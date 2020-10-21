Moody's assigns Ba3 rating to Adevinta's €1.06 billion Senior Secured Notes; Outlook is negative

London, 21 October 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today assigned a Ba3 rating to the EUR1.06 billion worth of senior
secured notes (due 2025 and 2027) being issued by Adevinta ASA (Adevinta,
rated Ba3 Negative) to fund Adevinta's acquisition of 100%
of eBay Classifieds Group (eCG), the global classifieds arm of eBay
Inc ("eBay") announced in July 2020. The rating outlook
is negative.
The senior secured notes will rank pari-passu with the Ba3 rated
senior secured term loan B (consisting of two tranches of up to EUR900
million and up to USD500 million, respectively, maturing in
2027) and the EUR450 million revolving credit facility issued by Adevinta
ASA and Adevinta Finance AS (to accede as borrower) and by Oak DutchCo,
upon its accession as a borrower.
The senior secured notes as well as the term loans and the RCF will be
guaranteed by operating companies accounting for at least 80% of
consolidated EBITDA, and secured by share pledges, bank accounts
and intercompany receivables of the group.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Ba3 corporate family rating of Adevinta reflects (1) the creation
of the largest classifieds marketplace by revenue in Europe; (2)
the combined group's established brands and leading market positions in
most of its core markets, in particular the Government of France
(Aa2 Stable), the Government of Germany (Aaa Stable), the
Government of Spain (Baa1 Stable) and the Government of Brazil (Ba2 Stable);
(3) the diversified revenue stream by geography and verticals; and
(4) the solid medium term revenue and EBITDA growth prospects and the
strong free cash flow (FCF) generation.
The rating also reflects (1) the integration risks associated with the
transformational nature of the acquisition of eCG (2) some exposure to
the cyclical jobs vertical and online advertising; (3) the competitive
market environment and the constant threat of new disruptive technologies
and business models, which could in future pose a threat to the
group's established positions and margins; (4) the company's dependence
on third parties' technology service providers and search engine algorithms;
and (5) the high leverage at transaction closing, reflecting the
impact of the coronavirus and global lockdown measures, predominantly
in the first half of the year.
For detailed rating considerations, please refer to the press release
dated 13th October 2020. https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_434445
NEGATIVE RATING OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty around the delivery of the
business plan and the associated de-leveraging should the coronavirus
impact extend further into 2021.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward rating pressure could arise if (1) Adevinta maintains double digit
revenue growth, (2) the company's Moody's-adjusted gross
leverage declines below 4.0x, and (3) Free cash flow/ debt
(as adjusted by Moody's) increases above mid double digit percentages,
both on a sustained basis.
Negative pressure on the rating could develop if (1) Adevinta is negatively
impacted by disruptions related to coronavirus for a longer-than-expected
period of time (2) Adevinta's Moody's-adjusted gross leverage is
maintained at above 5.0x, and (3) Free cash flow/ debt (as
adjusted by Moody's) decreases to low-mid single digit percentages
on a sustained basis.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Adevinta ASA is a global online classified company operating generalist,
real estate, cars, jobs and other digital marketplaces in
16 countries in Europe, Latin America and North Africa. Adevinta
which was 100% owned by Schibsted, was spun off as a stand-alone
company and started trading shares with an IPO in 2019. Schibsted
retained 59% ownership in Adevinta since the time of the listing.
The company generated EUR740 million in revenues and EUR206 million in
EBITDA in 2019 (including revenue and EBITDA from joint ventures).
