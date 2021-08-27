Moody's assigns Ba3 rating to Adani Green Energy's senior secured notes

Singapore, August 27, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Ba3 rating to the proposed USD senior secured notes to be issued by Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL).

The outlook is stable.

AGEL will primarily use the proceeds from the USD notes to on-lend to its direct and indirect subsidiaries for them to fund the development of utility-scale renewable power projects.

Holders of the USD notes will benefit from security with 1) a first-ranking charge over the amounts distributed from the operating entities and projects to AGEL and 2) first-ranking charge over the senior debt reserve account, senior debt amortization account, debt service reserve account and senior debt restricted reserve account.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The Ba3 rating assigned to AGEL's proposed notes reflects the company's (1) predictable cash flow backed by long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) that are supported by its large and diversified portfolio of solar and wind generation projects, (2) significant capital spending plans, (3) demonstrated capacity to deliver on growth projects, backed by its experienced management team, and (4) very high financial leverage," says Abhishek Tyagi, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

AGEL's operating cash flows are stable, given the geographic diversification of its generation fleet reduces its exposure to potential fluctuations in the availability of solar and wind resources.

Most of AGEL's projects have long-term PPAs with either central government-owned or state government-owned utilities, with predefined tariffs for the duration of the contract. As of June 2021, AGEL's PPAs for operating projects had an average remaining life of around 20 years, which provides visibility over the company's long-term cash flow.

AGEL has outlined a long-term target to grow its generation capacity to around 25 gigawatts (GW) by the end of the fiscal year ending 31 March 2025. This is around 5x its current operational capacity.

The Ba3 rating also considers AGEL's very high financial leverage, primarily driven by additional debt to fund its development commitment of around 20GW. Over the next two to three years, AGEL's financial leverage — as measured by its consolidated cash flow from operations pre-working capital (CFO pre-WC)/debt — will be very high at about 2%-3%. Moody's leverage metrics captures AGEL's consolidated debt balance, including the debt extended by Total Energies Group (Total, A1 stable) to Adani Green Energy Twenty Three Limited, a joint venture between Total and AGEL.

AGEL's solid operational track record, underpinned by its experienced management and project development teams, will support its delivery of the new projects.

Moody's expects AGEL's financial metrics to gradually improve over time, because its projects, once completed and operational, will start contributing to group earnings. The extent and timing of such improvements will depend on AGEL's growth plans and the incremental debt that will be required for new development projects.

AGEL's credit profile is supported by its substantial shareholders -- Adani Group and Total Energies SE. Adani Group has a track record of supporting the group company's funding requirements through equity infusions or providing deeply subordinated loans. Such support provides AGEL flexibility in managing its capital or unforeseen external events.

AGEL's credit profile factors in Moody's assumption that any funding shortfall for AGEL's capital spending plans that cannot be covered by more senior debt due to covenants, will be met by deeply subordinated shareholder loans or equity from sponsors.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, the AGEL benefits from positive macroeconomic and sectoral trends in renewable energy and has low exposure to carbon transition risk. AGEL's business is aligned with India's target to reduce its carbon footprint to meet nationally determined contributions.

The Ba3 rating of the notes factors in moderate governance risk given the concentrated shareholding of AGEL. However, this risk is partially mitigated by the experienced management team, which has demonstrated its strong commitment and ability to manage solar projects. The management team is further supported by experienced board members in the areas of corporate governance, business strategy, and operational and financial capabilities, among others.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation of AGEL's stable cash flows from long-term PPAs over the next few years and delivery of new projects.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Upward rating momentum is unlikely over the next 12-18 months based on AGEL's business profile and financial strategy. Nonetheless, Moody's could upgrade the rating over time if AGEL sustains a higher consolidated (CFO pre-WC)/debt of above 6%.

The rating could come under downward pressure if (1) AGEL's credit profile deteriorates on a sustained basis, potentially because of weaker operational performance, a delay in the commissioning of new projects or aggressive acquisitions and capital spending beyond Moody's expectations or (2) support from AGEL's shareholders weakens, as reflected by a significant decrease in Adani Group and Total's shareholding in AGEL or an increase in debt leverage without new equity capital.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1066389. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) is one of the largest independent renewable power producers in India by operational generation capacity. As of March 2021, AGEL had 3.67GW of operational renewable energy capacity. In May 2021, AGEL announced an acquisition of a full stake in SB Energy. This will add around 1.7GW of operational capacity to its portfolio, taking its total operational capacity to 5.37GW. AGEL is also developing 14.4GW of new projects that it plans to commission over the next 4-5 years.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

