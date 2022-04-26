Moody's assigns Ba3 CFR to AZZ Inc.; outlook stable

New York, April 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a Ba3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to AZZ Inc. (AZZ), a Ba3-PD Probability of Default (PDR) and a Ba3 rating to the company's senior secured credit facilities including a $400 million secured revolving credit facility and a $1.3 billion term loan. The ratings outlook is stable. The term loan proceeds along with the proceeds from the proposed sale of $240 million of convertible subordinated notes will be used to fund the $1.25 billion cash portion of the acquisition of Precoat Metals, refinance about $227 million of existing AZZ debt and to pay fees and expenses. The subordinated notes will be automatically exchanged into an equal amount of Series A preferred stock upon the company receiving shareholder approval for the ability to issue preferred stock. AZZ has been assigned a Speculative Grade Liquidity rating of SGL-2 reflecting its good liquidity profile.

The assigned ratings are subject to review of final documentation and no material changes to the size, terms and conditions of the transaction as communicated to Moody's.

"The assignment of a Ba3 corporate family rating reflects AZZ's strong position in the metal coatings market which will be strengthened by its acquisition of Precoat Metals, as well as its moderate pro forma financial leverage assuming the exchange of the subordinated notes to preferred equity. It also incorporates the company's reliance on cyclical end markets and its decision to pursue a mostly debt funded acquisition that will raise its leverage significantly above historical levels," said Michael Corelli, Moody's Senior Vice President and lead analyst for AZZ Inc.

Assignments:

..Issuer: AZZ Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned Ba3-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Assigned SGL-2

....Senior Secured Term Loan, Assigned Ba3 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned Ba3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: AZZ Inc.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

AZZ's Ba3 corporate family rating reflects its strong market position and our expectation for continued robust operating results in fiscal 2023 (ends February 2023). AZZ believes it is the leading independent domestic provider of hot-dipped galvanizing of fabricated steel and will become a leading independent provider of protective and decorative coatings of steel and aluminum coil with the addition of Precoat Metals. We anticipate both companies will continue to produce historically robust operating results in fiscal 2023 due to good end market demand. This will enable AZZ to have moderate pro forma financial leverage and ample interest coverage while maintaining strong profit margins. It is also expected to consistently generate free cash flow and sustain a good liquidity profile. Nevertheless, AZZ's rating is constrained by the likelihood its operating performance and credit profile will eventually weaken when market conditions are less robust since it is reliant on cyclical construction and industrial end markets which could be negatively impacted by rising interest rates and inflationary cost pressures. Its rating also incorporates the risk of further debt financed deals considering the company's acquisitive history.

AZZ had a strong operating performance in fiscal 2022 (ended February 2022) with Moody's adjusted EBITDA of about $170 million versus $140 million in fiscal 2021 and approached the $175 million generated in fiscal 2020. The improved results were driven by strength in both its Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments. The Metal Coatings segment benefitted from increased volumes and its ability to manage higher material and labor costs through value pricing and operational improvement initiatives. The Infrastructure Solutions segment benefitted from improved demand and the divestiture of its unprofitable SMS business during the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Precoat Metals also had a strong operating performance in the year ended December 2021 with adjusted EBITDA of about $140 million. We estimate AZZ's pro forma adjusted EBITDA at about $315 million including the acquisitions of Precoat, Steel Creek and DAAM Galvanizing.

AZZ's operating performance will be continue to be supported by solid end market demand in fiscal 2023 (ends February 2023) and the acquisition of Precoat which is expected to close by the end of the fiscal first quarter. Therefore, we anticipate the company will produce adjusted EBITDA of about $300 million and generate meaningful positive free cash flow. We expect the company to use its free cash to pay down debt since it has historically maintained relatively conservative financial policies. Its adjusted leverage ratio was in the range of 1.5x - 2.0x in fiscal years 2019 – 2022 despite its ongoing active bolt-on acquisition program, consistently paying dividends of about $18 million per year and periodic share repurchases. However, the acquisition of Precoat will raise its pro forma adjusted leverage ratio (Debt/EBITDA) to about 5.1x and its interest coverage (EBITA/Interest) will decline to about 2.7x from about 16.0x for the LTM period ended February 2022. The pro forma adjusted leverage ratio will be about 4.3x and interest coverage about 3.3x after the exchange of the subordinated notes to preferred equity, which is more in line with the Ba3 rating and should improve further as AZZ pays down debt.

