Moody's assigns Ba3 CFR to Garden SpinCo ("Neogen"); outlook stable

info

Yes No
Moodys.com
Terms of Use
REGULATORY
.
SUSTAINABILITY
.
DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION
CAREERS
.
ABOUT US
.
CONTACT US
HOME
Please Note
We brought you to this page based on your search query. If this isn't what you are looking for, you can continue to Search Results for ""
The maximum number of items you can export is 3,000. Please reduce your list by using the filtering tool to the left.
Close
Close
Email Research
Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed.
Recipient's
Email

Use semicolon to separate each address, limit to 20 addresses.
Enter the
characters you see
Can't read?
Try a new set
Send Cancel
Close
Email Research
Thank you for your interest in sharing Moody's Research. You have reached the daily limit of Research email sharings.
OK
Close
Thank you!
You have successfully sent the research.
Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access.
OK
Already a customer?
LOG IN
Don't want to see this again?
REGISTER
OR
Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com:

PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN!

 

By clicking “I AGREE”, you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody’s information that becomes accessible to you (the “Information”). References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s Corporation. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates..

 

Terms of One-Time Website Use

 

1.             Unless you have entered into an express written contract with www.moodys.com to the contrary and/or agreed to the Terms of Use at www.moodys.com or ratings.moodys.com, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form.                   

 

2.             CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S MATERIALS FOUND ON WWW.MOODYS.COM OR SITES OTHER THAN RATINGS.MOODYS.COM MAY NOT BE DISPLAYED IN REAL TIME. FOR REAL-TIME DISPLAYS OF CREDIT RATINGS AND OTHER INFORMATION REQUIRED TO BE DISCLOSED BY MIS PURSUANT TO APPLICABLE LAW OR REGULATION, PLEASE USE RATINGS.MOODYS.COM.           

 

3.             You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever.

 

4.             To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information.     

 

5.             You agree to read and be bound by the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information.​​​

 

6.             You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​

I AGREE
Related Issuers
Related Research
Rating Action:

Moody's assigns Ba3 CFR to Garden SpinCo ("Neogen"); outlook stable

27 May 2022

New York, May 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned ratings to Garden SpinCo Corporation (following the combination referred to below, "Neogen"), including a Ba3 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR"), a Ba3-PD Probability of Default Rating ("PDR"), and Ba2 ratings to the proposed first lien senior secured credit facilities. The outlook is stable.

The ratings assignments are in connection with Neogen's combination with 3M Company's (A1/Stable) Food Safety Division where the company seeks to raise new credit facilities consisting of a $150 million senior secured first lien revolver (undrawn at close), and a $650 million senior secured first lien term loan. The ratings also incorporate an expected $350 million senior unsecured debt issuance. Proceeds from the new debt will be used to make a cash dividend to 3M. In addition, the combination will be financed with new Neogen equity issued to 3M shareholders, whereby Neogen shareholders will own 49.9% of the combined company, and 3M shareholders will own 50.1%. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of calendar-year 2022, subject to Neogen shareholder approval and other required regulatory approvals.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Garden SpinCo Corporation

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned Ba3-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Assigned SGL-1

.... Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan A, Assigned Ba2 (LGD3)

.... Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned Ba2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Garden SpinCo Corporation

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

ESG factors are material to the ratings assignment. Social risk considerations include responsible production and customer relations. These include exposure to litigation that can have reputational and financial impact, if products are determined to be defective, including in the company's core food safety diagnostic product portfolio. Positive social considerations include favorable demographic and societal trends, such as rising regulatory standards for food and animal safety products globally. Governance considerations reflect the company's moderate pro forma leverage of 4.1x (on Moody's adjusted basis) as of 2/28/22, partially mitigated by management's long-term leverage target at below 2.0x, and our expectation that Moody's adjusted leverage will trend toward the mid-3x range over the next 12-18 months.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Neogen's Ba3 Corporate Family Rating broadly reflects its top market position in food and animal safety products globally. The company benefits from a high proportion of consumable sales (approximately 95% of revenue pro forma for the combination with 3M Food Safety) that are recurring in nature and carry attractive margins. The company's consumable products generally follow a "razor/razorblade" model, whereby Neogen places a specialized testing instrument at the customer site, with subsequent recurring sales of corresponding testing products (such as vials or swabs). The credit rating is further supported by a highly diversified end-customer base, comprised primarily of food processors, contract labs, and customers in other adjacent end-markets.

The Ba3 rating is constrained by the company's lack of long-term contracts with the majority of customers, with Neogen delivering goods on a per-order basis. That said, this risk is partially offset by the company's good historical customer retention that is typically over 90%. The ratings also take into consideration the company's lack of FDA regulation on the majority of its product portfolio, which may lower barriers to entry for potential competitors. Key risks also include Neogen's lack of diversification from its niche focus on food and animal safety (with a concentration on diagnostics/testing), which may expose it to high business risk, such as potential manufacturing issues, product defects or increasing competition. Finally, the rating accounts for execution risk related to the combination of Neogen with 3M's Food Safety segment (less than 1% of 3M's total revenue).

