Moody´s assigns Ba2/A2.mx issuer rating to Metrorrey

Mexico, June 11, 2020 -- Moody´s de México, ("Moody´s") assigned first time issuer ratings to Sistema de Transporte Colectivo Metrorrey (Metrorrey) of Ba2 (Global Scale rating) and A2.mx (National Scale rating). The outlook is negative.

At the same time, Moody's assigned Ba1/A1.mx debt ratings to Metrorrey's enhanced loan of MXN 1.4 billion from Banorte.

The loan is payable through a trust (F/78465, Banca Afirme as trustee), to which Metrorrey has pledged 60.34% of its operating revenue. The State of Nuevo León (Ba2/A2.mx negative) is jointly and severally liable to repay the loan and pledged 3.1% of the remaining revenue of its debt paying trust (F/4584, Monex as trustee). The loan is denominated in Mexican pesos with an original maturity of 20 years and will pay variable interest rate plus a spread. The loan was disbursed on January 2020 and has no grace period for principal payments.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATINGS RATIONALE FOR THE ISSUER RATINGS

The Ba2/A2.mx issuer ratings, with a negative outlook, are based on the State of Nuevo Leon's ratings (Ba2/A2.mx negative outlook) and reflect the company's strategic importance to the State and the very strong operational and financial linkages between Metrorrey and Nuevo Leon. Metrorrey is a decentralized public body that provides public transportation services in the Metropolitan area of Monterrey at Nuevo Leon, which is of critical importance to the state's economy.

The tight financial linkages are illustrated by the fact that the State of Nuevo León and Metrorrey are joint obligors for the enhanced loan of MXN 1.4 billion from Banorte, Metrorrey's only outstanding debt. Moreover, should Metrorrey need to acquire additional debt it would need approval from the state.

The linkages also reflect the primary funding from Nuevo Leon to support Metrorrey's operations. Similar to other mass transit companies in Mexico, Metrorrey is unable to finance its operations solely from the fare box and other own source revenues. As a result, it relies heavily on government subsidies; and this dependence on government funding has been growing over time. In 2019, Metrorrey received 65% of total revenue from the state government in order to cover operating expenditures and infrastructure spending.

The operational links between these entities are reflected in governance arrangements in which the state governor nominates the company's director and the majority of the board members are state and municipal government officials. Additionally, the state exerts strong oversight over Metrorrey's activities including the approval of its budget, tariff increases and additional debt acquisition.

Given these strong financial and operational linkages, Moody's believes that it is not meaningful to assess Metrorrey's credit profile on a standalone basis. In consequence, Metrorrey's rating is derived from the application of Moody's Government-Related Issuers (GRIs) methodology rated based solely on Moody's expectation of ongoing and extraordinary support from the State of Nuevo Leon.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

In Moody's view, environmental risks are not material to Metrorrey's credit profile. While it is exposed to environmental hazards that might disrupt services, such as flooding, these risks are not material for the rating, given Metrorrey's strategic role for public transportation and the support coming from the State of Nuevo Leon.

Social risks are not material to Metrorrey's credit profile. Metrorrey is exposed to social unrest risks including strikes and protests. Nevertheless, these risks are not material for the rating, given the support coming from the State of Nuevo Leon. The coronavirus outbreak represents a social risk for Metrorrey's support provider given the significant impact on public health as well as the related negative economic shock.

Governance considerations are material to Metrorrey's credit profile. The governance framework is intrinsically intertwined with the supporting government, the State of Nuevo Leon, which exerts strong oversight and takes key decisions.

RATINGS RATIONALE FOR THE ENHANCED LOAN

The Ba1/A1.mx debt ratings reflect the underlying creditworthiness of the State of Nuevo Leon (Ba2/A2.mx negative), supported by the following legal and credit enhancements embedded in the loan:

1. The legal validity of the trust structure, which authorizes the trust to be used as a mechanism to service the debt.

2. An irrevocable mandate to the state's paying trust with Monex to transfer 3.1% of Nuevo Leon's remaining revenues of its debt paying trust to Metrorrey's paying trust with Afirme. As of today, there are 16 enhanced loans embedded in the trust with Monex for which the state pledged 54.4% of the General Participaciones Fund.

3. Estimated cash flows coming from Nuevo Leon's paying trust that generate moderate debt service coverage ratios. Under Moody's base case scenario, cash flows within the trust are projected to provide 1.9x debt service coverage for the loan at the lowest point until May 2037. Under Moody's stress case scenario, estimated cash flows are projected to provide 1.3x debt service coverage, at the lowest point until May 2037. While from June 2037 to November 2039, the coverage is lower than 1.0x - some of the enhanced loans embedded in the trust have a shorter maturity than Metrorrey's loan-, the state has the obligation to maintain during the life of the loan at least 1x debt service coverage.

4. A moderate level of reserves of 2 months of debt service in Metrorrey's paying trust with Afirme, providing cushion against payment delays.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade/downgrade of Nuevo Leon's ratings will result in an upgrade/downgrade of Sistema de Transporte Colectivo Metrorrey´s issuer and debt ratings. Additionally, if the State of Nuevo Leon changes the current composition of enhanced loans and pledged revenues embedded in the Monex trust leading to lower than expected debt service coverage, the ratings of the enhanced loan of MXN 1.4 billion from Banorte could face downward pressure.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Enhanced Municipal and State Loans in Mexico Methodology published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1157935, and Government-Related Issuers published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1104983. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.mx for a copy of these methodologies.

The Spanish language version of the Government-Related Issuers methodology of June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1110563 is the current version registered at the Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores ("CNBV") and, therefore, is the document to be used in ratings assigned by Moody's de México, S.A. de C.V. Institución Calificadora de Valores ("MDM"). The corresponding English language version of such methodology, however, is already outdated for other jurisdictions and therefore cannot be employed by MDM's affiliates for the assignment of ratings of similar securities or entities in such other jurisdictions.

The period of time covered in the financial information used to determine Sistema de Transporte Colectivo Metrorrey´s rating is between 1/1/2015 and 12/31/2019 (source: Sistema de Transporte Colectivo Metrorrey´s financial statements).

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Information sources used to prepare the rating are the following: parties involved in the ratings, public information, and confidential and proprietary Moody's information.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity prior to public dissemination.

A general listing of the sources of information used in the rating process, and the structure and voting process for the rating committees responsible for the assignment and monitoring of ratings can be found in the Disclosure tab in www.moodys.com.mx.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For further information please see the ratings tab the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.mx.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

This credit rating is subject to upgrade or downgrade based on future changes in the financial condition of the Issuer/Security, and said modifications will be made without Moody's de México S.A. de C.V accepting any liability as a result.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Moody's considers the quality of information available on the rated entity, obligation or credit satisfactory for the purposes of issuing a rating.

Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a rating is of sufficient quality and from sources Moody's considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, Moody's is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process.

Please see Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions on www.moodys.com.mx for further information on the meaning of each rating category and the definition of default and recovery.

Please see ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx for the last rating action and the rating history. The date on which some ratings were first released goes back to a time before Moody's ratings were fully digitized and accurate data may not be available. Consequently, Moody's provides a date that it believes is the most reliable and accurate based on the information that is available to it. Please see our website www.moodys.com.mx for further information.

Please see www.moodys.com.mx for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

The ratings issued by Moody's de Mexico are opinions regarding the credit quality of securities and/or their issuers and not a recommendation to invest in any such security and/or issuer.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