AZZ's Speculative Grade Liquidity rating of SGL-2 reflects our expectation it will maintain a good liquidity profile. The company had $15 million of cash and $313 million of availability on its $400 million unsecured revolving credit facility (unrated) as of February 2022. The company amended this facility in July 2021 and extended the maturity to July 2026. It expects to establish new senior secured credit facilities including a new $400 million 5-year senior secured revolving credit facility and a $1.3 billion term loan. The new credit facilities will have a total net leverage covenant which is expected to initially be set at 6.25x with periodic step downs to 4.50x and provides for a 0.50x step up for qualifying acquisitions if less than or equal to 4.75x on a pro forma basis.

The new credit facilities are expected to provide covenant flexibility that if utilized, could negatively impact creditors. Notable terms include an incremental first lien facility not to exceed the greater of $300 million and 100% of consolidated EBITDA, plus an amount, which on a pro forma basis, would not cause the first lien net leverage ratio to exceed 4.5x. No portion of the incremental facility may be incurred with an earlier maturity than the initial term loans.

The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement may be materially different.

The senior secured credit facilities have been assigned a rating of Ba3 which is commensurate with the corporate family rating since it will account for all of the debt in the company's capital structure after the exchange of the subordinated notes to preferred stock.

AZZ has a Credit Impact Score of CIS-3 which reflects the limited credit impact to date from ESG considerations, but also incorporates the potential for carbon transition, social and governance risk factors to cause greater negative credit impact in the future. AZZ has a Governance Issuer Profile Score (IPS) of G-3 since governance risks are considered moderately negative. The company has historically maintained relatively conservative financial policies and has a net leverage target of 2.5x – 3.0x, but has demonstrated a willingness to materially raise its financial leverage to fund the mostly debt financed acquisition of Precoat Metals for $1.28 billion. AZZ has a Social Issuer Profile Score (IPS) of S-3 since it faces moderate social risks. It must comply with stringent compliance and safety standards and is susceptible to disruptions in labor availability and changing labor standards, wage or benefits demands and legal issues associated with its workforce, especially since it has union employees at a few of its facilities and several Precoat Metals locations. AZZ has an Environmental Issuer Profile Score (IPS) of E-3 since it faces moderate environmental risks related to its reliance on zinc as a key ingredient in its galvanizing process, paints as key raw material for Precoat, and copper, aluminum, steel and nickel-based alloys in its Infrastructure Solutions segment. Moody's characterizes the environmental risks as high for the steel sector and very high for the chemicals and mining sectors since these sectors face pressures to limit the damage to natural capital while reducing energy consumption, carbon emissions and water usage and will likely incur additional costs and possibly reduced productivity related to these issues and could attempt to pass these on to its customers including AZZ. Other potential challenges include increased environmental regulation associated with pollution and climate change and carbon transition risks and extreme weather events that can cause production disruptions.

The stable ratings outlook reflects our expectation for AZZ to generate historically robust operating results over the next 12 to 18 months and that it will use its free cash flow to pay down debt and maintain metrics that are commensurate with its rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's would consider an upgrade of AZZ's ratings if it sustains a leverage ratio below 3.75x, interest coverage (EBITA/Interest) above 5.5x, retained cash flow above 20% of net debt and consistently generates free cash flow.

AZZ's ratings could be downgraded if its leverage ratio is sustained above 5.0x, interest coverage below 3.5x and free cash flow below 5% of outstanding debt.

AZZ Inc., headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a provider of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services for maintaining and building critical infrastructure. Its Metal Coatings segment (about 60% of sales) serves the industrial, construction, OEM, renewable/utility, petrochemical and other sectors. This segment will include Precoat Metals when the acquisition closes. Precoat applies protective and decorative coatings and provides other value-added services for steel and aluminum coil in North America. Its Infrastructure Solutions segment (40%) provides electrical products and industrial solutions to a wide range of sectors. AZZ generated revenues of $903 million for the LTM period ended February 2022. Pro forma revenues including the acquisitions of Precoat Metals, Steel Creek and DAAM Galvanizing were about $1.65 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

