Moody's assigns Ba2 to senior unsecured bonds guaranteed by JSW Steel

Singapore, August 25, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service assigned a Ba2 rating to the proposed 30-year, US$40 million Jefferson County Port Authority Economic Development Revenue Bonds. The tax-exempt senior unsecured bonds will be guaranteed by JSW Steel Limited (JSW, Ba2 stable). All other ratings on JSW are unaffected.

The bond proceeds will be loaned to JSW Steel USA Ohio, Inc. (JSW Ohio), a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of JSW, and will be used to fund the upgrade of the US subsidiary's electric arc furnace (EAF). The loan terms are expected to mirror the proposed bond.

"The proposed bonds are backed by an unconditional, irrevocable corporate guarantee from JSW up to 125% of the notes' face value, and rank pari passu with the company's existing senior unsecured debt. As a result, they are rated at the same level as JSW's senior unsecured debt rating," says Kaustubh Chaubal, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

"While the proposed bond is small compared with JSW's consolidated debt of US$11 billion, but it has a long tenor and further diversifies its pool of investors," adds Chaubal, who is also Moody's lead analyst on JSW.

RATINGS RATIONALE

JSW Ohio owns a 1.5 million net tonnes per annum (mntpa) EAF and a 3 mntpa hot rolling mill. The EAF upgrade, which was completed in March 2021, has led to a marked improvement in JSW Ohio's operations, illustrated by a $19 million EBITDA in the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2022 (fiscal 2022). This was the business' first positive EBITDA generation since its acquisition by JSW in fiscal 2019.

Looking ahead, Moody's expects the EAF upgrade and supportive industry fundamentals to aid JSW Ohio in sustaining positive EBITDA generation, which will help the company service the interest on its loans. More importantly, holders of the proposed bond will benefit from the JSW guarantee.

Moody's expects high-single-digit percentage growth in steel consumption in India (Baa3 negative), JSW's key operating market, during fiscal 2022, with any slowdowns caused by the second coronavirus wave in April to May 2021 largely contained within Q1. While slowing construction during the monsoon season will keep steel consumption low in a seasonally soft Q2, demand should pick up in the second half of fiscal 2022, supported by continued infrastructure investments, and rising demand from residential construction, automotive and white goods manufacturing.

Meanwhile, higher international steel prices compared with those in India suggest some headroom for domestic price increases, even as firm raw material prices keep end-product spreads in check.

Moody's forecasts are based on a long-term sustainable EBITDA/tonne of INR10,500 (US$140) for fiscal 2022 for JSW's Indian operations. This is a substantial 60% buffer over its US$350 EBITDA/tonne in Q1 fiscal 2022, given the favorable operating environment. Moreover, an increase in production following the commissioning of its 5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) expansion at Dolvi plant in September 2021 should boost steel shipments by at least 20% to 18.4 million tonnes during fiscal 2022. These assumptions will result in JSW's leverage tracking comfortably below 4.0x over the next 12-18 months.

JSW's Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR) reflects its large scale and strong position in its key operating markets; competitive conversion costs resulting from the company's efficient operations and use of the latest furnace technology; its improving raw material integration and good product and end-market diversification, a result of the company's increasing focus on value-added products and retail sales.

Nevertheless, these strengths are counterbalanced by JSW's exposure to the inherently cyclical steel industry; its large capital spending needs, especially in India, which will limit free cash flow generation over the next two years.

LIQUIDITY

JSW had cash and cash equivalents of US$1.1 billion as of 30 June 2021. Its cash sources over the next 18 months until December 2022 include cash flow from operations of about US$3.1 billion and US$520 million in undrawn term loans for capital spending. Moody's estimates these cash sources will fall short of the company's US$6.7 billion in cash needs for capital spending, debt repayments and dividend payouts.

The company's strong relationships with Indian and multinational banks for raising INR debt, continued access to domestic and international capital markets, and annual issuances of external commercial borrowings will help JSW manage its liquidity and refinancing needs. This strong funding access should also help the company prefund its capex as well as refinance its US$500 million unsecured bond, which matures in April 2022, on time.

OUTLOOK

JSW Steel's stable outlook reflects Moody's view that an improving operating environment and higher steel sales will sustain an improvement in performance such that JSW's leverage trends below 4.0x over the next 12-18 months.

The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that JSW will remain selective in its acquisitions and fund them with a prudent mix of debt and equity. In addition, Moody's expects such acquisitions to be immediately earnings accretive and help in rapid deleveraging, leading to at most only a temporary spike in leverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's could upgrade JSW's ratings if the company gains market share, improves its backward integration, and realizes synergies from recent acquisitions. Financial metrics that will lead to an upgrade of its CFR include leverage below 3.0x and an EBIT/interest coverage of above 4.0x; both on a sustained basis.

A strong liquidity profile with a reduced reliance on short-term funding will be necessary for a Ba1 rating.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade JSW's ratings if declining sales volumes and lower prices dent its profitability. Financial metrics that will lead to a downgrade include leverage above 4.5x, an EBIT/interest coverage below 2.0x and an EBIT margin below 12%.

Downward rating pressure could also build if JSW undertakes further large debt-financed acquisitions that do not bring an immediate and meaningful counterbalancing effect on its earnings, thereby leading to higher leverage.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Steel Industry published in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1074524. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

JSW Steel Limited is one of India's largest steel producers with an installed steelmaking capacity of 18 million tonnes per annum (mtpa). Its international operations comprise (1) 1.2 mntpa plate mills and 0.5 mntpa pipe mills in Texas; (2) a 3.0 mntpa hot rolling mill and a 1.5 mntpa electric arc furnace in Ohio; and (3) a 1.3 mtpa long steel rolling facility in Piombino, Italy.

JSW generated consolidated revenues of US$10.6 billion and consolidated EBITDA of US$2.8 billion during the fiscal year ended March 2021.

