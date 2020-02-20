Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Rating Action: Moody's assigns Ba3 CFR to Warner Music's WMG Acquisition Corp., affirms secured debt at Ba3 and upgrades unsecured notes to B2; outlook stable 20 Feb 2020 Approximately $3 billion of rated debt impacted New York, February 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned to WMG Acquisition Corp. ("Acquisition Corp.") a Ba3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and Ba3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR). In connection with this rating action, Moody's affirmed Acquisition Corp.'s senior secured notes and senior secured term loan ratings at Ba3 and upgraded the senior unsecured notes to B2 from B3. Concurrently, Moody's withdrew the B1 CFR, B1-PD PDR and stable outlook from WMG Holdings Corp. Acquisition Corp.'s rating outlook is stable. Acquisition Corp. is a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of WMG Holdings Corp. ("Holdings") and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Warner Music Group Corp. ("WMG" or the "company"). WMG guarantees the note obligations at Acquisition Corp. and produces consolidating financial statements that separately break out Acquisition Corp. Moody's transitioned the CFR to Acquisition Corp. from Holdings because Acquisition Corp. is currently the senior-most debt-issuing entity within the WMG corporate structure and WMG's debts reside at Acquisition Corp. The Ba3 ratings on the secured notes and term loan match the CFR to reflect the preponderance of secured debt in WMG's capital structure (nearly 90%) and Moody's expectation that this secured class will remain the vast majority of debt over the rating horizon. The B2 rating on the senior unsecured notes reflects their lack of security interest in the collateral package and structural subordination to the secured debt obligations. Following is a summary of today's rating actions: Assignments: ..Issuer: WMG Acquisition Corp. Corporate Family Rating, Assigned Ba3 Probability of Default Rating, Assigned Ba3-PD Ratings Affirmed: ..Issuer: WMG Acquisition Corp. $1.326 Billion Outstanding Senior Secured Term Loan due 2023, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD3) $300 Million 5.000% Senior Secured Notes due 2023, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD3) €311 Million 4.125% Senior Secured Notes due 2024, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD3) $220 Million 4.875% Senior Secured Notes due 2024, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD3) €445 Million 3.625% Senior Secured Notes due 2026, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD3) Ratings Upgraded: ..Issuer: WMG Acquisition Corp. $325 Million 5.500% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2026, Upgraded to B2 (LGD6) from B3 (LGD6) Ratings Withdrawn: ..Issuer: WMG Holdings Corp. Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn, previously B1 Probability of Default Rating, Withdrawn previously B1-PD Outlook Actions: ..Issuer: WMG Acquisition Corp. Outlook, Remains Stable ..Issuer: WMG Holdings Corp. Outlook, Withdrawn, previously Stable RATINGS RATIONALE The Ba3 CFR reflects Moody's expectation that Acquisition Corp.'s ultimate parent, Warner Music Group Corp., will experience 8%-10% revenue growth driven by continued strong secular adoption of digital music streaming services by consumers, especially in underpenetrated overseas markets. Moody's projects WMG will improve financial leverage and operate with total debt to EBITDA in the 4x area (as calculated by Moody's) by the end of 2020, buoyed by EBITDA growth and adjusted EBITDA margins improving to the upper end of the 16%-20% range (as calculated by Moody's). The company will benefit from extending into new markets for licensing music content, expanding global scale and improving operating efficiencies. WMG recently filed a Form S-1 to publicly list a portion of its common shares. While WMG will continue to be a controlled company owned by Access Industries, a public listing will give the company access to an additional source of capital. Moody's views the IPO positively because WMG will no longer rely exclusively on the debt or private capital markets for investment and growth opportunities and corporate governance will likely improve after its shares are listed publicly. The Ba3 rating is bolstered by WMG's position as the world's third largest music industry player. WMG is experiencing share gains supported by an extensive recorded music library and music publishing assets, which drive recurring revenue streams. The company benefits from the music industry's fifth consecutive year of growth expected in 2019 as listeners globally increasingly subscribe to on-demand music streaming services and streaming platforms grow their demand to license WMG's music content. The company's business model, in which the bulk of revenue is generated by proven artists or its music catalog (less volatile) combined with ongoing investments in new recording artist and songwriter development to institutionalize a pipeline of recurring hit songs, helps moderate