Moody's assigns Ba3 CFR to AdaptHealth LLC and B1 rating to proposed notes

New York, July 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned a first-time Ba3 Corporate Family Rating and Ba3-PD Probability of Default Rating to AdaptHealth LLC, a subsidiary of AdaptHealth Corp (collectively "AdaptHealth"). Moody's also assigned a B1 rating to AdaptHealth's offering of $300 million senior unsecured bonds as well as a SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating. The outlook is stable.

Proceeds from the bond offering as well as a new (unrated) $232 million term loan will be used to refinance existing debt, a portion of which was used to fund recent acquisitions. The B1 rating assigned to the senior unsecured bonds reflects their structural subordination to the secured debt in the company's capital structure, comprised of a $175 million (unrated) revolving credit facility and the $232 million term loan. The bonds benefit from loss absorption provided by approximately $144 million of unrated debt issued by AdaptHealth LLC's indirect parent company, which does not have any guarantee from operating entities and is therefore structurally subordinated to the proposed bond.

Ratings assigned:

..Issuer: AdaptHealth, LLC

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned Ba3-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Assigned SGL-1

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned Ba3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: AdaptHealth, LLC

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATING RATIONALE

AdaptHealth's Ba3 Corporate Family Rating reflects the company's moderate scale in the provision of home healthcare equipment and related supplies in the United States with pro-forma revenues of approximately $1 billion. The company focusses on a broad range of patient needs including sleep, home medical equipment, diabetes and respiratory products, the majority of which relate to chronic medical conditions with high levels of recurring revenues. AdaptHealth is somewhat concentrated in sleep related products which are approximately 33% of pro forma revenue, as well as a geographic concentration in the New York and middle-Atlantic region. Moody's estimates pro-forma debt/EBITDA is moderately high at approximately 4.8 times on a basis that deducts patient capital expenditures from EBITDA. The ratings are constrained by Moody's expectations AdaptHealth will remain acquisitive.

The outlook is stable. Moody's expects the company will continue to execute a growth strategy that relies on acquisitions, though AdaptHealth will continue its track record of successful acquisition integration. Moody's expects AdaptHealth will maintain moderate leverage, with credit metrics that may temporarily rise because of acquisitions.

The SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating reflects the company's very good liquidity profile. Cash balances are approximately $173 million on a proforma basis and Moody's expects the company will fund all basic cash obligations from internal sources over the next 12 to 18 months. The company has a $175 million revolving credit facility which Moody's expects will remain substantially unused. The company's secured term loan agreements are subject to maximum leverage and minimum fixed charge covenants which have ample headroom.

Social considerations are a factor in AdaptHealth's ratings. Medical device companies face moderate social risk overall. However, they regularly encounter elevated elements of social risk, including responsible production as well as other social and demographic trends. Medical device companies will generally benefit from demographic trends, such as the aging of the populations in developed countries. That said, increasing utilization may pressure payors, including individuals, commercial insurers or governments to seek to limit use and/or reduce prices paid. Moody's expects AdaptHealth will benefit from demographic trends that will drive higher utilization of products distributed by the company, such as respiratory, sleep apnea and diabetes. Many of the products distributed by AdaptHealth are subject to competitive bid requirements by regulators and could pressure pricing, though this risk is mitigated by the company's diversity by product line. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Moody's expects the near-term impact from the coronavirus outbreak to be manageable as the significant majority of its products are used at-home for chronic medical conditions.

From a governance perspective, the ratings reflect Moody's expectations that AdaptHealth's will continue to prioritize acquisitions consistent with its stated longer-term growth objectives. At the same time the company has articulated a moderate target leverage ratio of debt/EBITDA of approximately 3 times (or approximately 4.2x as adjusted by Moody's, if patient capital expenditures are deducted from EBITDA).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if the company sustains debt/EBITDA below 4 times (after deducting patient equipment capital expenditures from EBITDA) while maintaining a good liquidity profile and a sustained track record of successful acquisition integration. Further diversification by payor, product and geography, and increased scale, would also be positive credit factors over time.

Ratings could be downgraded if the company is unable to successfully integrate acquisitions or if financial policies became more aggressive. Quantitatively ratings could be downgraded if the company sustains debt/EBITDA above 5 times (after deducting patient equipment capital expenditures from EBITDA) or if liquidity erodes.

Headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA, AdaptHealth is a provider of home healthcare equipment and medical supplies to the home and related services in the United States. The company's products cover a range of products to address chronic conditions such as sleep therapies, oxygen and related therapies in the home and other home medical devices and supplies needed by chronically ill patients with diabetes, wound care, urology, ostomy and nutrition supply needs. AdaptHealth services over 1.7 million patients annually through a network of 247 locations in 40 states on a pro-forma basis. Revenues, pro-forma for recent acquisitions, exceed $1 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

