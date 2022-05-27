Moody's assigns Ba3 CFR to Garden SpinCo ("Neogen"); outlook stable

New York, May 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned ratings to Garden SpinCo Corporation (following the combination referred to below, "Neogen"), including a Ba3 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR"), a Ba3-PD Probability of Default Rating ("PDR"), and Ba2 ratings to the proposed first lien senior secured credit facilities. The outlook is stable.

The ratings assignments are in connection with Neogen's combination with 3M Company's (A1/Stable) Food Safety Division where the company seeks to raise new credit facilities consisting of a $150 million senior secured first lien revolver (undrawn at close), and a $650 million senior secured first lien term loan. The ratings also incorporate an expected $350 million senior unsecured debt issuance. Proceeds from the new debt will be used to make a cash dividend to 3M. In addition, the combination will be financed with new Neogen equity issued to 3M shareholders, whereby Neogen shareholders will own 49.9% of the combined company, and 3M shareholders will own 50.1%. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of calendar-year 2022, subject to Neogen shareholder approval and other required regulatory approvals.

ESG factors are material to the ratings assignment. Social risk considerations include responsible production and customer relations. These include exposure to litigation that can have reputational and financial impact, if products are determined to be defective, including in the company's core food safety diagnostic product portfolio. Positive social considerations include favorable demographic and societal trends, such as rising regulatory standards for food and animal safety products globally. Governance considerations reflect the company's moderate pro forma leverage of 4.1x (on Moody's adjusted basis) as of 2/28/22, partially mitigated by management's long-term leverage target at below 2.0x, and our expectation that Moody's adjusted leverage will trend toward the mid-3x range over the next 12-18 months.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Neogen's Ba3 Corporate Family Rating broadly reflects its top market position in food and animal safety products globally. The company benefits from a high proportion of consumable sales (approximately 95% of revenue pro forma for the combination with 3M Food Safety) that are recurring in nature and carry attractive margins. The company's consumable products generally follow a "razor/razorblade" model, whereby Neogen places a specialized testing instrument at the customer site, with subsequent recurring sales of corresponding testing products (such as vials or swabs). The credit rating is further supported by a highly diversified end-customer base, comprised primarily of food processors, contract labs, and customers in other adjacent end-markets.

The Ba3 rating is constrained by the company's lack of long-term contracts with the majority of customers, with Neogen delivering goods on a per-order basis. That said, this risk is partially offset by the company's good historical customer retention that is typically over 90%. The ratings also take into consideration the company's lack of FDA regulation on the majority of its product portfolio, which may lower barriers to entry for potential competitors. Key risks also include Neogen's lack of diversification from its niche focus on food and animal safety (with a concentration on diagnostics/testing), which may expose it to high business risk, such as potential manufacturing issues, product defects or increasing competition. Finally, the rating accounts for execution risk related to the combination of Neogen with 3M's Food Safety segment (less than 1% of 3M's total revenue).

The outlook is stable. Moody's expects that leverage will improve vis-à-vis earnings growth, and that adjusted debt/EBITDA will trend toward the mid-3x range (on Moody's adjusted basis) over the next 12-18 months. Moody's expects demand from the company's core food and contract lab customer base to remain steady over the intermediate-term.

The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating of SGL-1 reflects Moody's expectation that Neogen's liquidity will remain very good over the next 12 to 18 months. Neogen's liquidity is supported by over $300 million of cash at the transaction close. Moody's estimates that Neogen will generate at least $60 million of free cash flow in fiscal year 2023 (ending May 31, 2023). External liquidity is supported by a new 5-year revolving credit facility that provides for borrowings of $150 million. This facility has a Maximum Total Leverage covenant of 4.5x, and a Minimum Interest Coverage Ratio of 2.5x. Alternative sources of liquidity are limited as substantially all assets are pledged.

The Ba2 ratings on the proposed first-lien credit facilities are one notch higher than the Ba3 CFR. This reflects the benefit of the credit facilities' first priority lien on substantially all assets along with the loss absorption provided by an expected issuance of $350 million in senior unsecured debt.

