Moody´s assigns Ba2/Aa1.br ratings to Manaus Ambiental´s BRL310 million new debenture issuance; stable outlook

Sao Paulo, July 21, 2020 -- Moody´s América Latina Ltda., ("Moody´s")
assigned Ba2/Aa1.br (respectively, in global and Brazil´s
national scale) to Manaus Ambiental S.A.´s ("Manaus"
or "the company") new debenture issuance of BRL310 million (3rd issuance)
due in 2025. The outlook is stable.
Manaus Ambiental performed its 3rd debenture issuance, totaling
BRL310 million (one series) backed senior unsecured non-convertible.
The proceeds will be used to invest in the concession. The debentures
have a 5-year tenor from the issuance date, with principal
paid at maturity while interest is paid semi-annually starting
in December 2020. The debentures have a corporate guarantee from
Aegea Saneamento e Participações S.A ("Aegea")
and standard acceleration clauses including cross default provisions with
other outstanding debt from the company and other relevant subsidiaries,
change in control, bankruptcy and a financial covenant measured
at Aegea of net debt to EBITDA equal or lower than 4.5x in 2020
that gradually decreases to 3.5x upon maturity. This compares
with other existing outstanding debt of Aegea with leverage covenant of
3.5x.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Ba2/Aa1.br ratings assigned to Manaus' backed senior
unsecured debentures are in line with the credit quality of Aegea's
senior unsecured debt given the corporate guarantee as well as the centralized
cash management practice and cross default provisions among the group´s
operations.
Aegea's senior unsecured ratings carry a one notch down structural
subordination from the corporate family ratings (Ba1/Aaa.br) since
the company does not hold operations and is strictly a vehicle for controlling
stakes on the operating subsidiaries. Aegea largely depends on
the regular payment of dividends up-streamed by its operating subsidiaries
to meet its obligations, equity investment commitments and potential
cash requirements related to its guarantees. In spite the relative
strong coverage of cash available to service the holding debt which responds
to about 20% of the total, the cash sources are mainly dependent
on Guariroba and Prolagos with low diversification that weighs on the
structural subordination considerations. The Aa1.br national
scale reflects the standing of the company's credit quality relative to
its domestic peers.
Our credit view of Aegea reflects its stable business profile and solid
positioning as a result of diversified operations that lower its exposure
to water scarcity risks. Aegea's operations show lower volume fluctuations
and stable cash flow, as well as an overall transparent and predictable
tariff mechanism and regulatory framework. The experienced management
team and supportive shareholders further contribute to the rating.
We also expect Aegea to continue to have sound access to the banking and
capital markets and to prudently manage its leverage, maintaining
discipline on its financial policy and mitigating cross-currency
exposure risks. The rating is tempered by Aegea's relatively small
scale and significant expansion plan. New investments and acquisitions,
together with a track record of high dividend payments, will continue
to strain leverage. The Government of Brazil´s rating (Ba2,
stable) is somewhat a constrain, given the domestic nature of the
company´s operations.
The stable outlook takes into consideration Aegea will prudently manage
its leverage in line with the current credit quality and maintain discipline
in its financial policy. This outlook relates to Moody's expectation
that Aegea will be successful in improving operating performance and implementing
its capital spending plan, with minimal cost overruns as well as
receive shareholder support if needed.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
We do not expect a rating upgrade in the short to medium term given the
stable outlook. Also, better than-anticipated financial
performance — such that FFO interest coverage stays above 3.0x
and debt/capitalization stays above 15% on a sustained basis —
could also trigger upward rating pressure, but such pressure is
somewhat limited to the sovereign credit quality given the intrinsic links
between AEGEA and the Brazilian sovereign.
On the other hand, a deterioration in the sovereign's credit quality,
as well as our assessment of weaker shareholder support, could exert
downward pressure on AEGEA's ratings. New investments and acquisitions
or a relevant further increase in the already-significant capital
spending plan could also hurt the company's credit quality. The
ratings could also be downgraded if there is a significant and sustained
deterioration in the company's credit metrics and liquidity or if there
is a deterioration in its subsidiaries' performance or ability to upstream
dividends.
