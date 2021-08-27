Moody's assigns Ba3 rating to Adani Green Energy's senior secured notes

Singapore, August 27, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Ba3 rating to the proposed USD
senior secured notes to be issued by Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL).
The outlook is stable.
AGEL will primarily use the proceeds from the USD notes to on-lend
to its direct and indirect subsidiaries for them to fund the development
of utility-scale renewable power projects.
Holders of the USD notes will benefit from security with 1) a first-ranking
charge over the amounts distributed from the operating entities and projects
to AGEL and 2) first-ranking charge over the senior debt reserve
account, senior debt amortization account, debt service reserve
account and senior debt restricted reserve account.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The Ba3 rating assigned to AGEL's proposed notes reflects the company's
(1) predictable cash flow backed by long-term power purchase agreements
(PPAs) that are supported by its large and diversified portfolio of solar
and wind generation projects, (2) significant capital spending plans,
(3) demonstrated capacity to deliver on growth projects, backed
by its experienced management team, and (4) very high financial
leverage," says Abhishek Tyagi, a Moody's Vice
President and Senior Credit Officer.
AGEL's operating cash flows are stable, given the geographic
diversification of its generation fleet reduces its exposure to potential
fluctuations in the availability of solar and wind resources.
Most of AGEL's projects have long-term PPAs with either central
government-owned or state government-owned utilities,
with predefined tariffs for the duration of the contract. As of
June 2021, AGEL's PPAs for operating projects had an average
remaining life of around 20 years, which provides visibility over
the company's long-term cash flow.
AGEL has outlined a long-term target to grow its generation capacity
to around 25 gigawatts (GW) by the end of the fiscal year ending 31 March
2025. This is around 5x its current operational capacity.
The Ba3 rating also considers AGEL's very high financial leverage,
primarily driven by additional debt to fund its development commitment
of around 20GW. Over the next two to three years, AGEL's
financial leverage — as measured by its consolidated cash flow from
operations pre-working capital (CFO pre-WC)/debt —
will be very high at about 2%-3%. Moody's
leverage metrics captures AGEL's consolidated debt balance,
including the debt extended by Total Energies Group (Total, A1 stable)
to Adani Green Energy Twenty Three Limited, a joint venture between
Total and AGEL.
AGEL's solid operational track record, underpinned by its
experienced management and project development teams, will support
its delivery of the new projects.
Moody's expects AGEL's financial metrics to gradually improve over time,
because its projects, once completed and operational, will
start contributing to group earnings. The extent and timing of
such improvements will depend on AGEL's growth plans and the incremental
debt that will be required for new development projects.
AGEL's credit profile is supported by its substantial shareholders --
Adani Group and Total Energies SE. Adani Group has a track record
of supporting the group company's funding requirements through equity
infusions or providing deeply subordinated loans. Such support
provides AGEL flexibility in managing its capital or unforeseen external
events.
AGEL's credit profile factors in Moody's assumption that any
funding shortfall for AGEL's capital spending plans that cannot
be covered by more senior debt due to covenants, will be met by
deeply subordinated shareholder loans or equity from sponsors.
In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors,
the AGEL benefits from positive macroeconomic and sectoral trends in renewable
energy and has low exposure to carbon transition risk. AGEL's
business is aligned with India's target to reduce its carbon footprint
to meet nationally determined contributions.
The Ba3 rating of the notes factors in moderate governance risk given
the concentrated shareholding of AGEL. However, this risk
is partially mitigated by the experienced management team, which
has demonstrated its strong commitment and ability to manage solar projects.
The management team is further supported by experienced board members
in the areas of corporate governance, business strategy, and
operational and financial capabilities, among others.
RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation of AGEL's
stable cash flows from long-term PPAs over the next few years and
delivery of new projects.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Upward rating momentum is unlikely over the next 12-18 months based
on AGEL's business profile and financial strategy. Nonetheless,
Moody's could upgrade the rating over time if AGEL sustains a higher
consolidated (CFO pre-WC)/debt of above 6%.
The rating could come under downward pressure if (1) AGEL's credit profile
deteriorates on a sustained basis, potentially because of weaker
operational performance, a delay in the commissioning of new projects
or aggressive acquisitions and capital spending beyond Moody's expectations
or (2) support from AGEL's shareholders weakens, as reflected by
a significant decrease in Adani Group and Total's shareholding in
AGEL or an increase in debt leverage without new equity capital.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Unregulated Utilities
and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at
https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1066389.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) is one of the largest independent renewable
power producers in India by operational generation capacity. As
of March 2021, AGEL had 3.67GW of operational renewable energy
capacity. In May 2021, AGEL announced an acquisition of a
full stake in SB Energy. This will add around 1.7GW of operational
capacity to its portfolio, taking its total operational capacity
to 5.37GW. AGEL is also developing 14.4GW of new
projects that it plans to commission over the next 4-5 years.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and
Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating
and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and
governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by
Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main
60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office
that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by
Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary
Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating
agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status
and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on
www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Abhishek Tyagi
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Project & Infrastructure Finance
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
50 Raffles Place #23-06
Singapore Land Tower
Singapore 48623
Singapore
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Ian Lewis
Associate Managing Director
Project & Infrastructure Finance
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
50 Raffles Place #23-06
Singapore Land Tower
Singapore 48623
Singapore
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077