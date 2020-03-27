Moody's assigns Ba2/Aa1.br ratings to AEGEA´s BRL305 million new debenture issuance; stable outlook

Sao Paulo, March 27, 2020 -- Moody´s América Latina Ltda., ("Moody´s")
assigned Ba2/Aa1.br (respectively, in global and Brazil´s
national scale) to AEGEA Saneamento e Participacoes S.A.´s
("AEGEA" or "the company") new debenture issuance of BRL305 million (4th
issuance) due in 2025. The outlook is stable.
AEGEA issued its 4th debentures, senior unsecured non-convertible
in one series totaling BRL305 million. The proceeds will be used
to fund AEGEA's investments and strengthen cash liquidity.
The debentures have cross default provisions with other outstanding debt
from the company as well within the group and contains a Net Debt to EBITDA
financial covenant equal or lower than 3.5x, verified on
a semiannual basis, which could trigger debt acceleration,
among other clauses.
The debenture´s rating factors in a one notch down structural subordination
from AEGEA´s Corporate Family Rating since AEGEA is a non-operational
holding company and a vehicle for controlling stakes on the operating
subsidiaries. AEGEA largely depends on the regular payment of dividends
up-streamed by its operating subsidiaries to meet its obligations,
equity investment commitments and potential cash requirements related
to its guarantees.
RATINGS RATIONALE
AEGEA´s credit profile reflects the company's stable business
and solid positioning as a result of its diversified operations,
which lower its exposure to water scarcity risks. AEGEA's operations
register low volume fluctuations and stable cash flows owing to its overall
transparent and predictable regulatory framework and tariff mechanism
with annual tariff adjustments to pass through inflation. Expansion
targets, quality standards and capital investments are all pre-settled
under the company's concession contracts.
AEGEA's experienced management team and support from shareholders further
contribute to the ratings. We also expect the company will maintain
sound and timely access to the banking and capital markets and prudently
manage its leverage, maintaining discipline in its financial policy
and mitigating cross-currency exposure risks. In addition,
we expect AEGEA will continue to replicate its successful track record
of improving operational efficiencies for the newer concessions.
The ratings are tempered by AEGEA´s significant expansion plan that
together with a track record of high dividend payments will continue to
pressure leverage. New investments and acquisitions could negatively
impact the company´s credit quality as well as material delays or
costs overruns on the capital investment program. The Government
of Brazil´s rating (Ba2 stable) is also a constraint, given
the domestic nature of the company's operations.
The stable outlook takes into consideration the company will prudently
manage its leverage in line with the current credit quality and maintain
discipline in its financial policy. Also, the outlook reflects
our expectation that AEGEA will be successful in improving operating performance
and implementing its capital spending plan, with minimal cost overruns
as well as receive shareholder support if needed.
What Could Change the Rating - Up /Down
We do not expect a rating upgrade in the short to medium term given the
stable outlook. Also, better than-anticipated financial
performance — such that FFO interest coverage stays above 3.0x
and debt/capitalization stays below 55% on a sustained basis —
could also trigger upward rating pressure, but such pressure is
somewhat limited to the sovereign credit quality given the intrinsic links
between AEGEA and the Brazilian sovereign.
On the other hand, a deterioration in the sovereign's credit quality,
as well as our assessment of weaker shareholder support, could exert
downward pressure on AEGEA's ratings. New investments and acquisitions
or a further increase in the already-significant capital spending
plan could also hurt the company's credit quality. The ratings
could also be downgraded if there is a significant and sustained deterioration
in the company's credit metrics and liquidity or if there is a deterioration
in its subsidiaries' performance or ability to upstream dividends.
Quantitatively, the ratings could be under downward pressure if
FFO interest coverage stays below 2.0x and debt/capitalization
remains above 75% on a sustained basis. AEGEA has cross-default
clauses within the group and operates through a centralized cash management
system. In light of that, ratings could be revised downwards
if there are material delays or cost overruns in its capital investment
program that hurt its revenue or lead to non-compliance with contractual
targets. Our perception of deteriorated stability and transparency
of the regulatory regime would also exert downward pressure on the ratings.
