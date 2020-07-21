Moody´s assigns Ba2/Aa1.br ratings to Manaus Ambiental´s BRL310 million new debenture issuance; stable outlook

Sao Paulo, July 21, 2020 -- Moody´s América Latina Ltda., ("Moody´s") assigned Ba2/Aa1.br (respectively, in global and Brazil´s national scale) to Manaus Ambiental S.A.´s ("Manaus" or "the company") new debenture issuance of BRL310 million (3rd issuance) due in 2025. The outlook is stable.

Manaus Ambiental performed its 3rd debenture issuance, totaling BRL310 million (one series) backed senior unsecured non-convertible. The proceeds will be used to invest in the concession. The debentures have a 5-year tenor from the issuance date, with principal paid at maturity while interest is paid semi-annually starting in December 2020. The debentures have a corporate guarantee from Aegea Saneamento e Participações S.A ("Aegea") and standard acceleration clauses including cross default provisions with other outstanding debt from the company and other relevant subsidiaries, change in control, bankruptcy and a financial covenant measured at Aegea of net debt to EBITDA equal or lower than 4.5x in 2020 that gradually decreases to 3.5x upon maturity. This compares with other existing outstanding debt of Aegea with leverage covenant of 3.5x.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba2/Aa1.br ratings assigned to Manaus' backed senior unsecured debentures are in line with the credit quality of Aegea's senior unsecured debt given the corporate guarantee as well as the centralized cash management practice and cross default provisions among the group´s operations.

Aegea's senior unsecured ratings carry a one notch down structural subordination from the corporate family ratings (Ba1/Aaa.br) since the company does not hold operations and is strictly a vehicle for controlling stakes on the operating subsidiaries. Aegea largely depends on the regular payment of dividends up-streamed by its operating subsidiaries to meet its obligations, equity investment commitments and potential cash requirements related to its guarantees. In spite the relative strong coverage of cash available to service the holding debt which responds to about 20% of the total, the cash sources are mainly dependent on Guariroba and Prolagos with low diversification that weighs on the structural subordination considerations. The Aa1.br national scale reflects the standing of the company's credit quality relative to its domestic peers.

Our credit view of Aegea reflects its stable business profile and solid positioning as a result of diversified operations that lower its exposure to water scarcity risks. Aegea's operations show lower volume fluctuations and stable cash flow, as well as an overall transparent and predictable tariff mechanism and regulatory framework. The experienced management team and supportive shareholders further contribute to the rating. We also expect Aegea to continue to have sound access to the banking and capital markets and to prudently manage its leverage, maintaining discipline on its financial policy and mitigating cross-currency exposure risks. The rating is tempered by Aegea's relatively small scale and significant expansion plan. New investments and acquisitions, together with a track record of high dividend payments, will continue to strain leverage. The Government of Brazil´s rating (Ba2, stable) is somewhat a constrain, given the domestic nature of the company´s operations.

The stable outlook takes into consideration Aegea will prudently manage its leverage in line with the current credit quality and maintain discipline in its financial policy. This outlook relates to Moody's expectation that Aegea will be successful in improving operating performance and implementing its capital spending plan, with minimal cost overruns as well as receive shareholder support if needed.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

We do not expect a rating upgrade in the short to medium term given the stable outlook. Also, better than-anticipated financial performance — such that FFO interest coverage stays above 3.0x and debt/capitalization stays above 15% on a sustained basis — could also trigger upward rating pressure, but such pressure is somewhat limited to the sovereign credit quality given the intrinsic links between AEGEA and the Brazilian sovereign.

On the other hand, a deterioration in the sovereign's credit quality, as well as our assessment of weaker shareholder support, could exert downward pressure on AEGEA's ratings. New investments and acquisitions or a relevant further increase in the already-significant capital spending plan could also hurt the company's credit quality. The ratings could also be downgraded if there is a significant and sustained deterioration in the company's credit metrics and liquidity or if there is a deterioration in its subsidiaries' performance or ability to upstream dividends.

Quantitatively, the ratings could be under downward pressure if FFO interest coverage stays below 1.8x and net debt/FFO remains below 10% on a sustained basis. AEGEA has cross-default clauses within the group and operates through a centralized cash management system. In light of that, ratings could be revised downwards if there are material delays or cost overruns in its capital investment program that hurt its revenue or lead to non-compliance with contractual targets. Our perception of deteriorated stability and transparency of the regulatory regime would also exert downward pressure on the ratings.

Aegea is one of the largest private water and sewage treatment companies in Brazil, with 38% market share of the private sector. The company is present in 57 municipalities in 12 states, through 40 concessions, 4 public-private-partnerships (PPPs) and 1 subconcession, with 28 years of average remaining concession period. In the last 12 months ended in March 2020, the company had net revenues of BRL2.2 billion and EBITDA of BRL1.4 billion according to Moody's adjustments.

Manaus Ambiental is a water and sewage concession 100% owned by Aegea, located in the state of Amazonas. The concession was acquired in June/2018 and responds for 23.7% of Aegea's consolidated revenues and 24.4% of its population served, with 73% of water losses and 20% sewage coverage.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.br for a copy of this methodology.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Information sources used to prepare the rating are the following: parties involved in the ratings, public information, and confidential and proprietary Moody's information.

Information types used to prepare the rating are the following: financial data, economic and demographic data, debt documentations, operating data, historical performance data, Moody's information, government policy documents, and regulatory filings.

Sources of Public Information: Moody's considers public information from many third party sources as part of the rating process. These sources may include, but are not limited to, the list available in the link http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1235261.

Moody's considers the quality of information available on the rated entity, obligation or credit satisfactory for the purposes of issuing a rating.

Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a rating is of sufficient quality and from sources Moody's considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, Moody's is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process.

The ratings have been been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

Please see the ratings disclosure page on www.moodys.com.br for general disclosure on potential conflicts of interests.

Moody's America Latina Ltda. may have provided Other Permissible Service(s) to the rated entity or its related third parties within the 12 months preceding the credit rating action. Please go to the report "Ancillary or Other Permissible Services Provided to Entities Rated by Moody's America Latina Ltda." in the link http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1235258 for detailed information.

Entities rated by Moody's America Latina Ltda. and the rated entities' related parties may also receive products/services provided by parties related to Moody's America Latina Ltda. engaging in credit ratings activities within the 12 months preceding the credit rating action. Please go to the link

http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1235259 for a list of entities receiving products/services from these related entities and the products/services received.

Moody's ratings are constantly monitored, unless designated as point-in-time ratings in the initial press release. All Moody's ratings are reviewed at least once during every 12-month period.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.br.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Please see ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.br for the last rating action and the rating history. The date on which some ratings were first released goes back to a time before Moody's ratings were fully digitized and accurate data may not be available. Consequently, Moody's provides a date that it believes is the most reliable and accurate based on the information that is available to it. Please see the ratings disclosure page on our website www.moodys.com.br for further information.

Please see Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions on the Ratings Definitions page on www.moodys.com.br for further information on the meaning of each rating category and the definition of default and recovery.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com.br for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.br for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Aneliza Crnugelj

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Infrastructure Finance Group

Moody's America Latina Ltda.

Avenida Nacoes Unidas, 12.551

16th Floor, Room 1601

Sao Paulo, SP 04578-903

Brazil

JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Alejandro Olivo

Associate Managing Director

Sub-Sovereign Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's America Latina Ltda.

Avenida Nacoes Unidas, 12.551

16th Floor, Room 1601

Sao Paulo, SP 04578-903

Brazil

JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

