Moody's assigns Ba3 CFR and B2 senior unsecured notes rating to Roller Bearing Company of America (dba RBC Bearings); outlook stable

New York, September 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned
initial ratings to Roller Bearing Company of America, Inc.
(dba "RBC Bearings"), including a corporate family rating ("CFR")
of Ba3 and a probability of default rating of Ba3-PD. Concurrently,
Moody's assigned a B2 rating to the company's proposed senior unsecured
notes and speculative grade liquidity rating of SGL-2. The
ratings outlook is stable.
Proceeds from proposed bank debt facilities (comprised of a $500
million undrawn revolver and $1.3 billion term loan,
both unrated) together with $1.1 billion of new equity and
cash on hand will be used to fund the $2.9 billion pending
acquisition of the mechanical power transmission business of ABB Ltd (A3,
stable) known as DODGE.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Roller Bearing Company of America,
Inc.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Assigned Ba3-PD
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Assigned SGL-2
.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
Ba3
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned
B2 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Roller Bearing Company of America,
Inc.
....Outlook, Assigned To Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
RBC Bearings' Ba3 CFR reflects its leading position in the highly engineered
precision bearings and components market, serving both the aerospace
& defense and industrial end markets. DODGE's strong
presence in the mechanical bearings and power transmission components
markets will significantly enhance the company's competitive position
in the bearings market. RBC Bearings' solid EBITDA margins
and strong cash generation reflect the company's brand strength
along with the highly engineered nature of its products. Moreover,
RBC Bearings' revenue will more than double with the DODGE acquisition
and will be further strengthened by an increase in aftermarket sales.
Nonetheless, the DODGE acquisition will result in high financial
leverage, with pro forma debt/EBITDA (including Moody's standard
debt adjustments) of 5.1x including $35 million of synergies
(5.6x excluding synergies). Moody's expects that debt/EBITDA
will approach 4.0x over the next 18 months as earnings grow and
strong cash generation is used to meaningfully repay elevated debt levels.
The ratings also incorporate potential risks associate with the integration
of DODGE, along with uncertainty regarding the pace and magnitude
of recovery in the company's cyclical end markets. Also,
although Moody's expects relatively strong revenue growth over the
next few years, RBC Bearings' earnings will be vulnerable
to near term operational disruptions caused by supply chain constraints,
as well as inflationary pressures brought on by elevated commodity,
transportation and labor costs. Nonetheless, Moody's expects
the company will continue to prudently manage these headwinds through
pricing actions and operational efficiencies.
Corporate governance was a key driver in this rating action as Moody's
expects the company will maintain a well-balanced financial policy
including actively prepaying debt with excess cash flow post the DODGE
acquisition.
The company's SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity rating reflects
Moody's expectation that the company will maintain good liquidity
over the next twelve to eighteen months. The company's liquidity
is supported by Moody's expectation that the company will generate
healthy free cash flow, while maintaining cash balances exceeding
$50 million and full availability under its $500 million
revolving credit facility with good covenant headroom.
The B2 rating on the $500 million proposed senior unsecured notes
issuance is two notches below the CFR. The notch differential reflects
the higher expected loss of the unsecured notes compared to the company's
proposed $1.8 billion of senior secured debt (inclusive
of $500 million undrawn revolving credit facility).
The stable outlook is based on Moody's expectation that the combined company's
revenue and earnings will grow over the next 12 to 18 months. The
outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that the company will
proactively utilize excess cash flow to repay debt while maintaining a
good liquidity profile.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's would consider a ratings upgrade if the company were to profitably
and meaningfully increase its revenue scale while growing revenue organically.
Maintaining strong EBITDA margins and a conservative financial policy
resulting in debt/EBITDA sustained at or below 3.0 times would
also support a ratings upgrade.
Conversely, ratings could be downgraded if operating performance
weakens or the company experiences operational disruptions during acquisition
integration such that financial leverage does not decline towards 4.0x
within the next 18 months. A weakened liquidity profile such as
meaningfully lower free cash generation could also pressure ratings.
A more aggressive financial policy including debt-financed acquisitions
or shareholder remunerations could also result in a downgrade.
Headquartered in Oxford, Connecticut, RBC Bearings Incorporated,
the parent company of Roller Bearing Company of America, Inc.,
is a publicly-traded (NASDAQ: ROLL) global manufacturer of
highly engineered precision bearings and component products serving the
industrial, defense and aerospace industries. For the last
twelve months ended June 30, 2021, the company generated revenues
of approximately $609 million. Including DODGE, pro
forma revenue is approximately $1.2 billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published
in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Jadijhe (Gigi) Adamo
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Jessica Gladstone, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653