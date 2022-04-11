Moody's assigns Ba3 rating to AL GCX's proposed Term Loan B

Approximately $630 million of term loan affected

New York, April 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned first time ratings to AL GCX Holdings, LLC (AL GCX), including a Ba3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), a Ba3-PD Probability of Default Rating and a Ba3 rating to its proposed $630 million secured Term Loan B due 2029. The rating outlook is stable.

AL GCX will use the debt proceeds along with $259 million of equity contribution from a fund managed by ArcLight Capital Partners LLC (such fund, "ArcLight", unrated) to acquire a 25% interest in the Gulf Coast Express Pipeline ("GCX" or "the pipeline"). GCX is a 450 mile long natural gas pipeline with 2.02 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of takeaway capacity that transports natural gas from the Permian Basin to Gulf Coast markets. The pipeline was built at a total cost of roughly $1.8 billion, put in service in September 2019, and should generate roughly $320 million in annual EBITDA going forward.

On February 3, 2022, AL GCX entered into an agreement with Targa Resources Corp. (Targa, Baa3 stable) to acquire Targa's 25% non-operated interest in the pipeline for $857 million. AL GCX is wholly-owned by ArcLight and was formed to acquire Targa's interest in the pipeline.

Assignments:

..Issuer: AL GCX Holdings, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned Ba3-PD

.... Senior Secured Term Loan B, Assigned Ba3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: AL GCX Holdings, LLC

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

AL GCX's Ba3 CFR is supported by its highly stable cash flow underpinned by the 100% take-or-pay contracts (minimum volume commitments, MVCs) of the Gulf Coast Express pipeline that transports natural gas from the highly prolific and low-cost Permian Basin to various US Gulf Coast markets. More than two-thirds of GCX's projected revenue will come from investment-grade shippers with a weighted average remaining contract life of 7.5 years and most shippers having renewal options at contract expiration in late 2029. Additionally, GCX is jointly owned by highly rated companies that are also key shippers on the pipeline, including Kinder Morgan, Inc. as the operator (Baa2 stable, 34% ownership interest in GCX), DCP Midstream, LP (Ba1 stable, 25%) and Altus Midstream (16%) which is now part of a larger midstream company - Kinetik Holdings Inc. (unrated). The CFR is restrained by AL GCX's singular asset concentration, small scale relative to higher rated pipeline companies and high initial leverage. Notwithstanding the stability, high shipper quality and excellent location of the underlying pipeline, AL GCX will carry a heavy debt load with Debt/EBITDA exceeding 7x and Funds From Operations (FFO)/debt near 12% after the first full year of operation based on its proportionate share of GCX's distribution of about $80 million per annum. While the GCX pipeline is debt-free today, AL GCX is structurally subordinated to the operating pipeline entity, which has to cover all of its costs before distributing cash to its partners, which AL GCX then will use to cover its own operating and interest expenses as well as its required debt amortizations.

From a governance perspective, AL GCX will have the ability to elect one of the four Board members, and AL GCX will retain the "Initial Member" rights from Targa allowing it to exercise good control over all major decisions involving the pipeline, including debt incurrence, distribution policy, transfer of ownership, and growth spending.

The ratings also reflect the incorporation of the Minority Holding Companies Methodology as a secondary methodology into the analysis of AL GCX. The methodology describes the general principles for assessing entities such as AL GCX whose activities are limited to owning non-controlling interests in non-financial corporate entities. Considerations discussed in the methodology include subordination risk between the non-controlling owner and the underlying operating company, the stability of the operating company's distributions and coverage, and the extent of the non-controlling owner's influence on the governance of the operating company.

The secured Term Loan is rated Ba3, same as the Ba3 CFR, reflecting a single class of debt with no other priority-claim debt present ahead of the Term Loan in AL GCX's capital structure.

AL GCX will have adequate liquidity through 2023 based on fairly predictable distributions from GCX. Although AL GCX will not have a revolving credit facility, the company should be able to maintain a small cash balance to cover any unplanned operating expenses and will have a debt service reserve account backed by a $25 million letter of credit facility. The holding company is entirely dependent on cash distributions from GCX to service its debt and to support any sponsor distributions. Excess liquidity will be swept into mandatory Term Loan B debt prepayments based on preset debt/EBITDA levels. The Term Loan B requires the maintenance of a 1.1x minimum debt service coverage ratio covenant, which Moody's anticipates will be met by an acceptable margin.

The stable outlook reflects GCX's fully contracted and highly predictable cash flow profile and Moody's expectation of declining financial leverage over time.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

If debt/EBITDA declines near 5x with FFO/debt approaching 20% alongside a strong contractual position, a rating upgrade could be considered. A downgrade could occur should the credit quality of GCX's contracted shippers deteriorates, remaining contract term shortens significantly, or if FFO/debt cannot be sustained above 10%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Natural Gas Pipelines published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113727. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

AL GCX Holdings, LLC is an ArcLight backed holding company that owns a 25% non-operated interest in the Gulf Coast Express natural gas pipeline in Texas.