AEGEA is one of the largest private water and sewage players in Brazil,
with 38% market share of the private sector. The company
is present in 58 municipalities in 12 states, through 40 concessions,
5 public-private-partnerships ("PPPs") and 1
subconcession, with 28 years of average remaining concession period.
In the last two years the company announced two additions to its portfolio
of assets; Manaus' concession, which is currently in
a turnaround process, and Corsan's PPP, which the contract
is expected to be signed by the end of March 2020. In December
2019, the company had 1.1 million active households in the
sewage segment and 1.8 million in the water segment. In
2019, AEGEA posted net revenues of BRL2.1 billion and EBITDA
of BRL1,3 billion, while the FFO interest coverage was 2.1x
and Debt to Capitalization 72%, as per Moody's standard adjustments.
AEGEA's shareholders are Equipav (not rated, 71.6%
stake) and the Government of Singapore's Investment Corporation "GIC"
(not rated, 28.4% stake). In December 2019
the company announced the divestment of the former shareholder International
Finance Corporation -- IFC, whose shares were 79% acquired
by Equipav and the remaining 21% acquired and cancelled by AEGEA.
In light of the coronavirus outbreak and the consequent deterioration
in the economic prospective, we note AEGEA´s delinquency rate
(2.3% as of 2019) could increase during the next 12-18
months and under a scenario where collection of water and sewage tariff
is suspended for low-income households, this could affect
the company´s revenues. We estimate these effects combined
would represent a hit of about 5% to the company's cash generation
in the year, not a relevant impact in credit metrics so far.
However, the still uncertain duration of the outbreak as well as
the government measures and severity of the side-effects caused
by the downturn, represent a downside risk to our projection.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Water Utilities
published in June 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page
on www.moodys.com.br for a copy of this methodology.
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1174796.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
Information sources used to prepare the rating are the following:
parties involved in the ratings, public information, and confidential
and proprietary Moody's information.
Information types used to prepare the rating are the following:
financial data, economic and demographic data, debt documentations,
legislation, by-laws and legal documents, operating
data, historical performance data, public information,
Moody's information, government policy documents, regulatory
filings.
Sources of Public Information: Moody's considers public information
from many third party sources as part of the rating process. These
sources may include, but are not limited to, the list available
in the link http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1208432.
Moody's considers the quality of information available on the rated entity,
obligation or credit satisfactory for the purposes of issuing a rating.
Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses
in assigning a rating is of sufficient quality and from sources Moody's
considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent
third-party sources. However, Moody's is not an auditor
and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information
received in the rating process.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
Please see the ratings disclosure page on www.moodys.com.br
for general disclosure on potential conflicts of interests.
Moody's America Latina Ltda. may have provided Other Permissible
Service(s) to the rated entity or its related third parties within the
12 months preceding the credit rating action. Please go to the
report "Ancillary or Other Permissible Services Provided to Entities Rated
by Moody's America Latina Ltda." in the link http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1215847
for detailed information.
Entities rated by Moody's America Latina Ltda. and the rated entities'
related parties may also receive products/services provided by parties
related to Moody's America Latina Ltda. engaging in credit ratings
activities within the 12 months preceding the credit rating action.
Please go to the link http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1215848
for a list of entities receiving products/services from these related
entities and the products/services received.
The date of the last Credit Rating Action was 29/06/2018.
Moody's ratings are constantly monitored, unless designated as point-in-time
ratings in the initial press release. All Moody's ratings are reviewed
at least once during every 12-month period.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.br.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Please see ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.br
for the last rating action and the rating history. The date on
which some ratings were first released goes back to a time before Moody's
ratings were fully digitized and accurate data may not be available.
Consequently, Moody's provides a date that it believes is the most
reliable and accurate based on the information that is available to it.
Please see the ratings disclosure page on our website www.moodys.com.br
for further information.
Please see Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions on the Ratings Definitions
page on www.moodys.com.br for further information
on the meaning of each rating category and the definition of default and
recovery.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com.br for any updates on changes
to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.br
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