The outlook is stable. Moody's expects that leverage will improve vis-à-vis earnings growth, and that adjusted debt/EBITDA will trend toward the mid-3x range (on Moody's adjusted basis) over the next 12-18 months. Moody's expects demand from the company's core food and contract lab customer base to remain steady over the intermediate-term.

The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating of SGL-1 reflects Moody's expectation that Neogen's liquidity will remain very good over the next 12 to 18 months. Neogen's liquidity is supported by over $300 million of cash at the transaction close. Moody's estimates that Neogen will generate at least $60 million of free cash flow in fiscal year 2023 (ending May 31, 2023). External liquidity is supported by a new 5-year revolving credit facility that provides for borrowings of $150 million. This facility has a Maximum Total Leverage covenant of 4.5x, and a Minimum Interest Coverage Ratio of 2.5x. Alternative sources of liquidity are limited as substantially all assets are pledged.

The Ba2 ratings on the proposed first-lien credit facilities are one notch higher than the Ba3 CFR. This reflects the benefit of the credit facilities' first priority lien on substantially all assets along with the loss absorption provided by an expected issuance of $350 million in senior unsecured debt.

As proposed, the new credit facilities are expected to provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors. The credit facility contains incremental debt capacity up to the greater of $300 million and 100.0% of consolidated EBITDA, plus unlimited first lien debt subject to a 3.0x first lien net leverage ratio (if pari passu secured). No portion of the incremental may be incurred with an earlier maturity than the initial term loans.

The credit facilities also include provisions allowing the transfer of assets to unrestricted subsidiaries, subject to "blocker" provisions which provide that no intellectual property that is material to the company and its subsidiaries, taken as a whole, shall be: (i) owned by an unrestricted subsidiary at the time of designation; and (ii) transferred from any Loan Party to an unrestricted subsidiary after the Closing Date, other than non-exclusive licenses.

Non-wholly-owned subsidiaries are not required to provide guarantees; dividends or transfers resulting in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees, with no explicit protective provisions limiting such guarantee releases.

The credit agreement provides some limitations on up-tiering transactions, including the requirement that each lender directly and adversely affected consents to expressly subordinate (i) the liens on the collateral to liens on such collateral securing any other indebtedness and (ii) the right of payment of the obligations to the right of payment of any other indebtedness, except for any other debt permitted by the terms of the credit agreement to be secured on a senior basis to the credit facilities or each adversely affected lender has been offered a bona fide opportunity to fund or provide its pro rata share of the senior indebtedness on the same terms as set forth in the credit facilities documentation.

The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement may be materially different.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Neogen's ESG Credit Impact Score is moderately negative (CIS-3). The score reflects low exposure to environmental risks, and moderately negative exposure to social risks primarily due to potential reputational and litigation risks if its products are deemed defective and/or lack accuracy. In addition, the score reflects moderately negative governance risk with an adequate governance structure, moderate leverage at close, and a more conservative leverage target at below 2.0x over time.

Neogen has neutral to low credit exposure to environmental considerations (E-2 issuer profile score), in line with exposure from the medical products and devices industry. Neogen manufactures products that pose limited environmental risks, including food and animal safety tests.

Credit exposure to social risks is moderately negative (S-3). Neogen faces social risk from responsible production and customer relations. These include exposure to litigation that can have reputational and financial impact, if products are determined to be defective, including in the company's core food safety diagnostic product portfolio. Positive social considerations include favorable demographic and societal trends, such as rising regulatory standards for food and animal product safety across the globe.

Governance risk is moderately negative (G-3), reflecting the company's adequate governance structure, good track record of risk management and generally conservative financial policies. The company has a long-term leverage target at below 2.0x.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings upside is unlikely in the near-term as the company completes its integration with 3M Food Safety over the next 12-24 months. Longer-term, assuming a successful combination, ratings could be upgraded if Neogen is able to maintain a leading market position in food and animal safety categories with strong customer retention, while effectively managing its strategic initiatives under more conservative financial policies. Quantitatively, ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained below 3.0x while maintaining a very good liquidity profile.

Ratings could be downgraded if the company faces increasing competition that results in elevated customers losses, pressuring Neogen's revenue and earnings, as well as its position as the market share leader in key diagnostic categories. Ratings could also be downgraded if the company is unable to successfully manage the combination with 3M Food Safety, or if Neogen is unable to pass through input cost inflation to customers on a sustained basis. In addition, ratings could be downgraded if the company pursues a more aggressive financial policy. Quantitatively, the ratings could be downgraded if adjusted debt to EBITDA is sustained above 4.0x.

Neogen (NASDAQ: NEOG) is a global diversified platform serving food and animal safety end-markets, with a focus on testing and/or diagnostic consumable products. Pro forma for the combination with 3M Food Safety, the company's revenue mix will be approximately 70% concentrated on food safety products, with the remainder serving the animal safety and genomics end-markets. Total pro forma revenue for the combined company in the LTM period ending 2/28/22 was $883 million.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Medical Products and Devices published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75796. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of  the guarantor entity.  Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Michael Weinstein
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Ola Hannoun-Costa
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

No Related Data.
© 2022 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

Moodys.com