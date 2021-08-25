Moody's assigns Ba2 to senior unsecured bonds guaranteed by JSW Steel

Singapore, August 25, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service assigned a Ba2 rating to the proposed
30-year, US$40 million Jefferson County Port Authority
Economic Development Revenue Bonds. The tax-exempt senior
unsecured bonds will be guaranteed by JSW Steel Limited (JSW, Ba2
stable). All other ratings on JSW are unaffected.
The bond proceeds will be loaned to JSW Steel USA Ohio, Inc.
(JSW Ohio), a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of JSW,
and will be used to fund the upgrade of the US subsidiary's electric
arc furnace (EAF). The loan terms are expected to mirror the proposed
bond.
"The proposed bonds are backed by an unconditional, irrevocable
corporate guarantee from JSW up to 125% of the notes' face value,
and rank pari passu with the company's existing senior unsecured debt.
As a result, they are rated at the same level as JSW's senior unsecured
debt rating," says Kaustubh Chaubal, a Moody's Vice President
and Senior Credit Officer.
"While the proposed bond is small compared with JSW's consolidated
debt of US$11 billion, but it has a long tenor and further
diversifies its pool of investors," adds Chaubal, who
is also Moody's lead analyst on JSW.
RATINGS RATIONALE
JSW Ohio owns a 1.5 million net tonnes per annum (mntpa) EAF and
a 3 mntpa hot rolling mill. The EAF upgrade, which was completed
in March 2021, has led to a marked improvement in JSW Ohio's
operations, illustrated by a $19 million EBITDA in the first
quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2022 (fiscal 2022). This
was the business' first positive EBITDA generation since its acquisition
by JSW in fiscal 2019.
Looking ahead, Moody's expects the EAF upgrade and supportive
industry fundamentals to aid JSW Ohio in sustaining positive EBITDA generation,
which will help the company service the interest on its loans.
More importantly, holders of the proposed bond will benefit from
the JSW guarantee.
Moody's expects high-single-digit percentage growth
in steel consumption in India (Baa3 negative), JSW's key operating
market, during fiscal 2022, with any slowdowns caused by the
second coronavirus wave in April to May 2021 largely contained within
Q1. While slowing construction during the monsoon season will keep
steel consumption low in a seasonally soft Q2, demand should pick
up in the second half of fiscal 2022, supported by continued infrastructure
investments, and rising demand from residential construction,
automotive and white goods manufacturing.
Meanwhile, higher international steel prices compared with those
in India suggest some headroom for domestic price increases, even
as firm raw material prices keep end-product spreads in check.
Moody's forecasts are based on a long-term sustainable EBITDA/tonne
of INR10,500 (US$140) for fiscal 2022 for JSW's Indian
operations. This is a substantial 60% buffer over its US$350
EBITDA/tonne in Q1 fiscal 2022, given the favorable operating environment.
Moreover, an increase in production following the commissioning
of its 5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) expansion at Dolvi plant in September
2021 should boost steel shipments by at least 20% to 18.4
million tonnes during fiscal 2022. These assumptions will result
in JSW's leverage tracking comfortably below 4.0x over the next
12-18 months.
JSW's Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR) reflects its large scale
and strong position in its key operating markets; competitive conversion
costs resulting from the company's efficient operations and use
of the latest furnace technology; its improving raw material integration
and good product and end-market diversification, a result
of the company's increasing focus on value-added products
and retail sales.
Nevertheless, these strengths are counterbalanced by JSW's exposure
to the inherently cyclical steel industry; its large capital spending
needs, especially in India, which will limit free cash flow
generation over the next two years.
LIQUIDITY
JSW had cash and cash equivalents of US$1.1 billion as of
30 June 2021. Its cash sources over the next 18 months until December
2022 include cash flow from operations of about US$3.1 billion
and US$520 million in undrawn term loans for capital spending.
Moody's estimates these cash sources will fall short of the company's
US$6.7 billion in cash needs for capital spending,
debt repayments and dividend payouts.
The company's strong relationships with Indian and multinational
banks for raising INR debt, continued access to domestic and international
capital markets, and annual issuances of external commercial borrowings
will help JSW manage its liquidity and refinancing needs. This
strong funding access should also help the company prefund its capex as
well as refinance its US$500 million unsecured bond, which
matures in April 2022, on time.
OUTLOOK
JSW Steel's stable outlook reflects Moody's view that an improving
operating environment and higher steel sales will sustain an improvement
in performance such that JSW's leverage trends below 4.0x
over the next 12-18 months.
The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that JSW will
remain selective in its acquisitions and fund them with a prudent mix
of debt and equity. In addition, Moody's expects such
acquisitions to be immediately earnings accretive and help in rapid deleveraging,
leading to at most only a temporary spike in leverage.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Moody's could upgrade JSW's ratings if the company gains market
share, improves its backward integration, and realizes synergies
from recent acquisitions. Financial metrics that will lead to an
upgrade of its CFR include leverage below 3.0x and an EBIT/interest
coverage of above 4.0x; both on a sustained basis.
A strong liquidity profile with a reduced reliance on short-term
funding will be necessary for a Ba1 rating.
On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade JSW's ratings
if declining sales volumes and lower prices dent its profitability.
Financial metrics that will lead to a downgrade include leverage above
4.5x, an EBIT/interest coverage below 2.0x and an
EBIT margin below 12%.
Downward rating pressure could also build if JSW undertakes further large
debt-financed acquisitions that do not bring an immediate and meaningful
counterbalancing effect on its earnings, thereby leading to higher
leverage.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was Steel Industry published
in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1074524.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
JSW Steel Limited is one of India's largest steel producers with an installed
steelmaking capacity of 18 million tonnes per annum (mtpa). Its
international operations comprise (1) 1.2 mntpa plate mills and
0.5 mntpa pipe mills in Texas; (2) a 3.0 mntpa hot
rolling mill and a 1.5 mntpa electric arc furnace in Ohio;
and (3) a 1.3 mtpa long steel rolling facility in Piombino,
Italy.
JSW generated consolidated revenues of US$10.6 billion and
consolidated EBITDA of US$2.8 billion during the fiscal
year ended March 2021.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and
Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating
and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by
Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main
60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office
that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by
Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary
Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating
agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status
and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on
www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
