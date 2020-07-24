Moody's assigns Ba2(hyb) rating to Chong Hing Bank's proposed Additional Tier 1 securities drawdown

Hong Kong, July 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Ba2(hyb) rating to Chong Hing Bank Limited's proposed USD-denominated, perpetual, non-cumulative and subordinated Additional Tier 1 (AT1) securities with point of non-viability loss absorption features to be drawn down under the medium-term note program. Coupons may be cancelled in full or in part on a non-cumulative basis at the issuer's discretion or mandatorily in case the distributable reserves are insufficient.

The rating is subject to the receipt of final documentation, the terms and conditions of which are not expected to change in any material way from the draft documents that Moody's has reviewed.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The AT1 securities rating reflects (1) Chong Hing Bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA of baa2; (2) Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis; and (3) Moody's assumption of a low probability of government support for loss-absorbing instruments, resulting in no rating uplift.

Chong Hing Bank is subject to Hong Kong's Financial Institutions (Resolution) Ordinance, and Moody's considers Hong Kong an operational resolution regime.

Moody's assesses the probability of the failure of Chong Hing Bank by taking into account potential affiliate support — as represented by the bank's adjusted BCA of baa2 — as the starting point for rating the bank's AT1 securities. Moody's then applies its Advanced LGF analysis to determine the loss-given-failure.

Given the limited subordination in the form of preference shares and residual equity, the Advanced LGF analysis indicates a high loss-given-failure for the AT1 securities, resulting in a one-notch downward adjustment from the bank's adjusted BCA. Moody's also captures the risk of coupon suspension on a non-cumulative basis by adding an additional two notches of downward adjustment from Chong Hing Bank's adjusted BCA.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The rating on the AT1 securities could be upgraded if Moody's upgrades the bank's baa2 BCA and adjusted BCA.

Chong Hing Bank's baa2 BCA could be upgraded if the bank consistently maintains good asset quality and satisfactory capitalization, with tangible common equity/risk-weighted assets above 13.5%, while improving its deposit market share.

Conversely, Moody's could downgrade the rating on the AT1 securities if Chong Hing Bank's baa2 BCA and adjusted BCA are downgraded.

The bank's BCA could be downgraded if (1) operating conditions in Hong Kong and mainland China deteriorate materially; (2) the bank's asset quality deteriorates, with impaired loans exceeding 3% of gross loans; (3) the bank's capital adequacy weakens, with tangible common equity/risk-weighted assets falling below 10.5%; or (4) the bank adopts a more aggressive risk-taking approach to grow its loan book, particularly in mainland China.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Chong Hing Bank Limited reported total assets of HKD213 billion at 31 December 2019.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

