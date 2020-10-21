Moody's assigns Ba3 rating to Adevinta's €1.06 billion Senior Secured Notes; Outlook is negative

London, 21 October 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today assigned a Ba3 rating to the EUR1.06 billion worth of senior secured notes (due 2025 and 2027) being issued by Adevinta ASA (Adevinta, rated Ba3 Negative) to fund Adevinta's acquisition of 100% of eBay Classifieds Group (eCG), the global classifieds arm of eBay Inc ("eBay") announced in July 2020. The rating outlook is negative.

The senior secured notes will rank pari-passu with the Ba3 rated senior secured term loan B (consisting of two tranches of up to EUR900 million and up to USD500 million, respectively, maturing in 2027) and the EUR450 million revolving credit facility issued by Adevinta ASA and Adevinta Finance AS (to accede as borrower) and by Oak DutchCo, upon its accession as a borrower.

The senior secured notes as well as the term loans and the RCF will be guaranteed by operating companies accounting for at least 80% of consolidated EBITDA, and secured by share pledges, bank accounts and intercompany receivables of the group.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba3 corporate family rating of Adevinta reflects (1) the creation of the largest classifieds marketplace by revenue in Europe; (2) the combined group's established brands and leading market positions in most of its core markets, in particular the Government of France (Aa2 Stable), the Government of Germany (Aaa Stable), the Government of Spain (Baa1 Stable) and the Government of Brazil (Ba2 Stable); (3) the diversified revenue stream by geography and verticals; and (4) the solid medium term revenue and EBITDA growth prospects and the strong free cash flow (FCF) generation.

The rating also reflects (1) the integration risks associated with the transformational nature of the acquisition of eCG (2) some exposure to the cyclical jobs vertical and online advertising; (3) the competitive market environment and the constant threat of new disruptive technologies and business models, which could in future pose a threat to the group's established positions and margins; (4) the company's dependence on third parties' technology service providers and search engine algorithms; and (5) the high leverage at transaction closing, reflecting the impact of the coronavirus and global lockdown measures, predominantly in the first half of the year.

For detailed rating considerations, please refer to the press release dated 13th October 2020. https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_434445

NEGATIVE RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty around the delivery of the business plan and the associated de-leveraging should the coronavirus impact extend further into 2021.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating pressure could arise if (1) Adevinta maintains double digit revenue growth, (2) the company's Moody's-adjusted gross leverage declines below 4.0x, and (3) Free cash flow/ debt (as adjusted by Moody's) increases above mid double digit percentages, both on a sustained basis.

Negative pressure on the rating could develop if (1) Adevinta is negatively impacted by disruptions related to coronavirus for a longer-than-expected period of time (2) Adevinta's Moody's-adjusted gross leverage is maintained at above 5.0x, and (3) Free cash flow/ debt (as adjusted by Moody's) decreases to low-mid single digit percentages on a sustained basis.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Adevinta ASA is a global online classified company operating generalist, real estate, cars, jobs and other digital marketplaces in 16 countries in Europe, Latin America and North Africa. Adevinta which was 100% owned by Schibsted, was spun off as a stand-alone company and started trading shares with an IPO in 2019. Schibsted retained 59% ownership in Adevinta since the time of the listing. The company generated EUR740 million in revenues and EUR206 million in EBITDA in 2019 (including revenue and EBITDA from joint ventures).

