Moody's assigns Ba3 corporate family rating to PFSI and B2 rating to its new backed senior unsecured notes; affirms Private National's B2 issuer rating

New York, September 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the B2 issuer rating for Private National Mortgage Acceptance Co, LLC. (Private National) and assigned a Ba3 corporate family rating and a B2 rating to PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI), Private National's corporate parent, and its planned $400 million backed senior unsecured notes maturing 2025. The notes will be guaranteed on an unsecured senior basis by each of PFSI's existing and future domestic subsidiaries, including Private National and PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, subject to certain exclusions. The company intends to use net proceeds from the offering to pay down its mortgage loan repurchase facilities. The outlooks for both Private National and PennyMac are stable. At the same time, we withdrew the Ba3 corporate family rating for Private National as per our practice to have the corporate family rating assigned to the most senior entity issuing debt in a corporate family.

Assignments:

..Issuer: PennyMac Financial Services Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned Ba3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B2

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Private National Mortgage Acceptance Co, LLC

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed B2

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: Private National Mortgage Acceptance Co, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn, previously rated Ba3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: PennyMac Financial Services Inc.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

..Issuer: Private National Mortgage Acceptance Co, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

PFSI's Ba3 corporate family rating reflects the company's solid track record of operational performance and a strengthening franchise position supporting its solid profitability, strong capital levels and the benefits to creditors from its experienced management team. Furthermore, the company's operations are modestly more diversified than other rated US non-bank mortgage companies, a credit positive.

The standalone assessment also takes into consideration PFSI's refinancing risks resulting from the company's reliance on confidence-sensitive short-term secured funding. In addition, the standalone assessment and ratings reflect the risks associated with the company's reliance on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (Ba3 negative) as an important funding vehicle and revenue source for its loan production and loan servicing business.

PFSI had a decline in capitalization, as measured by tangible common equity to tangible managed assets (TCE/TMA) to 10.7% at the end of the second quarter from 20.2% as of year-end 2019. The decline was due to the more than twofold increase in the company's assets during the second quarter, which stemmed from the addition of nearly $13.8 billion in loans eligible for repurchase to the company's balance sheet. The increase in loans eligible for repurchase reflects the increase in Ginnie Mae delinquent loans that PFSI services, primarily as a result of the pandemic and CARES Act forbearance requirements. Since PennyMac has an option (and not an obligation) to buy out these loans from the Ginnie Mae MBS pools, and likely will only do so when it is profitable, we also consider the company's capitalization as measured by TCE/adjusted TMA, which excludes these loans from the capital ratio. The company's capital levels are strong as measured by TCE/adjusted TMA, with the ratio increasing from 22.5% as of year-end 2019 to 23.6% as of Q2 2020.

Elevated origination volumes and strong gain-on-sale margins should support solid profitability for PFSI over the next 12-18 months.

The stable rating outlooks reflect our expectation that PFSI and Private National will be able to maintain their solid financial performance, minimize operational risk from past rapid growth, and maintain solid capital levels over the next 12-18 months.

Moody's has decided to withdraw the rating for its own business reasons. Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on its website, www.moodys.com.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if PFSI further strengthens its franchise position. In addition, positive ratings pressure could occur if the PFSI further diversifies its production channels and reduces its reliance on secured debt while maintaining solid capital levels such as if tangible common equity to adjusted tangible assets remains consistently above 20.0% and profitability, as measured by net income to average assets, remains consistently above 4.0%.

The ratings could be downgraded if financial performance deteriorates - for example, if net income to managed assets falls consistently below and is expected to remain below 2.5% or if leverage increases such that PFSI's tangible common equity to adjusted assets falls below and is expected to remain below 20.0%.

