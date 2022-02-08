Moody's assigns Ba3 corporate family rating and B1 term loan rating to CTC Holdings, L.P., outlook stable

New York, February 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned a B1 rating to CTC Holdings, L.P.'s (CTC) proposed senior secured term loan. Moody's also assigned to CTC a Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR). CTC's outlook is stable.

Assignments:

..Issuer: CTC Holdings, L.P.

....Corporate Family Rating, Assigned Ba3

....Senior Secured Term Loan, Assigned B1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: CTC Holdings, L.P.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's said CTC expects to borrow about $300 million and intends to use the net proceeds for trading capital and general corporate purposes. Moody's said the Ba3 CFR reflects CTC's profitable track record and competency as an options market maker, its liquid balance sheet and its growing levels of capital. The CFR also reflects the firm's sustained oversight from a highly engaged ownership and leadership team and culture centered around risk management, with a strong track record navigating various challenging operating environments.

Nonetheless, Moody's said there is an inherently high level of operational and market risk in CTC's relatively narrow principal trading and market making activities, that could result in rapid and severe losses and a deterioration in liquidity and funding in the event of a severe risk management failure. Such operational and market risks have historically been successfully mitigated by CTC's generally short-lived trade positions in liquid exchange-traded securities, prudent hedging of exposure to directional price movements, and robust framework of risk monitoring, position limits and multi-layered approach to technology risk controls. However, there is a risk that the adherence to an extremely strong and effective controls and risk management culture could become somewhat diluted with ongoing growth and expansion of the firm's operations.

The ratings also incorporate CTC's relatively narrow concentration and specialization in options trading. While the company has demonstrated scale, competence and ability to succeed within options market making, Moody's considers the limited diversification into other product classes as a constraint to its credit profile, especially compared to peers that have extensive trading capabilities spanning multiple asset classes and product lines.

In addition, Moody's noted that CTC's gradual expansion into lower-frequency, longer duration trading strategies (holding positions for days to weeks) complements its traditional higher-frequency market making activities and provides a competitive benefit. However, the increased capital intensity of longer-lived strategies could pose greater risks for the firm's creditors if not properly managed. CTC's core options market making business results in a high level of balance sheet leverage as measured by tangible assets / tangible equity due to the grossing-up of long and short trading positions in closely related positions in the same underlying symbol. However, Moody's noted that the absolute level of reported balance sheet leverage somewhat overstates the market risk associated with adverse market movements or declining asset values. As part of its market making activities, CTC's aims to hedge exposure to directional price moves of the underlying assets with offsetting long and short options positions within the same underlying symbol. CTC's balance sheet intensive trading approach also creates reliance on prime broker relationships. Moody's expects that CTC's term loan issuance will lead to a modest increase in balance sheet leverage, but believes this increase is offset by the benefits of adding more stable long-term funding to its balance sheet.

CTC has generally grown its equity capital base through earnings retention and capital contributions from its members. However, Moody's observed that CTC's partnership structure has resulted in sizeable capital distributions in excess of net income during some prior periods. Nonetheless, Moody's said that CTC's capital base has expanded over the past two years, commensurate with the firm's growth, and that it believes CTC will maintain a capital distribution policy focused on earnings retention (net of required tax distributions to members).

Moody's said that the proposed B1 senior secured term loan was issued by CTC Holdings, L.P., which is the holding company of the corporate family, and accordingly this rating is one notch below the firm's Ba3 CFR because obligations at the holding company are structurally inferior to those of CTC's operating companies, where the preponderance of the group's liabilities reside.

Governance is highly relevant for CTC, as it is to all firms operating in the financial services industry. Corporate governance weaknesses can lead to a deterioration in a company's credit quality, while governance strengths can benefit its credit profile. Governance risks are largely internal rather than externally driven. Generally, we consider that the company's deliberative partnership-like culture, with key executives and employees maintaining a high level of involvement in control and management oversight, provides an effective governance framework. Nonetheless, corporate governance remains a key credit consideration and requires ongoing monitoring.

CTC's stable outlook is based on Moody's expectation that the firm will continue to generate solid profits and cash flows, sustain its healthy liquidity profile, and that its leaders will continue to place a high emphasis on maintaining an effective risk management and controls framework. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that the increase in debt will not lead to an increase in risk appetite.

CTC is an electronic proprietary trading firm that specializes in using internally developed automated trading algorithms to make markets in options on a variety of underlying asset classes and securities. CTC is headquartered in Chicago and has over 500 employees principally located in Chicago, New York, London, and Hong Kong.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

CTC's ratings could be upgraded should it sustainably improve the quality and diversity of its profitability and cash flows from the development of lower-risk ancillary business activities; grow its equity capital relative to its level of assets; and reduce reliance or change to more favorable terms in key prime brokerage relationships.

CTC's ratings could be downgraded if it were to suffer from a sustained reduction in profitability from market or regulatory changes or experience a substantial trading loss or risk control failure. CTC's ratings could also be downgraded if there were a significant reduction in equity capital or inability to increase capital alongside asset growth either through an unfavorable distribution policy or reduced profitability. Any adverse changes in corporate culture or management quality or shift towards a more aggressive risk appetite could also result in a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Securities Industry Market Makers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187332. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

