Moody's assigns Ba3 corporate family rating to PFSI and B2 rating to its new backed senior unsecured notes; affirms Private National's B2 issuer rating

New York, September 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
affirmed the B2 issuer rating for Private National Mortgage Acceptance
Co, LLC. (Private National) and assigned a Ba3 corporate
family rating and a B2 rating to PennyMac Financial Services Inc.
(PFSI), Private National's corporate parent, and its
planned $400 million backed senior unsecured notes maturing 2025.
The notes will be guaranteed on an unsecured senior basis by each of PFSI's
existing and future domestic subsidiaries, including Private National
and PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, subject to certain exclusions.
The company intends to use net proceeds from the offering to pay down
its mortgage loan repurchase facilities. The outlooks for both
Private National and PennyMac are stable. At the same time,
we withdrew the Ba3 corporate family rating for Private National as per
our practice to have the corporate family rating assigned to the most
senior entity issuing debt in a corporate family.
Assignments:
..Issuer: PennyMac Financial Services Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
Ba3
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned B2
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Private National Mortgage Acceptance Co,
LLC
.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed B2
Withdrawals:
..Issuer: Private National Mortgage Acceptance Co,
LLC
.... Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn,
previously rated Ba3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: PennyMac Financial Services Inc.
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
..Issuer: Private National Mortgage Acceptance Co,
LLC
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
PFSI's Ba3 corporate family rating reflects the company's solid
track record of operational performance and a strengthening franchise
position supporting its solid profitability, strong capital levels
and the benefits to creditors from its experienced management team.
Furthermore, the company's operations are modestly more diversified
than other rated US non-bank mortgage companies, a credit
positive.
The standalone assessment also takes into consideration PFSI's refinancing
risks resulting from the company's reliance on confidence-sensitive
short-term secured funding. In addition, the standalone
assessment and ratings reflect the risks associated with the company's
reliance on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (Ba3 negative) as an important
funding vehicle and revenue source for its loan production and loan servicing
business.
PFSI had a decline in capitalization, as measured by tangible common
equity to tangible managed assets (TCE/TMA) to 10.7% at
the end of the second quarter from 20.2% as of year-end
2019. The decline was due to the more than twofold increase in
the company's assets during the second quarter, which stemmed
from the addition of nearly $13.8 billion in loans eligible
for repurchase to the company's balance sheet. The increase
in loans eligible for repurchase reflects the increase in Ginnie Mae delinquent
loans that PFSI services, primarily as a result of the pandemic
and CARES Act forbearance requirements. Since PennyMac has an option
(and not an obligation) to buy out these loans from the Ginnie Mae MBS
pools, and likely will only do so when it is profitable, we
also consider the company's capitalization as measured by TCE/adjusted
TMA, which excludes these loans from the capital ratio. The
company's capital levels are strong as measured by TCE/adjusted
TMA, with the ratio increasing from 22.5% as of year-end
2019 to 23.6% as of Q2 2020.
Elevated origination volumes and strong gain-on-sale margins
should support solid profitability for PFSI over the next 12-18
months.
The stable rating outlooks reflect our expectation that PFSI and Private
National will be able to maintain their solid financial performance,
minimize operational risk from past rapid growth, and maintain solid
capital levels over the next 12-18 months.
Moody's has decided to withdraw the rating for its own business reasons.
Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service Policy for Withdrawal of
Credit Ratings, available on its website, www.moodys.com.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if PFSI further strengthens its franchise
position. In addition, positive ratings pressure could occur
if the PFSI further diversifies its production channels and reduces its
reliance on secured debt while maintaining solid capital levels such as
if tangible common equity to adjusted tangible assets remains consistently
above 20.0% and profitability, as measured by net
income to average assets, remains consistently above 4.0%.
The ratings could be downgraded if financial performance deteriorates
- for example, if net income to managed assets falls consistently
below and is expected to remain below 2.5% or if leverage
increases such that PFSI's tangible common equity to adjusted assets
falls below and is expected to remain below 20.0%.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies
Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Gene Berman
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Ana Arsov
MD - Financial Institutions
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653