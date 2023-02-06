Moody's assigns Ba3 rating to American Airlines' new term loan

New York, February 06, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's) assigned a Ba3 senior secured rating to the amended and extended term loan B that American Airlines, Inc. ("American") launched earlier today. The amount of the new term loan is expected to be $1 billion. Moody's expects the proceeds of this financing, along with the proceeds of a potential issuance of pari passu senior secured debt secured by the same collateral as the term loan B, to be used to refinance American's existing $1.8 billion term loan B due 2025. The company's South American slots, gates and routes are the collateral for the existing term loan. The same collateral will secure the new financing(s). The B2 Corporate Family rating and the stable outlook assigned to American Airlines Group Inc., parent of American, are unaffected by this refinancing.

The B2 Corporate Family rating reflects Moody's expectations that debt/EBITDA will remain elevated above 5.5x into 2024 despite expected growth in earnings and operating cash flow during this period. American's scale and competitive position as one of the world's largest airlines based on revenue balances the weaker credit metrics profile. Revenue should benefit as the recovery of long-haul international passenger volumes and travel by large corporate customers progresses in 2023. The rating also reflects Moody's expectation for stability in the company's business profile and route network, with it remaining the most domestic of the three largest US airlines. However, Moody's projects that American will continue to produce less operating cash flow than its immediate peers. Growing operating cash flow will be essential to reducing financial leverage in upcoming years.

The low double-digit growth in annual labor expense that Moody's expects for American Airlines and the rest of the US industry -- driven by year one increases in pilot pay of about 20% currently on negotiating tables -- will slow the expansion of operating and free cash flow, all else equal. This will constrain the pace at which American retires funded debt and lowers its debt/EBITDA, which was about 8x at the end of 2022. Strong demand for air travel in Q1 2023 will support pricing power in the first half of the year, which, if sustained through the year, will help mitigate pressure of cost inflation on margins.

The ratings could be upgraded if Moody's expects EBITDA margins will be sustained above 15%, debt-to-EBITDA will be sustained below 5x and funds from operations plus interest-to-interest approaches 4x. The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects cash plus revolver availability to fall below $8 billion, debt/EBITDA of more than 7x or EBIT margin to not approach 7%.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Passenger Airlines published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74345. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

American Airlines Group Inc. is the holding company for American Airlines, Inc. and regional subsidiaries, Envoy, PSA and Piedmont. Revenue was $49 billion in 2022.

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