As proposed, the new credit facilities are expected to provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors. The credit facility contains incremental debt capacity up to the greater of $300 million and 100.0% of consolidated EBITDA, plus unlimited first lien debt subject to a 3.0x first lien net leverage ratio (if pari passu secured). No portion of the incremental may be incurred with an earlier maturity than the initial term loans.

The credit facilities also include provisions allowing the transfer of assets to unrestricted subsidiaries, subject to "blocker" provisions which provide that no intellectual property that is material to the company and its subsidiaries, taken as a whole, shall be: (i) owned by an unrestricted subsidiary at the time of designation; and (ii) transferred from any Loan Party to an unrestricted subsidiary after the Closing Date, other than non-exclusive licenses.

Non-wholly-owned subsidiaries are not required to provide guarantees; dividends or transfers resulting in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees, with no explicit protective provisions limiting such guarantee releases.

The credit agreement provides some limitations on up-tiering transactions, including the requirement that each lender directly and adversely affected consents to expressly subordinate (i) the liens on the collateral to liens on such collateral securing any other indebtedness and (ii) the right of payment of the obligations to the right of payment of any other indebtedness, except for any other debt permitted by the terms of the credit agreement to be secured on a senior basis to the credit facilities or each adversely affected lender has been offered a bona fide opportunity to fund or provide its pro rata share of the senior indebtedness on the same terms as set forth in the credit facilities documentation.

The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement may be materially different.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Neogen's ESG Credit Impact Score is moderately negative (CIS-3). The score reflects low exposure to environmental risks, and moderately negative exposure to social risks primarily due to potential reputational and litigation risks if its products are deemed defective and/or lack accuracy. In addition, the score reflects moderately negative governance risk with an adequate governance structure, moderate leverage at close, and a more conservative leverage target at below 2.0x over time.

Neogen has neutral to low credit exposure to environmental considerations (E-2 issuer profile score), in line with exposure from the medical products and devices industry. Neogen manufactures products that pose limited environmental risks, including food and animal safety tests.

Credit exposure to social risks is moderately negative (S-3). Neogen faces social risk from responsible production and customer relations. These include exposure to litigation that can have reputational and financial impact, if products are determined to be defective, including in the company's core food safety diagnostic product portfolio. Positive social considerations include favorable demographic and societal trends, such as rising regulatory standards for food and animal product safety across the globe.

Governance risk is moderately negative (G-3), reflecting the company's adequate governance structure, good track record of risk management and generally conservative financial policies. The company has a long-term leverage target at below 2.0x.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings upside is unlikely in the near-term as the company completes its integration with 3M Food Safety over the next 12-24 months. Longer-term, assuming a successful combination, ratings could be upgraded if Neogen is able to maintain a leading market position in food and animal safety categories with strong customer retention, while effectively managing its strategic initiatives under more conservative financial policies. Quantitatively, ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained below 3.0x while maintaining a very good liquidity profile.

Ratings could be downgraded if the company faces increasing competition that results in elevated customers losses, pressuring Neogen's revenue and earnings, as well as its position as the market share leader in key diagnostic categories. Ratings could also be downgraded if the company is unable to successfully manage the combination with 3M Food Safety, or if Neogen is unable to pass through input cost inflation to customers on a sustained basis. In addition, ratings could be downgraded if the company pursues a more aggressive financial policy. Quantitatively, the ratings could be downgraded if adjusted debt to EBITDA is sustained above 4.0x.

Neogen (NASDAQ: NEOG) is a global diversified platform serving food and animal safety end-markets, with a focus on testing and/or diagnostic consumable products. Pro forma for the combination with 3M Food Safety, the company's revenue mix will be approximately 70% concentrated on food safety products, with the remainder serving the animal safety and genomics end-markets. Total pro forma revenue for the combined company in the LTM period ending 2/28/22 was $883 million.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Medical Products and Devices published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75796. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

