structural subordination risk.

WCC's CFR also takes into account the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations.

Globally, the building materials sector has elevated credit exposure to environmental risks, which could be significant for WCC's credit quality within the next three to five years. In China, the cement sector is one of the country's major contributors to carbon dioxide emissions. It is also a major emitter of sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides and dust. The mining and manufacturing process for cement production is energy intensive given its large consumption of coal, electricity and water.

WCC has upgraded its production lines to meet higher emission standards and has implemented measures to increase energy efficiency, as well as reduce dust and carbon emissions. As the local industry leader, WCC continues to invest in equipment and processes to manage the environmental risks. It benefits from tightened environmental standards in China as the industry consolidates.

In terms of corporate governance, the company was 32.3% owned by its founder and chairman, Zhang Jimin, as of the end of 2020. The concentrated shareholding risk is partially tempered by its listing status and the presence of Anhui Conch, which held a 21.1% stake in the company as of the end of 2020.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The positive outlook on WCC reflects our expectation that the company will continue to grow its business and market diversification, while generating a healthy cash flow and maintaining prudent financial management and adequate liquidity.

WCC's rating could be upgraded if the company can manage the execution risks of its expansion, and demonstrates financial prudence while increasing its scale and geographic diversification, such that it sustains a cash to short-term debt ratio above 1.0x and adjusted debt/EBITDA below 2.0x.

Given the positive outlook, WCC's rating is unlikely to be downgraded. However, the outlook could return to stable if WCC's financial and/or liquidity position weaken because of falling revenue, rising costs, aggressive debt-funded expansion or unexpected shareholder distributions.

Financial indicators for a return to a stable outlook include debt/EBITDA exceeding 2.5x or adjusted debt/capitalization above 50% on a sustained basis.

Any reduction in Anhui Conch's support for, or level of ownership in, WCC would be negative for WCC's rating.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Building Materials published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158917. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

West China Cement Limited (WCC) is one of the leading cement producers by capacity in China's Shaanxi Province. As of the end 2020, the company's annual capacity was 33.2 million tons. Most of WCC's plants are located in central and southern Shaanxi Province. As of the end of 2020, the company was 32.3% owned by its founder and chairman, Zhang Jimin, and 21.1% owned by Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (Anhui Conch). WCC was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in August 2010.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Roy Zhang

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Clement Cheuk Yiu Wong

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

