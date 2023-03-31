Moody's assigns Ba3 CFR to Fanatics Collectibles

New York, March 31, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a first time ratings to Fanatics Collectibles Intermediate Holdco, Inc. ("Fanatics Collectibles") including a Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR) and a B1-PD probability of default rating (PDR). In addition, Moody's assigned a Ba3 rating to the company's proposed $100 million senior secured multi-currency revolving credit facility and a Ba3 rating to its proposed $300 million senior secured term loan A. The outlook is stable.

Proceeds from the proposed term loan A will be used to repay a $300 million intercompany note to parent company, Fanatics Holdings, Inc. ("FHI") which was used to acquire The Topps Company, Inc.'s Sports and Entertainment ("S&E") segment in December 2021. The acquisition accelerated the company's ability to sell Major League Baseball (MLB) cards as Topps' still retained league rights which were expiring in 2025.

The Ba3 CFR assignment reflects governance considerations, particularly an expectation that Fanatics Collectibles will maintain balanced financial strategies and solid credit metrics under its current ownership which includes its founder who has majority voting stock. At less than 1.5x for the year ended December 31, 2022, pro forma Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA is low, and when considering the all first lien structure and inclusion of a financial maintenance covenant, recovery is above average. Moody's ratings and outlook are subject to review of final documentation.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Fanatics Collectibles Intermediate Holdco, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B1-PD

.... Senior Secured Multi Currency Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned Ba3 (LGD3)

.... Senior Secured Term Loan A, Assigned Ba3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Fanatics Collectibles Intermediate Holdco, Inc.

.... Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Fanatics Collectibles' Ba3 CFR reflects the company's low financial leverage with pro forma debt/EBTIDA of less than 1.5x for the year ended December 31, 2022, and its solid position in the domestic sports & entertainment (S&E) collectibles market and healthy geographic presence outside the US. The company benefits from Fanatics' ecommerce capabilities which positions the company well to benefit from the shift of consumer spending online. The exclusive long-term rights to sell cards for the MLB and exclusive rights with the NBA, NBPA and NFLPA (starting in 2026) further solidifies Fanatics Collectibles as a valuable partner to professional sports leagues. Fanatics Collectibles' very good liquidity reflects Moody's expectations for strong free cash flow over the next 12-18 months, pro forma balance sheet cash of over $150 million at the close of the transaction, and access to an undrawn $100 million revolver. The Ba3 CFR also reflects the all first lien structure and inclusion of a financial maintenance covenant, which along with the low leverage levels, drive a higher than average recovery estimate.

The Ba3 CFR is constrained by the company's small scale, its niche product focus, and the discretionary nature of its products. Fanatics Collectibles is also exposed to inherent cyclicality in the S&E collectibles industry where demand can be impacted by the popularity of upcoming rookie athletes and sports tournaments, and pricing can be impacted by levels of supply. Interest in trading cards increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, with many consumers spending more time in their homes. Price appreciation in the secondary market has also been a driver of demand as well as the rise in popularity of Live Commerce ("breaking"). While a return to pre-pandemic operating performance is unlikely in the near term, Moody's believes that the inherent cyclicality in the industry remains which creates the potential for slower market growth or a potential temporary downturn in the future. Consumers will also face pressures from inflation, higher interest rates, and the lack of government stimulus. More normalized consumer spending patterns on other categories such as travel is also a risk given the more discretionary nature of trading cards. These credit negative factors are also the drivers of the assignment of a B1-PDR.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Fanatics Collectibles will maintain strong credit metrics and liquidity over the next 12-18 months.

The Ba3 ratings on the term loan due 2028 and revolving credit facility due 2028 are in line with the corporate family rating as they reflect the preponderance of debt in the capital structure. The revolver and term loan are each guaranteed by all wholly owned domestic subsidiaries of the Borrower, subject to customary exceptions, and including Fanatics SPV LLC, a majority owned subsidiary of the Borrower, but excluding GC Packaging, LLC, a majority owned restricted subsidiary, and Fanatics Collectibles AD, Inc., a majority owned unrestricted subsidiary. The revolver and term loan are secured by a first priority perfected lien on substantially all assets of the borrower and guarantors as well as equity pledge of all first tier domestic subsidiaries, subject to customary exceptions.

As proposed, the new senior secured first lien revolving credit facility is expected to provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors. Notable terms include the following:

- Incremental debt capacity up to the greater of $300 million and 100% of pro forma Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA, plus unused capacity reallocated from the general debt basket, plus unlimited amounts subject to a first lien net leverage ratio of 5.25x for pari passu first lien debt. Amounts up to the greater of $300 million and 100% of Consolidated EBITDA, loans under an incremental facility structured as "term A loans", loans incurred with permitted acquisition/investment and customary bridge financings or escrow arrangements may be incurred with an earlier maturity date than the initial term loan.

- The credit agreement permits the transfer of assets to unrestricted subsidiaries, up to the carve-out capacities, subject to the following "blocker" provisions: no restricted subsidiary that owns any intellectual property that is material to the business of the Borrower and its restricted subsidiaries taken as a whole (as determined in good faith by the Borrower) may be designated as "unrestricted."

- Non-wholly-owned subsidiaries are not required to provide guarantees; dividends or transfers resulting in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees, with no explicit protective provisions limiting such guarantee releases.

- There are no express protective provisions prohibiting an up-tiering transaction.

The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement may be materially different.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade to the rating is unlikely over the near-to-intermediate term given the company's limited revenue scale and product diversification relative to rated peers. Factors that could result in an upgrade include increased scale and product diversification while maintaining revenue and EBITDA growth as well as demonstrating low volatility in the industry such that debt/EBITDA is sustained below 2.5x and EBITA/interest sustained above 4x, with very good liquidity and free cash flow/debt sustained above 10%.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's operating performance or liquidity materially deteriorate, or financial strategies become more aggressive. Quantitatively, the rating could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA rises above 4x or EBITA/interest declines below 3x. An elimination of the financial maintenance covenant could also result in reduced recovery expectations and a downgrade to the CFR and instrument ratings.

Fanatics Collectibles Intermediate Holdco, Inc. is a global consumer products company focusing on licensing, producing, designing, selling and manufacturing physical and digital trading cards, sports memorabilia and other digital assets for sports and entertainment properties. The company has exclusive rights to manufacture trading cards for Major League Baseball, which comprised around 53% of revenue in 2022, as well as other properties. The company also owns exclusive trading cards rights for the NBA, NBAPA and NFLPA that will begin in 2026. Fanatics Collectibles is an indirect subsidiary of Fanatics Holdings, Inc., which is privately owned by a consortium of investors including founder and CEO, Michael Rubin, who owns the majority of voting stock. Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2022 exceeded $950 million.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389866. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

