Moody's assigns Ba3 CFR and B2 senior unsecured notes rating to Roller Bearing Company of America (dba RBC Bearings); outlook stable

New York, September 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned initial ratings to Roller Bearing Company of America, Inc. (dba "RBC Bearings"), including a corporate family rating ("CFR") of Ba3 and a probability of default rating of Ba3-PD. Concurrently, Moody's assigned a B2 rating to the company's proposed senior unsecured notes and speculative grade liquidity rating of SGL-2. The ratings outlook is stable.

Proceeds from proposed bank debt facilities (comprised of a $500 million undrawn revolver and $1.3 billion term loan, both unrated) together with $1.1 billion of new equity and cash on hand will be used to fund the $2.9 billion pending acquisition of the mechanical power transmission business of ABB Ltd (A3, stable) known as DODGE.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Roller Bearing Company of America, Inc.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned Ba3-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Assigned SGL-2

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned Ba3

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned B2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Roller Bearing Company of America, Inc.

....Outlook, Assigned To Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

RBC Bearings' Ba3 CFR reflects its leading position in the highly engineered precision bearings and components market, serving both the aerospace & defense and industrial end markets. DODGE's strong presence in the mechanical bearings and power transmission components markets will significantly enhance the company's competitive position in the bearings market. RBC Bearings' solid EBITDA margins and strong cash generation reflect the company's brand strength along with the highly engineered nature of its products. Moreover, RBC Bearings' revenue will more than double with the DODGE acquisition and will be further strengthened by an increase in aftermarket sales.

Nonetheless, the DODGE acquisition will result in high financial leverage, with pro forma debt/EBITDA (including Moody's standard debt adjustments) of 5.1x including $35 million of synergies (5.6x excluding synergies). Moody's expects that debt/EBITDA will approach 4.0x over the next 18 months as earnings grow and strong cash generation is used to meaningfully repay elevated debt levels. The ratings also incorporate potential risks associate with the integration of DODGE, along with uncertainty regarding the pace and magnitude of recovery in the company's cyclical end markets. Also, although Moody's expects relatively strong revenue growth over the next few years, RBC Bearings' earnings will be vulnerable to near term operational disruptions caused by supply chain constraints, as well as inflationary pressures brought on by elevated commodity, transportation and labor costs. Nonetheless, Moody's expects the company will continue to prudently manage these headwinds through pricing actions and operational efficiencies.

Corporate governance was a key driver in this rating action as Moody's expects the company will maintain a well-balanced financial policy including actively prepaying debt with excess cash flow post the DODGE acquisition.

The company's SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity rating reflects Moody's expectation that the company will maintain good liquidity over the next twelve to eighteen months. The company's liquidity is supported by Moody's expectation that the company will generate healthy free cash flow, while maintaining cash balances exceeding $50 million and full availability under its $500 million revolving credit facility with good covenant headroom.

The B2 rating on the $500 million proposed senior unsecured notes issuance is two notches below the CFR. The notch differential reflects the higher expected loss of the unsecured notes compared to the company's proposed $1.8 billion of senior secured debt (inclusive of $500 million undrawn revolving credit facility).

The stable outlook is based on Moody's expectation that the combined company's revenue and earnings will grow over the next 12 to 18 months. The outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that the company will proactively utilize excess cash flow to repay debt while maintaining a good liquidity profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's would consider a ratings upgrade if the company were to profitably and meaningfully increase its revenue scale while growing revenue organically. Maintaining strong EBITDA margins and a conservative financial policy resulting in debt/EBITDA sustained at or below 3.0 times would also support a ratings upgrade.

Conversely, ratings could be downgraded if operating performance weakens or the company experiences operational disruptions during acquisition integration such that financial leverage does not decline towards 4.0x within the next 18 months. A weakened liquidity profile such as meaningfully lower free cash generation could also pressure ratings. A more aggressive financial policy including debt-financed acquisitions or shareholder remunerations could also result in a downgrade.

Headquartered in Oxford, Connecticut, RBC Bearings Incorporated, the parent company of Roller Bearing Company of America, Inc., is a publicly-traded (NASDAQ: ROLL) global manufacturer of highly engineered precision bearings and component products serving the industrial, defense and aerospace industries. For the last twelve months ended June 30, 2021, the company generated revenues of approximately $609 million. Including DODGE, pro forma revenue is approximately $1.2 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