recorded music volatility. WMG maintains an attractive music catalog, with over 1 million copyrights from more than 70,000 songwriters and composers, and good geographic diversity and monetization characteristics. The rating is constrained by WMG's historically variable and seasonal recorded music revenue (about 85% of revenue), albeit increasingly less cyclical in large digital streaming markets, coupled with low visibility into results of upcoming release schedules as well as anticipated deceleration and/or declines in certain revenue segments (i.e., physical media and digital downloads). Potential headwinds from the slow transition from physical to digital among a few large countries and the music industry's revenue challenges that prevent full maximization of content value from user-uploaded videos to WMG's songwriters and rights holders also weigh on the rating. A social impact that Moody's considers in WMG's credit profile is consumers' increasing usage of on-demand music streaming services. Given that WMG is one of a handful of leading providers of highly desirable music content, the streaming providers have no other choice but to license WMG's content for their platforms to remain competitive and ensure listeners have access to their favorite songs. This will continue to benefit WMG and support solid revenue and EBITDA growth fundamentals over the next several years. Though WMG is owned by a private industrial group, Moody's views governance risk to be moderate compared to issuers owned by traditional private equity sponsors given that Access Industries has exhibited a fairly prudent financial strategy and deleveraging track record at WMG. Further, Moody's expects governance to improve after the IPO given the expected accountability to public owners. Moody's expects that WMG will maintain good liquidity supported by cash levels of at least $150 million (cash balances were $462 million at 31 December 2019), access to the unrated $180 million revolving credit facility maturing January 2023 (currently undrawn) and free cash flow generation of $200-$275 million over the next 12 months. Following the anticipated IPO, Moody's expects WMG to revise its dividend policy to institute a regular dividend for all four quarters and terminate the prior policy of a regular quarterly dividend in Q1 through Q3 and variable dividend in Q4. This will produce more predictable free cash flow. The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation for continued improvement in recorded music industry fundamentals combined with WMG's position as the world's third largest music content provider with global diversification and an enhanced recorded music repertoire. Moody's projects EBITDA growth to be driven by improved margins as a result of robust streaming revenue growth, increasing value of WMG's music content, realization of synergies and solid returns from: (i) investments in artists and marketing, branding and merchandising; (ii) enhancements to the company's IT systems infrastructure and analytics; (iii) declines in lower margin physical media; and (iv) elimination of the management fee paid to Access Industries. Ratings could be upgraded if WMG exhibits sustained revenue growth in the recorded music business, EBITDA margin expansion, continued decrease in earnings volatility and higher returns on investments. Upward pressure on ratings could also occur if Moody's expects total debt to EBITDA will be sustained below 3.5x (Moody's adjusted) with free cash flow to debt of at least 7.5% (Moody's adjusted). Ratings could be downgraded if competitive or pricing pressures lead to a decline in revenue or higher operating expenses (e.g., increased artist and repertoire (A&R) investments), EBITDA margins contract or sizable debt-financed acquisitions raises debt to EBITDA to above 4.5x (Moody's adjusted) for an extended period of time. There would be downward pressure on ratings if EBITDA or liquidity were to weaken resulting in free cash flow to debt sustained below 5% (Moody's adjusted). The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. With headquarters in New York, NY, WMG Acquisition Corp. is a an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of privately-held Warner Music Group Corp. ("WMG"), a leading music content provider operating domestically and overseas. Excluding corporate overhead and eliminations, recorded music accounts for roughly 85% of revenue while music publishing accounts for about 15%. Based on WMG's current library, the company's diverse catalog includes 13 of the top 50 best-selling albums of all time in the US and a library of over 1 million copyrights from more than 70,000 songwriters and composers. Access Industries, Inc., a privately-held industrial group, acquired WMG for approximately $3.3 billion in July 2011. WMG's revenue totaled $4.5 billion for the twelve months ended 31 December 2019. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. With reference to the withdrawal of the ratings of WMG Holdings Corp.: The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Gregory A. Fraser, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Stephen Sohn

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

