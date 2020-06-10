Moody's assigns Ba2/Aa2.br ratings to CCR´s BRL700 million new debenture issuance; stable outlook

Sao Paulo, June 10, 2020 -- Moody´s América Latina Ltda., ("Moody´s") assigned Ba2/Aa2.br (respectively, in global and Brazil´s national scale) to CCR S.A.´s ("CCR" or "the company") new debenture issuance of BRL700 million (13th issuance) due in 2022. The outlook is stable.

CCR issued its 13th debentures, senior unsecured non-convertible in one series totaling BRL700 million. The proceeds will be used to strengthen cash liquidity. The 13th debentures will have a 2-year tenor from the issuance date, with principal paid at maturity while interest is paid semi-annually starting in November 2020. The debentures have cross default provisions with other outstanding debt from the company among other acceleration clauses such as change in control, bankruptcy and a financial covenant of Net debt to EBITDA below or equal to 4.5x measured annually in December.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The debenture´s ratings reflect our view of CCR´s strong credit quality which is constrained by the sovereign rating. Nonetheless, as a holding company, CCR largely depends on the regular dividends up-streamed by its operating subsidiaries to meet its obligations, equity investment commitments and potential cash requirements related to its guarantees. Therefore, the debenture´s ratings are supported by the relative low indebtedness at the holding compared to its operations combined with a strong coverage of cash available to service the debt as well as the somewhat diversified portfolio located in the most developed economic regions of the country. The ratings also reflect the overall mature nature of its concessions, with a solid track record that supports relatively stable and predictable cash flows.

We see negative pressure in volumes for the next 12-18 months due to the COVID-19 outbreak and its effects in activity as the Brazilian economy goes into recession. There is significant downside risk to our revised forecast if lockdowns are prolonged, which would further limit traffic and passenger volumes. Other factors related to the economic downturn that could also pressure performance include rising unemployment and the failure of government measures to boost consumer confidence. Nonetheless, we consider CCR's cash generation and liquidity cushion are so far adequate under this downturn scenario, and that management could retain dividends as an additional source of liquidity if needed as also maintain sound and timely access to the debt markets in order to meet its refinancing needs in the next 12-18 months.

The stable outlook takes into consideration the company will prudently manage its leverage in line with the current credit quality and maintain discipline in its financial policy. This outlook relates to Moody's expectation that CCR's credit metrics will remain strong with adequate liquidity to support investment requirements and debt service. The leniency agreements performed by the company reduce but do not eliminate potential future investigations that while unexpected, could have material adverse consequences for the company's credit profile. Also, the outlook does not incorporate any concession life reduction from the ongoing regulatory disputes on contract amendments from 2006 for some of its main concessionaires.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The assigned ratings are constrained by Brazil's current sovereign rating. The ratings could be upgraded in the national scale if CCR demonstrates sustained better-than-expected operational performance. Also, lower indebtedness at the holding level and higher cash coverage could add positive pressure to the debenture´s national scale rating.

On the other hand, a deterioration in the sovereign's credit quality could exert downward pressure on CCR's ratings. Reduced flexibility in the holding's ability to upstream cash from its operating subsidiaries could also result in negative pressure on CCR's senior unsecured debt ratings if combined with increasing proportion of debt at the holding level compared to the consolidated such that it is above 15% or cash availability to service the holding´s debt declines significantly on a sustained basis.

In addition, the ratings could be downgraded if traffic/passenger performance remains below our expectations or if we perceive higher liquidity risk combined with more restrictive access to the debt markets. Materially higher leverage driven by new investments and acquisitions or significantly higher capital spending plan could also weigh on the ratings. A deterioration in the concession and regulatory framework or political interference in the normal course of business could also exert downward pressure as well as negative outcome of the ongoing judicial dispute with ARTESP. Downward pressure could arise from a significant and sustained downturn in the company's consolidated credit metrics, such that:

» funds from operations/debt falls below 12% (20.7% as of LTM March 2019)

» DSCR ratio stays below 1.3x (1.8x as of LTM March 2019) for an extended period.

Headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil, CCR is the holding company of one of Brazil's largest infrastructure concession groups managing and operating a toll road network of 3,735 km through eleven different concessionaires with maturities ranging from 2021 up to 2048. CCR also participates in other urban mobility, airport concessions and infrastructure services in the Americas. CCR is controlled by a consortium formed by Andrade Group, Camargo Correa Group and Soares Penido Group Concessoes with a combined participation of 44.8%; the remaining 55.2% of shares are free float. According to Moody's standard adjustments, in the last twelve months ended March 2020 the company generated BRL9.7 billion in net revenues (excluding construction revenues) and EBITDA of BRL6 billion, resulting in Net Debt to EBITDA of 3.3x and FFO to Debt of 20.7%, respectively.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Privately Managed Toll Roads published in October 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1096736. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.br for a copy of this methodology.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Information sources used to prepare the rating are the following: parties involved in the ratings, public information, and confidential and proprietary Moody's information.

Information types used to prepare the rating are the following: financial data, economic and demographic data, debt documentations, operating data, historical performance data, public information, Moody's information, and regulatory filings.

Sources of Public Information: Moody's considers public information from many third party sources as part of the rating process. These sources may include, but are not limited to, the list available in the link http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1208432.

Moody's considers the quality of information available on the rated entity, obligation or credit satisfactory for the purposes of issuing a rating.

Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a rating is of sufficient quality and from sources Moody's considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, Moody's is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

Please see the ratings disclosure page on www.moodys.com.br for general disclosure on potential conflicts of interests.

Moody's America Latina Ltda. may have provided Other Permissible Service(s) to the rated entity or its related third parties within the 12 months preceding the credit rating action. Please go to the report "Ancillary or Other Permissible Services Provided to Entities Rated by Moody's America Latina Ltda." in the link http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1230771 for detailed information.

Entities rated by Moody's America Latina Ltda. and the rated entities' related parties may also receive products/services provided by parties related to Moody's America Latina Ltda. engaging in credit ratings activities within the 12 months preceding the credit rating action. Please go to the link http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1230772 for a list of entities receiving products/services from these related entities and the products/services received.

The date of the last Credit Rating Action was 18/10/2019.

Moody's ratings are constantly monitored, unless designated as point-in-time ratings in the initial press release. All Moody's ratings are reviewed at least once during every 12-month period.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.br.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Please see ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.br for the last rating action and the rating history. The date on which some ratings were first released goes back to a time before Moody's ratings were fully digitized and accurate data may not be available. Consequently, Moody's provides a date that it believes is the most reliable and accurate based on the information that is available to it. Please see the ratings disclosure page on our website www.moodys.com.br for further information.

Please see Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions on the Ratings Definitions page on www.moodys.com.br for further information on the meaning of each rating category and the definition of default and recovery.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com.br for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.br for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

