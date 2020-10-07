Moody's assigns Ba3 rating to APi's proposed $250 million incremental senior secured credit facility; outlook remains stable

New York, October 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a Ba3 rating to APi Group DE, Inc.'s (APi) proposed $250 million incremental senior secured first lien term loan credit facility due 2026. All other ratings for the company remain unchanged. The outlook is stable.

The proceeds from the incremental credit facility will be used to fund several already entered into tuck-in acquisitions in the US and aboard that will further expand the company's footprint in Europe and strengthen its market position in safety services. Pro forma for the tuck-in acquisitions, the proposed financing will increase the company's leverage by approximately 0.4x turn of EBITDA. At December 31, 2020, Moody's projects APi's debt-to-EBITDA (inclusive of Moody's adjustments, which includes $637 million in multi-employer pension liabilities (MEPP)) will be 5.3x. Excluding the MEPP liabilities, Moody's projects APi's debt-to-EBITDA at year end 2020 will be 4.1x.

"With the proposed financing, APi is opportunistically funding inorganic initiatives at historically low LIBOR rates while retaining significant financial flexibility by maintaining a large cash balance," said Emile El Nems, a Moody's VP-Senior Analyst. "However, with the slight increase in leverage APi is also elevating its business risk profile."

The following rating actions were taken:

Assignments:

..Issuer: APi Group DE, Inc.

....Gtd Sr Sec 1st Lien Term Loan B, Ba3 (LGD3)

RATINGS RATIONALE

APi's Ba3 corporate family rating reflects the company's position as a market leading business service provider of safety, specialty and industrial services in over 200 locations worldwide. In addition, APi's credit rating is supported by its good liquidity profile with no significant debt maturities until 2026, and a commitment to a disciplined approach to balance sheet management. At the same time, the rating takes into consideration the company's exposure to cyclical end markets, the slight increase in leverage and low EBITA margins. Governance characteristics considered for APi, include willingness to maintain a net leverage target ratio of 2.0x to 2.5x (excluding Moody's adjustments).

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that despite the weak economic environment caused by the coronavirus outbreak, APi will enjoy stable profitability, generate significant free cash flow, maintain its solid cost control initiatives and demonstrate a continued disciplined approach to balance sheet management and liquidity.

APi's SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating reflects Moody's expectation that the company will maintain a good liquidity profile over the next 12 months, generate substantial free cash flow and maintain significant revolver availability. As of June 30, 2020, APi's good liquidity profile is supported by (i) $377 million in cash and (ii) $300 million first lien revolving credit facility expiring October 2024, of which $230 million was available. The company has no significant debt maturities due until October 2026 when its $1,450 million first lien senior secured term loan (amount inclusive of the proposed incremental $250 million facility) becomes due.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if:

» The company improves its free cash flow generation and maintains its good liquidity profile

» Adjusted debt-to-EBITDA is below 3.5x for a sustained period of time

» Adjusted EBITA-to-Interest expense is above 4.5x for a sustained period of time

» Retained cash flow-to-net debt is above 20%

The ratings could be downgraded if:

» The company's liquidity profile deteriorates

» Adjusted debt-to-EBITDA is above 4.5x for a sustained period of time

» Adjusted EBITA-to-Interest expense is below 3.0x for a sustained period of time

The principal methodology used in this rating was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in in New Brighton, MN, APi Group Corporation is a publicly traded company on the NYSE with the ticker symbol APG. Measured by revenue, APi Group Corporation is the largest provider of commercial life safety solutions and a top 5 specialty contractor servicing the industrial and commercial end markets in the U.S. with a broad customer base and a diversified revenue stream. The company operates in over 200 locations and generates over 95% of its revenue in North America, primarily in the United States. Revenue and adjusted EBITA for the year ended December 31, 2019 were $4.1 billion and $283 million, respectively.

