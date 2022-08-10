Moody's assigns Ba3 rating to Allegiant Travel's new five-year senior secured notes

New York, August 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Ba3 rating to Allegiant Travel Company's ("Allegiant") new senior secured notes due August 2027. Allegiant will use the proceeds plus some cash on hand to retire its existing term loan, of which about $530 million was outstanding at June 30, 2022. The company's other ratings including the Ba3 corporate family rating and the stable outlook are unaffected by the refinancing of the term loan.

Allegiant Travel Company

Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Ba3 (LGD3)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba3 corporate family rating reflects the financial benefits of Allegiant's differentiated airline operating model that results in limited competition across about 75% of its routes. Moody's expects Allegiant to continue to achieve one of the highest operating margins of the airlines it rates. Moody's also expects debt-to-EBITDA of about 5.5x at the end of 2022 and approaching 4.0x at the end of 2023. The full utilization of the $350 million Sunseeker Hotel construction loan, as well as debt that Allegiant will arrange to fund aircraft purchases – particularly the 50 Boeing 737 MAXes on order – will increase reported debt through 2025, keeping debt-to-EBITDA near the mid-4x level. Growth in the network and improved operating expense rates as the company inducts the more fuel, emission and maintenance efficient 737-7s and -8200s into its operations will support operating margins in the low double digits.

The sustained high capital investment in the fleet that will weigh on free cash flow through 2025 and execution risk associated with the Sunseeker resort project are balancing factors against the company's relatively strong airline operating performance. Financial policy will remain conservative, with limited returns to shareholders given the negative free cash flow and the company's pursuit of lower financial leverage.

Good liquidity supports the Ba3 rating. Moody's expects cash and short-term investments to remain above $900 million through 2025 and the company to maintain at least $100 million of committed revolving credit facilities. Annual free cash flow will be negative, between negative $250 million and $350 million while the company receives its 737s between 2023 and 2025.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations for improving earnings and margins and financial leverage, notwithstanding increases in debt as the company grows its fleet. The industry-wide shortage of pilots, to which Allegiant is subject, will slow the pace of growth in the company's earnings in upcoming years.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Sustaining positive free cash flow will be important before consideration of a higher rating. With positive free cash flow, the ratings could be upgraded if Allegiant maintains strong liquidity, with cash and short-term investments remaining above $700 million. Improved credit metrics, including debt-to-EBITDA sustained below 3.5x could also support an upgrade. The ratings could be downgraded if operating challenges or changes to the company's financial policy result in debt-to-EBITDA being sustained above 4.5x beyond 2023 or the company sustains a decline in operating margin to below 10%. Deterioration in liquidity, such that cash and short-term investments fall below $750 million while reported debt remains above $2.0 billion could also lead to a ratings downgrade.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Passenger Airlines published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74345. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Allegiant Travel Company, headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, is a publicly traded operator of a low-cost passenger airline marketed to leisure travelers in small cities, selling air travel, hotel rooms, rental cars and other travel related services on a stand-alone or bundled basis, for travel across the U.S. Allegiant reported $1.7 billion of revenue in 2021.

