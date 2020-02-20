Moody's assigns Ba3 CFR to Warner Music's WMG Acquisition Corp., affirms secured debt at Ba3 and upgrades unsecured notes to B2; outlook stable

|
|
20 Feb 2020
Approximately $3 billion of rated debt impacted
New York, February 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned to
WMG Acquisition Corp. ("Acquisition Corp.")
a Ba3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and Ba3-PD Probability of Default
Rating (PDR). In connection with this rating action, Moody's
affirmed Acquisition Corp.'s senior secured notes and senior
secured term loan ratings at Ba3 and upgraded the senior unsecured notes
to B2 from B3. Concurrently, Moody's withdrew the B1
CFR, B1-PD PDR and stable outlook from WMG Holdings Corp.
Acquisition Corp.'s rating outlook is stable.
Acquisition Corp. is a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of
WMG Holdings Corp. ("Holdings") and an indirect wholly-owned
subsidiary of Warner Music Group Corp. ("WMG" or the "company").
WMG guarantees the note obligations at Acquisition Corp. and produces
consolidating financial statements that separately break out Acquisition
Corp. Moody's transitioned the CFR to Acquisition Corp.
from Holdings because Acquisition Corp. is currently the senior-most
debt-issuing entity within the WMG corporate structure and WMG's
debts reside at Acquisition Corp. The Ba3 ratings on the secured
notes and term loan match the CFR to reflect the preponderance of secured
debt in WMG's capital structure (nearly 90%) and Moody's
expectation that this secured class will remain the vast majority of debt
over the rating horizon. The B2 rating on the senior unsecured
notes reflects their lack of security interest in the collateral package
and structural subordination to the secured debt obligations.
Following is a summary of today's rating actions:
Assignments:
..Issuer: WMG Acquisition Corp.
Corporate Family Rating, Assigned Ba3
Probability of Default Rating, Assigned Ba3-PD
Ratings Affirmed:
..Issuer: WMG Acquisition Corp.
$1.326 Billion Outstanding Senior Secured Term Loan
due 2023, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD3)
$300 Million 5.000% Senior Secured Notes
due 2023, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD3)
€311 Million 4.125% Senior Secured Notes due
2024, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD3)
$220 Million 4.875% Senior Secured Notes
due 2024, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD3)
€445 Million 3.625% Senior Secured Notes due
2026, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD3)
Ratings Upgraded:
..Issuer: WMG Acquisition Corp.
$325 Million 5.500% Senior Unsecured Notes
due 2026, Upgraded to B2 (LGD6) from B3 (LGD6)
Ratings Withdrawn:
..Issuer: WMG Holdings Corp.
Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn, previously B1
Probability of Default Rating, Withdrawn previously B1-PD
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: WMG Acquisition Corp.
Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: WMG Holdings Corp.
Outlook, Withdrawn, previously Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Ba3 CFR reflects Moody's expectation that Acquisition Corp.'s
ultimate parent, Warner Music Group Corp., will experience
8%-10% revenue growth driven by continued strong
secular adoption of digital music streaming services by consumers,
especially in underpenetrated overseas markets. Moody's projects
WMG will improve financial leverage and operate with total debt to EBITDA
in the 4x area (as calculated by Moody's) by the end of 2020,
buoyed by EBITDA growth and adjusted EBITDA margins improving to the upper
end of the 16%-20% range (as calculated by Moody's).
The company will benefit from extending into new markets for licensing
music content, expanding global scale and improving operating efficiencies.
WMG recently filed a Form S-1 to publicly list a portion of its
common shares. While WMG will continue to be a controlled company
owned by Access Industries, a public listing will give the company
access to an additional source of capital. Moody's views
the IPO positively because WMG will no longer rely exclusively on the
debt or private capital markets for investment and growth opportunities
and corporate governance will likely improve after its shares are listed
publicly.
The Ba3 rating is bolstered by WMG's position as the world's third
largest music industry player. WMG is experiencing share gains
supported by an extensive recorded music library and music publishing
assets, which drive recurring revenue streams. The company
benefits from the music industry's fifth consecutive year of growth
expected in 2019 as listeners globally increasingly subscribe to on-demand
music streaming services and streaming platforms grow their demand to
license WMG's music content. The company's business
model, in which the bulk of revenue is generated by proven artists
or its music catalog (less volatile) combined with ongoing investments
in new recording artist and songwriter development to institutionalize
a pipeline of recurring hit songs, helps moderate recorded music
volatility. WMG maintains an attractive music catalog, with
over 1 million copyrights from more than 70,000 songwriters and
composers, and good geographic diversity and monetization characteristics.
