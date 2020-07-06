Moody´s assigns Ba2/Aa2.br ratings to BRK´s BRL450 million new debenture issuance; stable outlook

Sao Paulo, July 06, 2020 -- Moody´s América Latina Ltda., ("Moody´s") assigned Ba2/Aa2.br (respectively, in global and Brazil´s national scale) to BRK Ambiental Participacoes S.A.´s ("BRK" or "the company") new debenture issuance of BRL450 million (7th issuance) due in 2021. At the same time, Moody's affirmed BRK's Ba2/Aa3.br corporate family ratings . The outlook is stable.

Proceeds from BRK's BRL450 million 7th debentures refinanced the maturing 4th debentures. The new debentures have a 18-month tenor from the issuance date (May, 2020), with principal paid at maturity while interest is paid semi-annually starting in November 2020. The debentures have a conditional corporate guarantee from BRK Ambiental - Ativos Maduros S.A. ("BRK Mature Assets") and also contain standard acceleration clauses including cross default provisions with other outstanding debt from both BRK and BRK Mature Assets. Other clauses include change in control, bankruptcy and a financial covenant of total debt at the BRK level below or equal to BRL1.23 billion.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba2/Aa2.br ratings assigned to the new debenture issuance incorporate BRK´s credit quality as well as our view of the strength of the conditional corporate guarantee from BRK Mature Assets that mitigate structural subordination considerations given the guarantor´s strong asset features combined with solid liquidity and low leverage with limitations on cash leakage or additional indebtedness. The guarantee is valid from the earlier of September 2020 or whenever any of the following happens: (i) injection of BRK Mature Assets' shares held by BR-FIP in BRK Ambiental; (ii) concession termination of any operating asset from BRK Mature Assets; (iii) sale of any operating asset from BRK Mature Assets, including equity interests; (iv) bankruptcy or judicial recovery of BRK Ambiental or BRK Mature Assets; (v) debt acceleration >BRL50mm at BRK Ambiental.

BRK´s ratings continue to incorporate the company's solid business profile with a diversified customer base that provides revenue visibility through low demand elasticity and long-term contracts. Also, BRK has a comfortable debt maturity profile with relatively long tenors and benefits from solid access to debt markets. In addition, we note a strong shareholder commitment to retain dividend payments over the next five years which further supports the ratings. On the other hand, BRK Ambiental's leverage is high, as shown in FFO/net debt of 7.9% and a significant portion of projects in ramp-up phase which we expect will continue to drive high capex needs and negative free cash flow.

The stable outlook takes into consideration the company will prudently manage its leverage in line with the current credit quality and maintain discipline in its financial policy. This outlook relates to Moody's expectation that BRK will be successful in continue to improve its operating performance and implement its capital spending plan, with minimal cost overruns.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The national scale ratings could be upgraded if the consolidation of BRK Mature Assets is concluded successfully or if BRK demonstrates sustained better-than-expected operational performance or a reduction in leverage such that its FFO interest coverage rises above 2.0x and its FFO/net debt remains above 10% on a sustained basis. An upgrade would also require the company to maintain a solid liquidity profile and conservative financial policy. Also, lower indebtedness at the holding level and higher cash coverage could add positive pressure to the debenture´s national scale rating. Our views on the shareholder´s support could also pressure the ratings, nonetheless BRK is somewhat limited to the sovereign credit quality.

On the other hand, a deterioration in the company's operating performance or significant capital spending overruns, such that FFO interest coverage and FFO/net debt remain below 1.8x and 7%, could result in downward pressure. Perceptions of a more aggressive financial policy or a deterioration of Brazil´s sovereign credit could also pressure the company's credit quality as well as new investments and acquisitions or a further increase in the already significant capital spending plan. Our view of deteriorated strength from BRK Mature Assets credit profile or the guarantee structure could affect downwards the backed senior unsecured ratings.

BRK Ambiental is one of Brazil's largest private companies in the sanitation sector, with 22 SPEs (including BRK Mature Assets) in the water & sewage segment and a population served of 15 million inhabitants. The company is present in more than 100 municipalities and 12 states, through 15 concessions, 6 public-private-partnerships ("PPPs") and one asset lease, with coverage rates of 96% for water supply, 52% for sewage collection and 83% for sewage treatment. In 2019 BRK had net revenues of BRL1.4 billion and EBITDA of BRL560 million according to Moody's adjustments.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Water Utilities published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121971. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.br for a copy of this methodology.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.

