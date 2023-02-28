Moody's assigns Ba2(hyb) rating to Nanyang Commercial Bank's AT1 capital securities

Hong Kong, February 28, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a foreign currency Ba2(hyb) preferred stock rating to Nanyang Commercial Bank, Ltd.'s proposed USD-denominated, undated, non-cumulative and subordinated Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital securities with non-viability loss absorption features. Distributions may be cancelled in full or in part on a non-cumulative basis at the issuer's discretion or mandatorily in the case of 1) insufficient distributable reserves or 2) at the Monetary Authority's direction.

The rating is subject to the receipt of final documentation, the terms and conditions of which are not expected to change in any material way from the draft documents that Moody's has reviewed.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assigned Ba2 (hyb) rating is in line with Nanyang Commercial Bank's foreign-currency pref. stock non-cumulative rating, and reflects the structure of the issuance. The AT1 capital securities constitute direct, unsecured and subordinated obligations of the bank and shall at all times rank pari passu and without any preference among themselves. Nanyang Commercial Bank's pref. stock non-cumulative rating reflects: (1) the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA of baa2; (2) Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis, resulting in a position that is three notches below the bank's Adjusted BCA; and (3) Moody's assumption of a low probability of government support for loss-absorbing instruments, resulting in no uplift.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's could upgrade the rating on Nanyang Commercial Bank's AT1 securities if Moody's upgrades the bank's BCA and Adjusted BCA.

Nanyang Commercial Bank's BCA could be upgraded if operating conditions in Hong Kong SAR, China (Aa3 stable) and mainland China (A1 stable) improve; the bank maintains good asset quality, effective risk controls and sound underwriting in its mainland lending; and it maintains strong capitalization, with its tangible common equity (TCE)/risk-weighted assets (RWA) remaining above 15% on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade the bank's AT1 securities rating if Moody's downgrades Nanyang Commercial Bank's BCA and Adjusted BCA.

Moody's could downgrade the bank's BCA if operating conditions in Hong Kong and mainland China deteriorate significantly, leading to a substantial worsening in the bank's asset quality and profitability, with impaired loans exceeding 3.0% of gross loans and net income/tangible assets remaining below 0.5%; and capital adequacy weakens, with its TCE/RWA falling below 11% on a sustained basis.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Nanyang Commercial Bank, Ltd., headquartered in Hong Kong SAR, China, reported total assets of HKD538.6 billion as of the end of June 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This ratings is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Huan Helen Zhang

Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Sophia Lee, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