The rating is constrained by WMG's historically variable and seasonal
recorded music revenue (about 85% of revenue), albeit increasingly
less cyclical in large digital streaming markets, coupled with low
visibility into results of upcoming release schedules as well as anticipated
deceleration and/or declines in certain revenue segments (i.e.,
physical media and digital downloads). Potential headwinds from
the slow transition from physical to digital among a few large countries
and the music industry's revenue challenges that prevent full maximization
of content value from user-uploaded videos to WMG's songwriters
and rights holders also weigh on the rating.
A social impact that Moody's considers in WMG's credit profile
is consumers' increasing usage of on-demand music streaming
services. Given that WMG is one of a handful of leading providers
of highly desirable music content, the streaming providers have
no other choice but to license WMG's content for their platforms
to remain competitive and ensure listeners have access to their favorite
songs. This will continue to benefit WMG and support solid revenue
and EBITDA growth fundamentals over the next several years. Though
WMG is owned by a private industrial group, Moody's views
governance risk to be moderate compared to issuers owned by traditional
private equity sponsors given that Access Industries has exhibited a fairly
prudent financial strategy and deleveraging track record at WMG.
Further, Moody's expects governance to improve after the IPO
given the expected accountability to public owners.
Moody's expects that WMG will maintain good liquidity supported
by cash levels of at least $150 million (cash balances were $462
million at 31 December 2019), access to the unrated $180
million revolving credit facility maturing January 2023 (currently undrawn)
and free cash flow generation of $200-$275 million
over the next 12 months. Following the anticipated IPO, Moody's
expects WMG to revise its dividend policy to institute a regular dividend
for all four quarters and terminate the prior policy of a regular quarterly
dividend in Q1 through Q3 and variable dividend in Q4. This will
produce more predictable free cash flow.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation for continued improvement
in recorded music industry fundamentals combined with WMG's position as
the world's third largest music content provider with global diversification
and an enhanced recorded music repertoire. Moody's projects
EBITDA growth to be driven by improved margins as a result of robust streaming
revenue growth, increasing value of WMG's music content,
realization of synergies and solid returns from: (i) investments
in artists and marketing, branding and merchandising; (ii)
enhancements to the company's IT systems infrastructure and analytics;
(iii) declines in lower margin physical media; and (iv) elimination
of the management fee paid to Access Industries.
Ratings could be upgraded if WMG exhibits sustained revenue growth in
the recorded music business, EBITDA margin expansion, continued
decrease in earnings volatility and higher returns on investments.
Upward pressure on ratings could also occur if Moody's expects total
debt to EBITDA will be sustained below 3.5x (Moody's adjusted)
with free cash flow to debt of at least 7.5% (Moody's
adjusted). Ratings could be downgraded if competitive or pricing
pressures lead to a decline in revenue or higher operating expenses (e.g.,
increased artist and repertoire (A&R) investments), EBITDA margins
contract or sizable debt-financed acquisitions raises debt to EBITDA
to above 4.5x (Moody's adjusted) for an extended period of
time. There would be downward pressure on ratings if EBITDA or
liquidity were to weaken resulting in free cash flow to debt sustained
below 5% (Moody's adjusted).
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016. Please see the Rating
Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this
methodology.
With headquarters in New York, NY, WMG Acquisition Corp.
is a an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of privately-held
Warner Music Group Corp. ("WMG"), a leading music
content provider operating domestically and overseas. Excluding
corporate overhead and eliminations, recorded music accounts for
roughly 85% of revenue while music publishing accounts for about
15%. Based on WMG's current library, the company's
diverse catalog includes 13 of the top 50 best-selling albums of
all time in the US and a library of over 1 million copyrights from more
than 70,000 songwriters and composers. Access Industries,
Inc., a privately-held industrial group, acquired
WMG for approximately $3.3 billion in July 2011.
WMG's revenue totaled $4.5 billion for the twelve
months ended 31 December 2019.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
With reference to the withdrawal of the ratings of WMG Holdings Corp.:
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Gregory A. Fraser, CFA
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Stephen Sohn
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
