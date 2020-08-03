Moody's assigns Ba2/Aa3.br ratings to Conc da Rodovia dos Lagos S.A. (ViaLagos)´s BRL214 million new debenture issuance; stable outlook

Sao Paulo, August 03, 2020 -- Moody´s América Latina Ltda., ("Moody´s") assigned Ba2/Aa3.br (respectively, in global and Brazil´s national scale) to Conc da Rodovia dos Lagos S.A ("Vialagos" or "the company") new debenture issuance of BRL214 million (5th issuance) due in 2023. The outlook is stable.

Vialagos issued its 5th debentures, senior unsecured non-convertible in one series totaling BRL214 million. The proceeds will be used to pay the 4th issuance and strengthen liquidity reserve. The 5th debentures will have a 36 months tenor from the issuance date, with principal paid at maturity in July 2023 while interest is paid semi-annually starting in January 2021. The debentures have cross default provisions with other outstanding debt from the company among other acceleration clauses such as change in control and bankruptcy as well as a Net Debt to EBITDA financial covenant of 4.0x limiting dividend distributions above the minimum required by Brazilian Corporate Law. The debentures do not have cross default provisions with other outstanding debt from its parent (CCR S.A., Ba2 stable), nor any of the parent's subsidiaries or affiliated companies.

RATINGS RATIONALE

ViaLagos's ratings reflect a relatively small but strong concession, supported by long-term concession contract. The relatively strong credit metrics and overall predictable and stable cash flows further support the ratings as well as the long remaining concession life combined with low investment needs. Nonetheless, the ratings are constrained by a high concentration on leisure vehicles and potential increase of competing routes. A track record of high dividend distributions and a very active controlling shareholder will continue to exert pressure on the up-streaming of dividends from ViaLagos. Our view of Brazil´s sovereign rating (Ba2 stable) also limits the company's rating given ViaLagos purely domestic operations.

We see negative pressure in volumes for the next 12-18 months due to the COVID 19 outbreak and its effects in activity as the Brazilian economy goes into recession. We expect traffic volumes to contract about 20% in 2020 on a yearly basis, with a gradual recovery until 2022. There is significant downside risk to our revised forecast if lockdowns are prolonged, which would further limit traffic volumes. Other factors related to the economic downturn that could also pressure performance include rising unemployment and the failure of government measures to boost consumer confidence. Nonetheless, we consider ViaLagos' cash generation and liquidity cushion are so far adequate under this downturn scenario, and that management could retain dividends as an additional source of liquidity if needed as also maintain sound and timely access to the debt markets.

The stable outlook takes into consideration the company will prudently manage its leverage in line with the current credit quality and maintain discipline in its financial policy. It also reflects our expectation that credit metrics will remain robust mainly driven by ViaLagos' overall predictable cash flows and low capex needs, typical of mature toll roads. Brazil´s stable outlook also supports the company's outlook.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

In light of the stable outlook an upgrade is unlikely in the short to medium term, also ViaLagos´ global scale ratings are constrained by Brazil´s sovereign rating. An upgrade of Brazil´s rating could lead to upward pressure on ViaLagos´ ratings considering the company maintains adequate liquidity and strong credit metrics. The ratings could be upgraded in the national scale if ViaLagos demonstrates sustained better-than-expected operational performance.

On the other hand, a deterioration in the sovereign's credit quality could exert downward pressure on ViaLagos' ratings. In addition, the ratings could be downgraded if traffic performance remains below our expectations or if we perceive higher liquidity risk combined with more restrictive access to the debt markets. A deterioration in the concession and regulatory framework or political interference in the normal course of business could also exert downward pressure. Downward pressure could arise from a significant and sustained downturn in the company's consolidated credit metrics, such that:

» funds from operations/debt falls below 15% (21.8% as of FY2019)

» interest coverage stays below 2.0x (4.1x as of FY2019) for an extended period.

We assume that CCR nor any of its subsidiaries will incur new debt containing cross default provisions that could affect ViaLagos´ ratings.

ViaLagos is an operating subsidiary of CCR S.A., one of Brazil's largest infrastructure concession groups that operates and maintains 3,956 km of toll road concessions. ViaLagos accounts for approximately 1.4% of CCR's consolidated net operating revenues and EBITDA, which reached about BRL9.7 billion (excluding construction revenues) and BRL6 billion (according to Moody's standard adjustments), respectively, in the last twelve months ended March 2020.

ViaLagos holds a 50-year concession to operate and maintain the 56-kilometer (km) RJ-124 road connecting the municipality of Rio Bonito to São Pedro da Aldeia, in the northeast of the State of Rio de Janeiro. The State of Rio de Janeiro granted the concession to ViaLagos in 1996 for a 25-year period. In 2011, the State extended the life of the concession by 15 years, and in 2016 for more 10 years, until 2047.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Privately Managed Toll Roads published in October 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1096736. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.br for a copy of this methodology.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.

