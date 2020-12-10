Moody's assigns Ba3 CFR to Cloudera, outlook stable

New York, December 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned
to Cloudera, Inc. ("Cloudera") a Ba3 Corporate
Family Rating (CFR) and a Ba3-PD Probability of Default Rating
(PDR). Concurrently, Moody's assigned a Ba3 rating
to Cloudera's proposed $500 million term loan B. Net
proceeds from the issuance are expected to be funded to the company's
balance sheet and used to repurchase $500 million of outstanding
Cloudera shares. The outlook is stable.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Cloudera, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
Ba3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Assigned Ba3-PD
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Assigned SGL-2
....Senior Secured Term Loan B, Assigned
Ba3 (LGD3)
..Issuer: Cloudera, Inc.
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Cloudera's Ba3 CFR reflects the company's leading position
within the unstructured data management and analytics software market
where Cloudera's product can be deployed on premises, within
public or private clouds, data centers or in a hybrid model.
The company benefits from its long-term subscription contracts
(typically up to 3 years in length) with large enterprise customers,
which are highly diversified across industry and geography.
The rating also considers Cloudera's very high Moody's adjusted
leverage levels of over 10x based on estimated results as of the LTM period
ended October 31, 2020, pro forma for the proposed debt issuance.
However, when adjusting for stock-based compensation and
change in deferred revenue, Cloudera's pro forma Moody's
cash adjusted leverage is much more moderate at approximately 3x.
Moody's expects a near-term improvement in Cloudera's
profitability levels which will produce robust free cash flow (FCF),
with annualized FCF to gross adjusted debt in the mid to high teens percentage
range over the next 12-18 months.
The credit profile also reflects Cloudera's moderate scale relative
to certain larger competitors and the limited track-record of profitability
following the company's acquisition of Hortonworks. In addition,
Cloudera operates in an evolving technology landscape within the highly
competitive data management and analytics software market, which
is dominated by 'legacy' providers such as Teradata,
Oracle, and IBM. Though Cloudera partners with major public
cloud service providers, Amazon, Microsoft and Google are
also competitors within the data management and analytics market.
To retain or expand its market position, Cloudera may have to engage
in higher levels of sales and R&D investments or acquisition activity
which could require substantial liquidity.
As a software company, Cloudera's exposure to environmental
risk is considered low. Social risks are considered low to moderate,
in line with the software sector. Broadly, the main credit
risks stemming from social issues are linked to data security, diversity
in the workplace and access to highly skilled workers. Cloudera
is a publicly traded company with an independent board of directors and
is expected to maintain a moderately conservative financial strategy.
Over time, Moody's expects that Cloudera could pursue further
shareholder returns or M&A activity but would continue to maintain
management adjusted gross leverage levels at or below 4x.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Cloudera will
grow revenues organically in the high single digit percent range and maintain
cash adjusted leverage levels at or below 4x over time. In addition,
Moody's expects that Cloudera will continue to generate free cash
flow to debt in the mid to high teens percentage range while pursuing
balanced financial policies that will protect debt holder interests.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Cloudera's ratings could be upgraded if the company were to continue
to grow revenues organically in the high single digit percent range while
maintaining a financial strategy that balanced shareholder and creditor
interests, with Moody's cash adjusted leverage sustained around
3x and FCF to gross debt in the mid to high teens percent range.
Cloudera's ratings could be downgraded if Moody's cash adjusted
leverage is expected to approach 4.5x, organic revenue and
EBITDA were to decline, or the company were to pursue a more aggressive
shareholder return strategy including debt funded M&A, special
dividends or further share repurchase activity.
Cloudera has a good liquidity profile, reflected by its SGL-2
Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating (SGL), which is supported by
Moody's expectation for cash and liquid investment balances of at
least $300 million over the next 12-18 months (and after
an anticipated share repurchase of $500 million) and annual free
cash flow generation in excess of $100 million. However,
the company does not have an external liquidity facility. There
are no financial maintenance covenants on the proposed term loan B.
Cloudera, headquartered in Santa Clara, California is a provider
of data management and analytics software to enterprise customers.
The company generated revenues of approximately $854 million in
the LTM period ended October 31, 2020.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry
published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
