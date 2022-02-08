Moody's assigns Ba3 corporate family rating and B1 term loan rating to CTC Holdings, L.P., outlook stable

New York, February 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned
a B1 rating to CTC Holdings, L.P.'s (CTC) proposed
senior secured term loan. Moody's also assigned to CTC a Ba3 corporate
family rating (CFR). CTC's outlook is stable.
Assignments:
..Issuer: CTC Holdings, L.P.
....Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
Ba3
....Senior Secured Term Loan, Assigned
B1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: CTC Holdings, L.P.
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's said CTC expects to borrow about $300 million and intends
to use the net proceeds for trading capital and general corporate purposes.
Moody's said the Ba3 CFR reflects CTC's profitable track record and competency
as an options market maker, its liquid balance sheet and its growing
levels of capital. The CFR also reflects the firm's sustained
oversight from a highly engaged ownership and leadership team and culture
centered around risk management, with a strong track record navigating
various challenging operating environments.
Nonetheless, Moody's said there is an inherently high level of operational
and market risk in CTC's relatively narrow principal trading and market
making activities, that could result in rapid and severe losses
and a deterioration in liquidity and funding in the event of a severe
risk management failure. Such operational and market risks have
historically been successfully mitigated by CTC's generally short-lived
trade positions in liquid exchange-traded securities, prudent
hedging of exposure to directional price movements, and robust framework
of risk monitoring, position limits and multi-layered approach
to technology risk controls. However, there is a risk that
the adherence to an extremely strong and effective controls and risk management
culture could become somewhat diluted with ongoing growth and expansion
of the firm's operations.
The ratings also incorporate CTC's relatively narrow concentration
and specialization in options trading. While the company has demonstrated
scale, competence and ability to succeed within options market making,
Moody's considers the limited diversification into other product
classes as a constraint to its credit profile, especially compared
to peers that have extensive trading capabilities spanning multiple asset
classes and product lines.
In addition, Moody's noted that CTC's gradual expansion into
lower-frequency, longer duration trading strategies (holding
positions for days to weeks) complements its traditional higher-frequency
market making activities and provides a competitive benefit. However,
the increased capital intensity of longer-lived strategies could
pose greater risks for the firm's creditors if not properly managed.
CTC's core options market making business results in a high level
of balance sheet leverage as measured by tangible assets / tangible equity
due to the grossing-up of long and short trading positions in closely
related positions in the same underlying symbol. However,
Moody's noted that the absolute level of reported balance sheet
leverage somewhat overstates the market risk associated with adverse market
movements or declining asset values. As part of its market making
activities, CTC's aims to hedge exposure to directional price
moves of the underlying assets with offsetting long and short options
positions within the same underlying symbol. CTC's balance
sheet intensive trading approach also creates reliance on prime broker
relationships. Moody's expects that CTC's term loan
issuance will lead to a modest increase in balance sheet leverage,
but believes this increase is offset by the benefits of adding more stable
long-term funding to its balance sheet.
CTC has generally grown its equity capital base through earnings retention
and capital contributions from its members. However, Moody's
observed that CTC's partnership structure has resulted in sizeable
capital distributions in excess of net income during some prior periods.
Nonetheless, Moody's said that CTC's capital base has
expanded over the past two years, commensurate with the firm's
growth, and that it believes CTC will maintain a capital distribution
policy focused on earnings retention (net of required tax distributions
to members).
Moody's said that the proposed B1 senior secured term loan was issued
by CTC Holdings, L.P., which is the holding
company of the corporate family, and accordingly this rating is
one notch below the firm's Ba3 CFR because obligations at the holding
company are structurally inferior to those of CTC's operating companies,
where the preponderance of the group's liabilities reside.
Governance is highly relevant for CTC, as it is to all firms operating
in the financial services industry. Corporate governance weaknesses
can lead to a deterioration in a company's credit quality, while
governance strengths can benefit its credit profile. Governance
risks are largely internal rather than externally driven. Generally,
we consider that the company's deliberative partnership-like
culture, with key executives and employees maintaining a high level
of involvement in control and management oversight, provides an
effective governance framework. Nonetheless, corporate governance
remains a key credit consideration and requires ongoing monitoring.
CTC's stable outlook is based on Moody's expectation that the firm
will continue to generate solid profits and cash flows, sustain
its healthy liquidity profile, and that its leaders will continue
to place a high emphasis on maintaining an effective risk management and
controls framework. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectation
that the increase in debt will not lead to an increase in risk appetite.
CTC is an electronic proprietary trading firm that specializes in using
internally developed automated trading algorithms to make markets in options
on a variety of underlying asset classes and securities. CTC is
headquartered in Chicago and has over 500 employees principally located
in Chicago, New York, London, and Hong Kong.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
CTC's ratings could be upgraded should it sustainably improve the quality
and diversity of its profitability and cash flows from the development
of lower-risk ancillary business activities; grow its equity
capital relative to its level of assets; and reduce reliance or change
to more favorable terms in key prime brokerage relationships.
CTC's ratings could be downgraded if it were to suffer from a sustained
reduction in profitability from market or regulatory changes or experience
a substantial trading loss or risk control failure. CTC's
ratings could also be downgraded if there were a significant reduction
in equity capital or inability to increase capital alongside asset growth
either through an unfavorable distribution policy or reduced profitability.
Any adverse changes in corporate culture or management quality or shift
towards a more aggressive risk appetite could also result in a downgrade.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Securities Industry
Market Makers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at
https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187332.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