Quantitatively, the ratings could be under downward pressure if
FFO interest coverage stays below 1.8x and net debt/FFO remains
below 10% on a sustained basis. AEGEA has cross-default
clauses within the group and operates through a centralized cash management
system. In light of that, ratings could be revised downwards
if there are material delays or cost overruns in its capital investment
program that hurt its revenue or lead to non-compliance with contractual
targets. Our perception of deteriorated stability and transparency
of the regulatory regime would also exert downward pressure on the ratings.
Aegea is one of the largest private water and sewage treatment companies
in Brazil, with 38% market share of the private sector.
The company is present in 57 municipalities in 12 states, through
40 concessions, 4 public-private-partnerships (PPPs)
and 1 subconcession, with 28 years of average remaining concession
period. In the last 12 months ended in March 2020, the company
had net revenues of BRL2.2 billion and EBITDA of BRL1.4
billion according to Moody's adjustments.
Manaus Ambiental is a water and sewage concession 100% owned by
Aegea, located in the state of Amazonas. The concession was
acquired in June/2018 and responds for 23.7% of Aegea's
consolidated revenues and 24.4% of its population served,
with 73% of water losses and 20% sewage coverage.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Rating Transactions
Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed,
Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.br
for a copy of this methodology.
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Information sources used to prepare the rating are the following:
parties involved in the ratings, public information, and confidential
and proprietary Moody's information.
Information types used to prepare the rating are the following:
financial data, economic and demographic data, debt documentations,
operating data, historical performance data, Moody's
information, government policy documents, and regulatory filings.
Sources of Public Information: Moody's considers public information
from many third party sources as part of the rating process. These
sources may include, but are not limited to, the list available
in the link http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1235261.
Moody's considers the quality of information available on the rated entity,
obligation or credit satisfactory for the purposes of issuing a rating.
Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses
in assigning a rating is of sufficient quality and from sources Moody's
considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent
third-party sources. However, Moody's is not an auditor
and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information
received in the rating process.
The ratings have been been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
Please see the ratings disclosure page on www.moodys.com.br
for general disclosure on potential conflicts of interests.
Moody's America Latina Ltda. may have provided Other Permissible
Service(s) to the rated entity or its related third parties within the
12 months preceding the credit rating action. Please go to the
report "Ancillary or Other Permissible Services Provided to Entities Rated
by Moody's America Latina Ltda." in the link http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1235258
for detailed information.
Entities rated by Moody's America Latina Ltda. and the rated entities'
related parties may also receive products/services provided by parties
related to Moody's America Latina Ltda. engaging in credit ratings
activities within the 12 months preceding the credit rating action.
Please go to the link
http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1235259
for a list of entities receiving products/services from these related
entities and the products/services received.
Moody's ratings are constantly monitored, unless designated as point-in-time
ratings in the initial press release. All Moody's ratings are reviewed
at least once during every 12-month period.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.br.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Please see ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.br
for the last rating action and the rating history. The date on
which some ratings were first released goes back to a time before Moody's
ratings were fully digitized and accurate data may not be available.
Consequently, Moody's provides a date that it believes is the most
reliable and accurate based on the information that is available to it.
Please see the ratings disclosure page on our website www.moodys.com.br
for further information.
Please see Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions on the Ratings Definitions
page on www.moodys.com.br for further information
on the meaning of each rating category and the definition of default and
recovery.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com.br for any updates on changes
to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.br
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Aneliza Crnugelj
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Infrastructure Finance Group
Moody's America Latina Ltda.
Avenida Nacoes Unidas, 12.551
16th Floor, Room 1601
Sao Paulo, SP 04578-903
Brazil
JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Alejandro Olivo
Associate Managing Director
Sub-Sovereign Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's America Latina Ltda.
Avenida Nacoes Unidas, 12.551
16th Floor, Room 1601
Sao Paulo, SP 04578-903
Brazil
JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653