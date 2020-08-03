Moody's assigns Ba2/Aa3.br ratings to Conc da Rodovia dos Lagos S.A. (ViaLagos)´s BRL214 million new debenture issuance; stable outlook

Sao Paulo, August 03, 2020 -- Moody´s América Latina Ltda., ("Moody´s")
assigned Ba2/Aa3.br (respectively, in global and Brazil´s
national scale) to Conc da Rodovia dos Lagos S.A ("Vialagos" or
"the company") new debenture issuance of BRL214 million (5th issuance)
due in 2023. The outlook is stable.
Vialagos issued its 5th debentures, senior unsecured non-convertible
in one series totaling BRL214 million. The proceeds will be used
to pay the 4th issuance and strengthen liquidity reserve. The 5th
debentures will have a 36 months tenor from the issuance date, with
principal paid at maturity in July 2023 while interest is paid semi-annually
starting in January 2021. The debentures have cross default provisions
with other outstanding debt from the company among other acceleration
clauses such as change in control and bankruptcy as well as a Net Debt
to EBITDA financial covenant of 4.0x limiting dividend distributions
above the minimum required by Brazilian Corporate Law. The debentures
do not have cross default provisions with other outstanding debt from
its parent (CCR S.A., Ba2 stable), nor any of
the parent's subsidiaries or affiliated companies.
RATINGS RATIONALE
ViaLagos's ratings reflect a relatively small but strong concession,
supported by long-term concession contract. The relatively
strong credit metrics and overall predictable and stable cash flows further
support the ratings as well as the long remaining concession life combined
with low investment needs. Nonetheless, the ratings are constrained
by a high concentration on leisure vehicles and potential increase of
competing routes. A track record of high dividend distributions
and a very active controlling shareholder will continue to exert pressure
on the up-streaming of dividends from ViaLagos. Our view
of Brazil´s sovereign rating (Ba2 stable) also limits the company's
rating given ViaLagos purely domestic operations.
We see negative pressure in volumes for the next 12-18 months due
to the COVID 19 outbreak and its effects in activity as the Brazilian
economy goes into recession. We expect traffic volumes to contract
about 20% in 2020 on a yearly basis, with a gradual recovery
until 2022. There is significant downside risk to our revised forecast
if lockdowns are prolonged, which would further limit traffic volumes.
Other factors related to the economic downturn that could also pressure
performance include rising unemployment and the failure of government
measures to boost consumer confidence. Nonetheless, we consider
ViaLagos' cash generation and liquidity cushion are so far adequate under
this downturn scenario, and that management could retain dividends
as an additional source of liquidity if needed as also maintain sound
and timely access to the debt markets.
The stable outlook takes into consideration the company will prudently
manage its leverage in line with the current credit quality and maintain
discipline in its financial policy. It also reflects our expectation
that credit metrics will remain robust mainly driven by ViaLagos' overall
predictable cash flows and low capex needs, typical of mature toll
roads. Brazil´s stable outlook also supports the company's
outlook.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
In light of the stable outlook an upgrade is unlikely in the short to
medium term, also ViaLagos´ global scale ratings are constrained
by Brazil´s sovereign rating. An upgrade of Brazil´s
rating could lead to upward pressure on ViaLagos´ ratings considering
the company maintains adequate liquidity and strong credit metrics.
The ratings could be upgraded in the national scale if ViaLagos demonstrates
sustained better-than-expected operational performance.
On the other hand, a deterioration in the sovereign's credit quality
could exert downward pressure on ViaLagos' ratings. In addition,
the ratings could be downgraded if traffic performance remains below our
expectations or if we perceive higher liquidity risk combined with more
restrictive access to the debt markets. A deterioration in the
concession and regulatory framework or political interference in the normal
course of business could also exert downward pressure. Downward
pressure could arise from a significant and sustained downturn in the
company's consolidated credit metrics, such that:
» funds from operations/debt falls below 15% (21.8%
as of FY2019)
» interest coverage stays below 2.0x (4.1x as of FY2019)
for an extended period.
We assume that CCR nor any of its subsidiaries will incur new debt containing
cross default provisions that could affect ViaLagos´ ratings.
ViaLagos is an operating subsidiary of CCR S.A., one
of Brazil's largest infrastructure concession groups that operates and
maintains 3,956 km of toll road concessions. ViaLagos accounts
for approximately 1.4% of CCR's consolidated net operating
revenues and EBITDA, which reached about BRL9.7 billion (excluding
construction revenues) and BRL6 billion (according to Moody's standard
adjustments), respectively, in the last twelve months ended
March 2020.
ViaLagos holds a 50-year concession to operate and maintain the
56-kilometer (km) RJ-124 road connecting the municipality
of Rio Bonito to São Pedro da Aldeia, in the northeast of
the State of Rio de Janeiro. The State of Rio de Janeiro granted
the concession to ViaLagos in 1996 for a 25-year period.
In 2011, the State extended the life of the concession by 15 years,
and in 2016 for more 10 years, until 2047.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Privately Managed
Toll Roads published in October 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1096736.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.br
for a copy of this methodology.
